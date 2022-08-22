Shirley Brensel Obituary

Funeral Services for 70 year old Shirley Brensel of Harlan will be Friday, August 26th at 11:00 AM at the Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan. Visitation will be Thursday, August 25th from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Harlan Cemetery. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

She is survived by her children; Lisa Zamago of Denison, IA, Aaron (Martha) Brensel of Blair, NE, and Justin (Kim) Brensel of Vincent, IA; Siblings; Kathy (Larry) Kington of Irwin, IA, Allen (Renee) Kasperbauer of Goodyear, AZ, Denny (Karen) Kasperbauer of Carroll, IA, Carol (Stuart) Beam of Defiance, IA; brother-in-law, Doug Nelson of Harlan, IA: grandsons; Gabriel, Myles, Stuart, Seth, Brayden, Zander, Jack, and Griffin; great-grand children; Kamia, Wesley; brand new baby and one on the way; special friend; Wayne Gessert, nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.