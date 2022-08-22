Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Man Sentenced for Dragging El Cajon Police Officer 200 Yards With SUV
A man who drove an SUV while an El Cajon police officer clung to the window, dragging the lawman about 200 yards and causing him serious injuries, was sentenced Friday to more than nine years in state prison. David Pangilinan, 43, pleaded guilty earlier this year to assault with a...
SWAT Team Called After Woman Shoots Tow Truck Driver Repossessing Her Car
A SWAT team was called to the Palm City neighborhood of San Diego Friday after a woman shot a tow truck driver who was trying to repossess her vehicle, authorities said. San Diego Police said a woman and a few others confronted the tow truck driver who was attempting to remove her vehicle near the intersection of Palm Avenue and Hollister Drive at about 1 a.m., according to NBC7 San Diego.
Oceanside police searching for possibly armed suspect
Oceanside police are searching for a potentially armed man Friday, the department announced in a tweet.
Officials identify man found wrapped up along rural road
The body was found wrapped in an undisclosed material and left on the side of a street in rural North County this week.
NBC San Diego
Car shot at in Otay Mesa, couple inside injured
A car traveling on an Otay Mesa street early Friday morning was struck by gunfire, injuring a man and woman inside, San Diego Police said.
northcountydailystar.com
Update: Death Investigation – North County
The following information is fragmentary and has not been completely verified. It is based, in part, on hearsay and is intended for early information use rather than being a formal investigative report. This is an update to a death investigation in the unincorporated area of Escondido. The San Diego County...
NBC San Diego
Two Women Stabbed During Fight in San Diego
A 43-year-old woman was stabbed several times Friday in the Teralta East neighborhood of San Diego. San Diego Police Department officers were called at 3:14 a.m. to an alley near the 4300 block of Euclid Avenue where they learned the victim was involved in an altercation with a 28-year-old woman who at some point during the argument drew a knife and stabbed the victim several times in the upper torso and arms, said Officer D. O'Brien.
Shooting at Harborside Park in Chula Vista leaves 2 injured
Two people were detained in connection with a shooting at Chula Vista’s Harborside Park on Friday morning that injured two people.
kusi.com
Vehicle stolen at gunpoint in Chula Vista, police looking for suspects
CHULA VISA (CNS) – Police Thursday were looking for two men who allegedly held a man at gunpoint and took his vehicle in a Chula Vista neighborhood Thursday. Chula Vista Police officers responded to a the incident on Park Way, near Broadway and Fourth Avenue, around 10:35 p.m. Both...
NBC San Diego
Camp Pendleton Marine Sentenced to 15 Years to Life for Fatal North County DUI Crash
A Camp Pendleton Marine, who was other-than-honorably discharged, was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for his role in a wrong-way DUI crash that killed a 29-year-old father of two. Adam Barooshian, 29, cried in court and apologized to the victim’s family shortly before he was sentenced.
Wrapped body found alongside road
Authorities are investigating a body that was found alongside a road in the unincorporated San Marcos area Thursday, San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.
crimevoice.com
Homicide Investigation: Suspect Identified and Arrested
Originally Published By: San Diego County Sheriffs Department Webpage:. “On August 15, 2022, Sheriff’s Homicide Detectives identified 29-year-old Eduardo Contreras as the suspect for the murder of 59-year-old Jose Pilar Rojas. Contreras was initially arrested on August 5 near his apartment in the 1700 block of La Brea Street for drug possession charges.
NBC San Diego
Driver Arrested For DUI After Deadly Wrong-Way Crash on Westbound SR-52 Near I-805
A suspected drunk driver crashed head-on into a car on westbound state Route 52 Friday morning, leaving one person dead and causing an hours-long traffic back-up, the California Highway Patrol said. A 23-year-old woman is believed to have been under the influence when she drove her truck the wrong way...
NBC San Diego
El Cajon Dad Enters Plea in Case of Slain Mother of 9
More than a dozen family members and friends showed up Thursday to support a man accused of murdering his 37-year-old wife in their El Cajon home while, according to a family friend, their nine children slept in their beds. One of the family members of Abdulhannan Al Wari's to hear...
crimevoice.com
Man Arrested for Indecent Exposure
Originally Published By: San Diego County Sheriffs Office Webpage:. “An arrest has been made in an indecent exposure incident in the North County. On Tuesday, August 16 at around 1 p.m., a woman finished shopping at a grocery store in Oceanside and drove to her home in Vista. When the woman arrived at home, she realized she had been followed by a man she did not know. He then exposed himself to the victim before driving off in his car. She quickly called 9-1-1.
Police investigate shooting death of man dropped off at hospital
A man who was dropped off at a hospital in Chula Vista with a gunshot wound died Sunday, police said.
Driver killed in South Bay crash
A woman was killed in a crash Wednesday after her vehicle hit an electrical box in Chula Vista, authorities said.
