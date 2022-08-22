ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Times of San Diego

SWAT Team Called After Woman Shoots Tow Truck Driver Repossessing Her Car

A SWAT team was called to the Palm City neighborhood of San Diego Friday after a woman shot a tow truck driver who was trying to repossess her vehicle, authorities said. San Diego Police said a woman and a few others confronted the tow truck driver who was attempting to remove her vehicle near the intersection of Palm Avenue and Hollister Drive at about 1 a.m., according to NBC7 San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Update: Death Investigation – North County

The following information is fragmentary and has not been completely verified. It is based, in part, on hearsay and is intended for early information use rather than being a formal investigative report. This is an update to a death investigation in the unincorporated area of Escondido. The San Diego County...
ESCONDIDO, CA
NBC San Diego

Two Women Stabbed During Fight in San Diego

A 43-year-old woman was stabbed several times Friday in the Teralta East neighborhood of San Diego. San Diego Police Department officers were called at 3:14 a.m. to an alley near the 4300 block of Euclid Avenue where they learned the victim was involved in an altercation with a 28-year-old woman who at some point during the argument drew a knife and stabbed the victim several times in the upper torso and arms, said Officer D. O'Brien.
SAN DIEGO, CA
crimevoice.com

Homicide Investigation: Suspect Identified and Arrested

Originally Published By: San Diego County Sheriffs Department Webpage:. “On August 15, 2022, Sheriff’s Homicide Detectives identified 29-year-old Eduardo Contreras as the suspect for the murder of 59-year-old Jose Pilar Rojas. Contreras was initially arrested on August 5 near his apartment in the 1700 block of La Brea Street for drug possession charges.
NBC San Diego

El Cajon Dad Enters Plea in Case of Slain Mother of 9

More than a dozen family members and friends showed up Thursday to support a man accused of murdering his 37-year-old wife in their El Cajon home while, according to a family friend, their nine children slept in their beds. One of the family members of Abdulhannan Al Wari's to hear...
EL CAJON, CA
crimevoice.com

Man Arrested for Indecent Exposure

Originally Published By: San Diego County Sheriffs Office Webpage:. “An arrest has been made in an indecent exposure incident in the North County. On Tuesday, August 16 at around 1 p.m., a woman finished shopping at a grocery store in Oceanside and drove to her home in Vista. When the woman arrived at home, she realized she had been followed by a man she did not know. He then exposed himself to the victim before driving off in his car. She quickly called 9-1-1.
OCEANSIDE, CA

