KXRM

Stauch mental evaluation to be revealed at hearing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — Letecia Stauch is set to appear in court at a hearing on Thursday, where the results of her mental evaluation are expected to be revealed. Stauch is accused of killing her stepson Gannon, who was reported missing on January 27, 2020. A few months later, Stauch was arrested for first-degree […]
KRDO News Channel 13

Labor attorney raises concerns about handling of complaint before murder at Colorado Springs Walgreens

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs labor attorney says the teen victim killed inside a Walgreens in June, did everything she was supposed to do when she previously reported her coworker to management for harassment. "Riley did everything right, and the company did not,” said Ian Kalmanowitz, an attorney with Cornish & Dell'Olio. The post Labor attorney raises concerns about handling of complaint before murder at Colorado Springs Walgreens appeared first on KRDO.
Crime & Safety
KXRM

Pueblo police arrest woman for attempted murder

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department arrested a woman Wednesday morning for attempted murder. At 11:35 a.m., the Pueblo police were called near the corner of Dillon Drive and Falcon Way for a reported shooting. Investigations revealed that the suspect, 31-year-old Loren Casados, fired a shotgun at the victim. Police reports state the victim […]
KRDO News Channel 13

#U S Congress#Murder
KRDO

88-year-old Colorado Springs woman injured in Milwaukee deadly shooting

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs woman is in the hospital after suffering a serious gunshot wound following a shooting and house fire in Milwaukee, Wis. According to the Milwaukee Police Department, officers responded to a quadruple shooting Wednesday at 9:19 p.m. Police say an 82-year-old Milwaukee woman sustained...
KKTV

Beware -- new phone scam in Pueblo County is making the rounds

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A new scam is making the rounds in Pueblo County -- and it’s a convincing one. Crooks have been calling people up, identifying themselves as deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, and claiming that the person on the other end owes the sheriff’s office money. Adding to the illusion, the number caller ID matches the real sheriff’s office number.
KRDO

CSPD looking for road rage shooting suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is seeking the public's help in locating a shooting suspect that was involved in a road rage incident last weekend. According to CSPD, officers responded to a road rage incident near Powers Blvd and Dublin Blvd last Sunday, Aug....
KXRM

Pueblo Bomb Squad participates in explosive exercise

PUEBLO, Colo. — Recruits trained with the Pueblo Police Academy on Wednesday, in an exercise all about the dangers of explosives, offering the recruits a taste of what they may have to deal with in real life. “You had no idea that was coming. It rattled the earth,” said Shae Maestas, a recruit at the […]
KXRM

Pueblo County Sheriff warns of phone scam

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is warning the community of a phone scam targeting Pueblo residents. In a Tweet, PCSO warned that a caller is impersonating a sheriff’s deputy and requesting money for citations. The caller’s phone number even appears as the sheriff’s office, but the number has been spoofed. PCSO […]
coloradotimesrecorder.com

El Paso County Lawsuit Repeats Debunked Concerns About Election Fraud, Cites Questionable ‘Expert’

It was an eventful weekend for election integrity advocates in Colorado and nationally. On Thursday, Elbert County Clerk Dallas Schroeder held a press conference to address the controversy stemming from a forensic image made of Elbert County’s election management server by Schroeder in January. On Friday, the lawsuit Kirkwood v. Williams et al was filed in El Paso County against the El Paso County Board of Commissioners and El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman, regarding El Paso County’s use of electronic voting machines. On Saturday and Sunday, Colorado election conspiracists, Rep. Ron Hanks (R-Cañon City) and Shawn Smith, took the stage at MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s Moment of Truth Summit.
coloradopols.com

BREAKING: Recall Attempt Coming Against Wayne Williams

Our first project: we have two recalls that we are filing today. Concerned friends and fellow voters across the city have been expressing extreme frustration with what many see as leadership that is not aligned with our interests and/or is unqualified for the job. No one wants to spend their precious free time doing this, but principles do matter. Shame on us all if we continue sit silently as our lifestyle, values and public safety are put at risk by people we elected into office — well, at least one of the two was. What we need now are for people to sign up to help with this effort to restore control of our city where it belongs — with, by and for the people.
