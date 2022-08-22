Massapequa Coast eliminated from Little League World Series with loss to Hollidaysburg
Massapequa Coast’s Little League World Series dream is over.
The crew from Long Island were eliminated from the Little League World Series Monday with a 7-1 loss to Hollidaysburg, Pa.
Massapequa Coast lost to Honolulu 12-0 Friday night in the double-elimination tournament.
The game began Monday morning after the scheduled Sunday game was postponed. More rain caused a one-hour, 12-minute delay in the fourth inning on Monday.
Leading 3-1, Hollidaysburg came right out of the delay with a two-run single and two-run double to take a commanding lead.
