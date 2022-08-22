ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 people shot in Niagara Falls, 1 dead

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police are investigating a shooting where three people were shot, including one person who was killed. Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 400 block of 9th Street around 1 a.m. Friday morning. When they arrived, officers found a 30-year-old male who was shot. Police provided aid to the victim until he was transferred to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Lancaster woman arraigned for allegedly injuring a dog and refusing to return it to owner

LANCASTER, N.Y. — A Lancaster woman has been arrested for allegedly refusing to return a dog to its owner after it was injured while she was taking care of it. Andrea White, 46, was arraigned on one count of grand larceny in the fourth degree (class “E” felony); one count of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals; and failure to provide proper sustenance (class “A” misdemeanor under New York State Agriculture and Markets Law).
LANCASTER, NY
Missing: Help sought in locating 24-year-old Caleb Holmes

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating 24-year-old Caleb Holmes, who was last seen on Aug. 22. Holmes was last seen leaving his Grand Island home around 8:30 a.m. Monday. The sheriff's office said he was reportedly going to take an NFTA bus to work in the City of Buffalo.
GRAND ISLAND, NY
Officials investigating Friday morning fatal accident on Ridge Road in Hartland

HARTLAND, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal accident that took place early Friday morning in the Town of Hartland on Ridge Road. Deputies said the vehicle left the road, hit a tree and then flipped several times. Two people were in the car at the time and called EMS. The passenger succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead that the scene, according to the Sheriff's Office.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
NOTL-raised woman dies in N.Y. while boating

A Hamilton paramedic who was raised in Niagara-on-the-Lake died Saturday after being found floating in Lake Ontario, off Wilson, N.Y., shortly after setting out on a personal watercraft. Ria VanNoort, 33, was a paramedic for both the City of Hamilton and Haldimand County Emergency Services. Her parents Sharon and Robert...
WILSON, NY
Police Need Your Help Solving the Murders of These 10 WNY Women [Photos]

These 10 women were murdered in Buffalo and Western New York. Police are trying to solve these cold cases to give closure to the women's families. If you have any information that leads to an arrest or indictment, you could receive up to a $7,500 reward. Please contact Crime Stoppers WNY by calling 716-867-6161 or you can submit an anonymous tip online or through the Crime Stoppers Mobile App “Buffalo Tips.” Some of these cases are a few years old. If you have any info that might help lead police to a suspect, please don't be afraid to come forward. These teenagers and women deserve justice.
BUFFALO, NY
Potential Charges May Have Motivated Rochester Fire Captain's Retirement

If suspended Rochester Fire Captain Jeffrey Krywy hadn't retired last week, he would have faced a list of departmental charges. Documents obtained by 13WHAM list eight charges for taking his crew, while on duty, to a politically-themed party. A black firefighter, Jarrod Jones, said the party demeaned women and featured racial stereotypes.
ROCHESTER, NY
Amherst Police investigating death on North Bailey Avenue

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police Department is investigating a death that happened early Wednesday morning on North Bailey Avenue. After receiving a phone call from a family member saying that a person was in crisis, Amherst Police responded to the scene in the 4300 block of North Bailey Avenue. They attempted to make contact with the person on multiple occasions, and they were unsuccessful each time.
AMHERST, NY
