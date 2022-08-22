PHOTOS/VIDEO: Severe weather causes extensive damage in East Texas
TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – On Monday many East Texans woke up to flooding, heavy rains and even some tornado activity.Tornado reported near Winona High School
A tornado was reported to have touched down in Winona by the High School and as of 12:30 p.m. almost 8,000 residents are without power.
Damage: Van Zandt County Courthouse
Flooding: Canton Trades Days and Arnold Paul Road
Flooding and reported tornado damage: Winona
