The three new national retailers headed to the Emporia Pavilions could all be operating by the Thanksgiving holiday, and two might be open a few weeks earlier than that. Developer Spencer Thomson says Ross Dress for Less will be turned over to the company by Sept. 12 for final work, including stocking the store. Signage has been installed and the company is now hiring. Shoe Show has already been turned over to the company and Marshalls will likely be turned over by mid-October. Thomson says Ross and Shoe Show are tentatively set to open by early November, with the Marshalls opening near Thanksgiving.

15 HOURS AGO