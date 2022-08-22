Law enforcement seizes more than $1M in marijuana, ecstasy in Columbus Twp.

Local law enforcement seized more than $1 million in marijuana and ecstasy from a van in Columbus Township following a lengthy investigation into the smuggling of narcotics through St. Clair County via the Blue Water Bridge.

A suspected semi-truck was detected crossing the U.S. border at the bridge at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday following a joint investigation with the St. Clair County Drug Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations Port Huron Border Enforcement Security Team. The truck was then parked at an unrelated, closed business on Gratiot Avenue in Columbus Township, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff Department.

The semi-truck then backed up to a van. Suspected narcotics were being transferred to the van when drug task force members made contact with the vehicles and arrested a 23-year-old Canadian truck driver and a 27-year-old Detroit resident driving the van, according to the sheriff department.

Police seized 348 pounds of marijuana and 24 pounds of MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, from that location. While officers were on scene, a second suspect van from Detroit arrived in the area, resulting in the arrest of the driver, police said.

The border enforcement security team obtained a search warrant for a home in Detroit. A firearm, ammunition and $36,000 in cash were found at that residence.

A fourth suspect was also arrested in relation to the incident.

United States Customs and Border Protection and Michigan State Police also assisted with the investigation.

