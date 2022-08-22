Read full article on original website
KVOE
All community members encouraged to attend first Visit Emporia Community Conversation focused on Latinx Leadership Saturday
Representation, culture and community will all be central themes of an upcoming community dialogue this weekend. Visit Emporia will be hosting its first Community Conversation at the Emporia Granada Theatre Saturday afternoon. Visit Emporia Director Lelan Dains tells KVOE News the topic of the conversation will be Latinx Leadership. Dains...
KVOE
Funeral services Saturday in Wisconsin for Richard James, 78
Funeral services are coming in Wisconsin for the son of former USD 253 Emporia superintendent Carl James. Dr. Richard James passed away Aug. 18 at age 78. A native of Eureka, James was a veteran, enlisting in the Air Force in 1966 and serving time in Vietnam, Korea and Japan before completing his bachelor’s degree and starting his education career at Shawnee Mission Northwest High School. James was also a professor at Wisconsin-Whitewater.
KVOE
Vamos a Pescar’s sixth annual celebration coming Saturday
Area residents are invited — and encouraged — to attend an event designed to get people outdoors. The sixth annual Vamos a Pescar celebration is coming Saturday to Emporia State’s Prophet Aquatic Research and Outreach Center for the second straight year. There will be activities inside the building and outside at King Lake. Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow leader Sally Sanchez says a fun day is coming for everybody who shows up.
KVOE
City of Emporia enters into agreement with Lot and Ilk to design new city logo; Design set to be presented in late September
A new logo design for the city of Emporia is now in the works according to an announcement Wednesday. Emporia City Communications Manager Christine Johnson in an email Wednesday stated the city has signed a contract with Lot and Ilk to produce a logo to be presented during a meeting in September. The announcement follows the city commission’s recent meeting last week where commissioners chose to purchase two crowdsourced logos for $600 and submit those to Lot and Ilk for additional refinement.
KVOE
EMPORIA HIGH FOOTBALL: Decision on formal charges connected to alleged battery likely coming next week
Decisions on formal charges connected to an alleged battery incident at Emporia High School will likely come next week. Lyon County Attorney Marc Goodman is awaiting reports and related information from Emporia Police after the alleged incident Monday, announced earlier in the week as an alleged misconduct case involving at least one member of the Emporia High football team. The pink sheet as released daily to the media indicates an unspecified “personal weapon” was allegedly involved, which Police Capt. Ray Mattas says involves hands and feet as opposed to other listed weapons such as firearms, knives, blunt objects and the like.
KVOE
Coronavirus numbers increase in Lyon County
COVID-19 numbers are trending up again in Lyon County. On Wednesday, Lyon County Public Health announced 86 new cases since Aug. 17. That’s up from 51 cases announced a week ago. It’s also comparable with 90 cases announced Aug. 10. Deaths remained flat at 125. Lyon County is...
KVOE
Part of Weaver Street to close Sept. 1
Part of Emporia’s Weaver Street will be closed early next month for a relatively short-term project. City Communications Manager Christine Johnson says the closure will let Evergy replace a broken utility pole near the intersection of US Highway 50 and East Sixth. Work will be Sept. 1 and maybe Sept. 2, depending on how things proceed.
KVOE
Lyon County Commission’s action meeting includes updates, contracts
Budgetary matters, contracts and other updates are ahead for the Lyon County Commission on Thursday. Commissioners have their weekly action meeting beginning at 9 am. As part of that meeting, commissioners will:. *Discuss the remodeling project for the Law Enforcement Center’s booking area. *Give directions to County Engineer Chip...
KVOE
Moderate, severe drought remains in place for most of KVOE territory
Shortly after the US Drought Monitor released its weekly map last Thursday, residents receiving the KVOE on-air signal got anywhere from half an inch to 2 inches of rainfall. This week’s Drought Monitor map barely moved. In fact, the only move of note was to remove the abnormally dry conditions from most of Wabaunsee County.
KVOE
With new tenants nearing grand openings, Emporia Pavilions developer continues work to add more stores
The three new national retailers headed to the Emporia Pavilions could all be operating by the Thanksgiving holiday, and two might be open a few weeks earlier than that. Developer Spencer Thomson says Ross Dress for Less will be turned over to the company by Sept. 12 for final work, including stocking the store. Signage has been installed and the company is now hiring. Shoe Show has already been turned over to the company and Marshalls will likely be turned over by mid-October. Thomson says Ross and Shoe Show are tentatively set to open by early November, with the Marshalls opening near Thanksgiving.
KVOE
Student achievement and first COVID-19 update in over six months highlight USD 253 Board of Education meeting Wednesday
USD 253 Emporia’s Department of Teaching and Learning is encouraging the district to celebrate recent statistics from the district’s academic achievement report. The report, delivered to the USD 253 Board of Education Wednesday evening, showed that while students have not seen a dramatic increase in areas such as math and science compared to spring 2022, there has not been any measurable decline either. This was encouraging data for Assistant Superintendent of Teaching, Learning and Student Services Judy Stanley who says stable numbers are always preferable to the alternative.
KVOE
Mowing mishap at Waters Hardware sends one to Newman Friday
A mowing accident sent one man to Newman Regional Health with what are being called non-life threatening injuries Friday afternoon. Emporia Police and Fire were called to Water’s Hardware at 2727 Us Highway 50 in western Emporia around 1:35 pm for what was initially reported as an attempted burglary. Upon arriving at the scene, emergency crews found a man whose leg was pinned between a wall and lawn mower in a drainage ditch between the Waters and Arby’s parking lots.
KVOE
Emporia ready for PDGA Professional World Championships
When an event with the magnitude of the 2022 PDGA Professional World Championships comes to Emporia, the community gets behind it. This will be the sixth time Emporia has hosted a PDGA Championship, with this being the second time Emporia has hosted the Pro Worlds. Dynamic Discs President and Tournament...
KVOE
Lyon County Sheriff’s Office among law enforcement agencies involved in ‘You Drink, You Drive, You Lose’ enforcement effort
Lyon County deputies are in the early stages of their annual traffic enforcement effort leading up to and through the Labor Day weekend. The “You Drink, You Drive, You Lose” campaign involves deputies putting in extra time, as funded by the Kansas Department of Transporation, to look for impaired drivers. On KVOE’s Morning Show on Wednesday, Lyon County Sheriff Jeff Cope says DUI incidents seem to happen in spurts.
KVOE
Emporia chase suspect set for preliminary hearing Thursday
One man accused of leading Emporia Police on a chase in the city limits this past spring has a preliminary hearing in Lyon County District Court on Thursday. Vontrez Williams will be in court at 2 pm. He’s facing a count of felony flee and elude and a count of reckless driving.
KVOE
Americus resident battling Coinbase to regain access to account
Bob Arndt of rural Americus has money in his Coinbase account. Or he did as of Tuesday. He’d like to access his account. But he can’t. Arndt says he was attracted to cryptocurrency about 18 months ago, and he joined Coinbase after researching US-based companies with a variety of crypto options. He opened the account Oct. 1.
KVOE
Hutcherson accepts no-contest plea in Max’s BP attempted robbery case
A man accused of trying to rob a convenience store near Emporia Police headquarters this past spring has pleaded no contest. Darren Hutcherson, 57, accepted a plea agreement Tuesday — a day before his final pretrial was set to take place and less than a week before trial was supposed to begin Monday. Hutcherson pleaded no contest to attempted aggravated assault instead of the initial charge of attempted robbery.
KVOE
Emporia High boys soccer shuts out St. Mary’s Academy
Two goals apiece from Rudy Bedolla and Zander Keosybounheuang gave the Emporia High boys soccer team a 4-0 victory over St. Mary’s Academy Friday afternoon. Four different Spartans recorded assists, Dario Guevara, Kevin Rios, Giovanni Garcilazo and Jefry Linares. Alex Ramirez recorded a shutout in goal. The Spartans travel...
KVOE
Emporia High boys soccer opens season
The Emporia High boys soccer team kicks off its season Friday afternoon at St. Mary’s Academy. Coach Victor Ibarra says the Spartans are ready to play against another team. Ibarra added St. Mary’s Academy will be a challenge in the season opener. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m....
KVOE
Emporia State football 9 days away from kick-off, defense taking shape
The Emporia State football team continues to prepare for their season opener. Defensively the Hornets had more starters to replace and Coach Garin Higgins likes the progress they have been making. The Hornets are 9 days away from kicking off the season against Northeastern State.
