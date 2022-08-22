ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massapequa Coast eliminated from Little League World Series with loss to Hollidaysburg

By Justin Tasch
 4 days ago

Massapequa Coast’s Little League World Series dream is over.

The crew from Long Island were eliminated from the Little League World Series Monday with a 7-1 loss to Hollidaysburg, Pa.

Massapequa Coast lost to Honolulu 12-0 Friday night in the double-elimination tournament.

The game began Monday morning after the scheduled Sunday game was postponed. More rain caused a one-hour, 12-minute delay in the fourth inning on Monday.

Leading 3-1, Hollidaysburg came right out of the delay with a two-run single and two-run double to take a commanding lead.

