CBP: Officers seize over $80k in cocaine and meth
HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Hidalgo International Bridge seized $81,000 worth of alleged cocaine and methamphetamine in two separate incidents.
On Aug. 16, CBP officers stopped a 37-year-old woman walking across the bridge for an inspection. Officers discovered a quarter of a pound of alleged methamphetamine in her possession.
Additionally, officers found a bottle of Alprazolam, a controlled substance, hidden on her.
The second incident occurred on Aug. 17. Officers stopped an 18-year-old man driving from Mexico in a grey Jeep SUV.
The vehicle was inspected and screened by a canine team. Officers came across nine-and-a-half pounds of alleged cocaine hidden within the vehicle.
