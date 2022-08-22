Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KRDO
Accused child killer Letecia Stauch’s sanity evaluation shows that she is ‘sane’
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, Letecia Stauch's sanity examination from the Colorado Mental Health Institute determined that she is "sane." Stauch is accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson Gannon Stauch in January 2020. In February 2022, she claimed that she wasn't sane at the time of the crimes.
Over twelve Colorado gang members sent to prison after 5-year investigation
One former gang member says investigations and arrests are important, but teaching Pueblo's youth to stay away from violence and crime will make the biggest impact on the community's gang situation.
Stauch mental evaluation to be revealed at hearing
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — Letecia Stauch is set to appear in court at a hearing on Thursday, where the results of her mental evaluation are expected to be revealed. Stauch is accused of killing her stepson Gannon, who was reported missing on January 27, 2020. A few months later, Stauch was arrested for first-degree […]
Labor attorney raises concerns about handling of complaint before murder at Colorado Springs Walgreens
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs labor attorney says the teen victim killed inside a Walgreens in June, did everything she was supposed to do when she previously reported her coworker to management for harassment. "Riley did everything right, and the company did not,” said Ian Kalmanowitz, an attorney with Cornish & Dell'Olio. The post Labor attorney raises concerns about handling of complaint before murder at Colorado Springs Walgreens appeared first on KRDO.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KRDO
Pueblo Police, FBI, and U.S. Attorney’s Office discuss ‘major criminal investigation’
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the Pueblo Police Department will join the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to present information regarding the conclusion of a major criminal investigation. Also in attendance are the U.S. Attorney's Office and the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office. 13 Investigates will be at the press...
Pueblo police arrest woman for attempted murder
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department arrested a woman Wednesday morning for attempted murder. At 11:35 a.m., the Pueblo police were called near the corner of Dillon Drive and Falcon Way for a reported shooting. Investigations revealed that the suspect, 31-year-old Loren Casados, fired a shotgun at the victim. Police reports state the victim […]
Massive 5 year investigation into violent Pueblo gang leads to numerous convictions
PUEBLO, Colo. (KXRM) — At a press conference on Tuesday, the Pueblo Police Department announced the results of Operation Call Your Bluff – a massive five year interagency investigation into violent gang activity in Pueblo that lead to the arrests of more than 12 people. The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado […]
Labor attorney discusses how Walgreens victim was failed by system meant to protect her
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs labor attorney says the teen victim killed inside a Walgreens in June, did everything she was supposed to do when she previously reported her coworker to management for harassment. "Riley did everything right, and the company did not,” said Ian Kalmanowitz, an attorney with Cornish & Dell'Olio. The post Labor attorney discusses how Walgreens victim was failed by system meant to protect her appeared first on KRDO.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KKTV
WATCH: Law enforcement provide update on investigation into gang activity in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - On Tuesday, the Pueblo Police Department held a news conference to provide an update on a joint investigation with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, FBI, and 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office into gang activity in the city. WATCH FULL PRESSER at the top of this...
KRDO
88-year-old Colorado Springs woman injured in Milwaukee deadly shooting
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs woman is in the hospital after suffering a serious gunshot wound following a shooting and house fire in Milwaukee, Wis. According to the Milwaukee Police Department, officers responded to a quadruple shooting Wednesday at 9:19 p.m. Police say an 82-year-old Milwaukee woman sustained...
Woman arrested after threatening & harassing workers in attempted robbery
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a woman who threatened and harassed workers during an attempted robbery Tuesday evening. At 7 p.m., officers were called to an area near North Academy Boulevard and Citadel Drive to investigate a robbery in progress. A reporting individual claimed that a woman was attempting to […]
KKTV
Woman arrested after threatening employees at Colorado Springs Halloween store
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It was a scary scene for all the wrong reasons at a Colorado Springs Halloween store Tuesday. Employees at the Spirit Halloween next to the Citadel Mall say a woman started attacking employees while shoplifting items from the store. “The female suspect was assaulting employees...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KKTV
Beware -- new phone scam in Pueblo County is making the rounds
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A new scam is making the rounds in Pueblo County -- and it’s a convincing one. Crooks have been calling people up, identifying themselves as deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, and claiming that the person on the other end owes the sheriff’s office money. Adding to the illusion, the number caller ID matches the real sheriff’s office number.
KRDO
A man from Pueblo is charged with murder after a deadly high-speed chase in Oklahoma
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man from Pueblo has been charged with murder after a deadly high-speed chase in Oklahoma. According to state police working near Oklahoma City Alex Carpenter was the driver in that deadly incident. The man killed was his passenger, 22-year-old Ethan Mestas. A third person, 26-year-old...
KRDO
CSPD looking for road rage shooting suspect
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is seeking the public's help in locating a shooting suspect that was involved in a road rage incident last weekend. According to CSPD, officers responded to a road rage incident near Powers Blvd and Dublin Blvd last Sunday, Aug....
KKTV
8 arrested as Teller County officials announce its biggest seizure of fentanyl to date
FLORISSANT, Colo. (KKTV) - Eight people in Teller County are facing a litany of charges after police seized copious amount fentanyl, meth and other drugs from three homes in Florissant. The sheriff’s office says the bust is the biggest seizure of fentanyl they’ve seen in Teller County so far....
Pueblo Bomb Squad participates in explosive exercise
PUEBLO, Colo. — Recruits trained with the Pueblo Police Academy on Wednesday, in an exercise all about the dangers of explosives, offering the recruits a taste of what they may have to deal with in real life. “You had no idea that was coming. It rattled the earth,” said Shae Maestas, a recruit at the […]
Pueblo County Sheriff warns of phone scam
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is warning the community of a phone scam targeting Pueblo residents. In a Tweet, PCSO warned that a caller is impersonating a sheriff’s deputy and requesting money for citations. The caller’s phone number even appears as the sheriff’s office, but the number has been spoofed. PCSO […]
coloradotimesrecorder.com
El Paso County Lawsuit Repeats Debunked Concerns About Election Fraud, Cites Questionable ‘Expert’
It was an eventful weekend for election integrity advocates in Colorado and nationally. On Thursday, Elbert County Clerk Dallas Schroeder held a press conference to address the controversy stemming from a forensic image made of Elbert County’s election management server by Schroeder in January. On Friday, the lawsuit Kirkwood v. Williams et al was filed in El Paso County against the El Paso County Board of Commissioners and El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman, regarding El Paso County’s use of electronic voting machines. On Saturday and Sunday, Colorado election conspiracists, Rep. Ron Hanks (R-Cañon City) and Shawn Smith, took the stage at MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s Moment of Truth Summit.
coloradopols.com
BREAKING: Recall Attempt Coming Against Wayne Williams
Our first project: we have two recalls that we are filing today. Concerned friends and fellow voters across the city have been expressing extreme frustration with what many see as leadership that is not aligned with our interests and/or is unqualified for the job. No one wants to spend their precious free time doing this, but principles do matter. Shame on us all if we continue sit silently as our lifestyle, values and public safety are put at risk by people we elected into office — well, at least one of the two was. What we need now are for people to sign up to help with this effort to restore control of our city where it belongs — with, by and for the people.
Comments / 4