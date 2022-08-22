Our first project: we have two recalls that we are filing today. Concerned friends and fellow voters across the city have been expressing extreme frustration with what many see as leadership that is not aligned with our interests and/or is unqualified for the job. No one wants to spend their precious free time doing this, but principles do matter. Shame on us all if we continue sit silently as our lifestyle, values and public safety are put at risk by people we elected into office — well, at least one of the two was. What we need now are for people to sign up to help with this effort to restore control of our city where it belongs — with, by and for the people.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 21 HOURS AGO