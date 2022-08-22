Read full article on original website
3 people shot in Niagara Falls, 1 dead
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police are investigating a shooting where three people were shot, including one person who was killed. Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 400 block of 9th Street around 1 a.m. Friday morning. When they arrived, officers found a 30-year-old male who was shot. Police provided aid to the victim until he was transferred to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Rochester woman robbed at gunpoint
At around 12:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of Lyell Avenue, officers were flagged down by a person wishing to report a robbery.
Lancaster woman arraigned for allegedly injuring a dog and refusing to return it to owner
LANCASTER, N.Y. — A Lancaster woman has been arrested for allegedly refusing to return a dog to its owner after it was injured while she was taking care of it. Andrea White, 46, was arraigned on one count of grand larceny in the fourth degree (class “E” felony); one count of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals; and failure to provide proper sustenance (class “A” misdemeanor under New York State Agriculture and Markets Law).
Missing: Help sought in locating 24-year-old Caleb Holmes
GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating 24-year-old Caleb Holmes, who was last seen on Aug. 22. Holmes was last seen leaving his Grand Island home around 8:30 a.m. Monday. The sheriff's office said he was reportedly going to take an NFTA bus to work in the City of Buffalo.
Shooting, car crash near Strong Memorial Hospital
It was eventually determined that the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Mt. Hope Ave in the City of Rochester.
Buffalo police investigating shooting on Locust Street
The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. Thursday on the 200 block of Locust Street. Police said a 19-year-old man was shot in the knee and a 17-year-old girl was grazed.
Rochester man in life-threatening condition after Dewey Ave. shooting
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
Genesee County Sheriff’s Office announces 3 arrests at Wiz Khalifa concert
All three are scheduled to appear in court in October.
Officials investigating Friday morning fatal accident on Ridge Road in Hartland
HARTLAND, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal accident that took place early Friday morning in the Town of Hartland on Ridge Road. Deputies said the vehicle left the road, hit a tree and then flipped several times. Two people were in the car at the time and called EMS. The passenger succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead that the scene, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Buffalo man arrested in Springville with baggies of fentanyl/heroin mix
A search of Walker revealed he had bags containing a fentanyl/heroin mix, ecstasy, five Suboxone strips and drug paraphernalia on him, an ECSO news release says.
Dansville man honored for saving man drowning in Niagara River
Livingston County, N.Y. — A normal day on the job ended up taking an unexpected - and heroic - turn. Back in December, Sean Needham of Dansville was working on a construction project in Niagara Falls when he and his crew saw a man struggling in the Niagara River.
Attorney General: Wayne County man’s death caused by ‘self-inflicted gunshot’
In 2021, James died from a gunshot wound while members of the U.S. Marshal's Task Force attempted to serve an arrest warrant in Rochester
NOTL-raised woman dies in N.Y. while boating
A Hamilton paramedic who was raised in Niagara-on-the-Lake died Saturday after being found floating in Lake Ontario, off Wilson, N.Y., shortly after setting out on a personal watercraft. Ria VanNoort, 33, was a paramedic for both the City of Hamilton and Haldimand County Emergency Services. Her parents Sharon and Robert...
Police Need Your Help Solving the Murders of These 10 WNY Women [Photos]
These 10 women were murdered in Buffalo and Western New York. Police are trying to solve these cold cases to give closure to the women's families. If you have any information that leads to an arrest or indictment, you could receive up to a $7,500 reward. Please contact Crime Stoppers WNY by calling 716-867-6161 or you can submit an anonymous tip online or through the Crime Stoppers Mobile App “Buffalo Tips.” Some of these cases are a few years old. If you have any info that might help lead police to a suspect, please don't be afraid to come forward. These teenagers and women deserve justice.
Potential Charges May Have Motivated Rochester Fire Captain's Retirement
If suspended Rochester Fire Captain Jeffrey Krywy hadn't retired last week, he would have faced a list of departmental charges. Documents obtained by 13WHAM list eight charges for taking his crew, while on duty, to a politically-themed party. A black firefighter, Jarrod Jones, said the party demeaned women and featured racial stereotypes.
Amherst Police investigating death on North Bailey Avenue
AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police Department is investigating a death that happened early Wednesday morning on North Bailey Avenue. After receiving a phone call from a family member saying that a person was in crisis, Amherst Police responded to the scene in the 4300 block of North Bailey Avenue. They attempted to make contact with the person on multiple occasions, and they were unsuccessful each time.
Missing: City of Tonawanda Police ask for help in locating David Rasmussen
CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert has been issued for David C. Rasmussen, who went missing Thursday. Rasmussen has "severe PTSD and is believed to have an altered mental state and may be in need of medical attention," according to City of Tonawanda Police. Police...
Man found dead in garage during Bailey Avenue standoff
Amherst police and SWAT team members were seen investigating on Bailey Avenue for much of Wednesday morning.
Hamburg man arraigned on various charges including rape, unlawful imprisonment
HAMBURG, N.Y. — On Friday, a Hamburg man was arraigned for allegedly raping, abducting, and imprisoning a woman. Scott Saracina, 62, was arraigned in Hamburg Town Court on the following charges:. One count of rape in the first degree (class “B” violent felony) One count of kidnapping...
