Holmes County sheriff: Driver dead after intentional head-on crash

By Kevin Lynch, The Daily Record
 4 days ago
HARDY TWP. ‒ A Stark County man is dead after investigators said he intentionally drove his truck head-on into the path of another vehicle injuring the other driver.

The man then died by suicide after the crash, according to a news release Monday from Holmes County Sheriff Tim Zimmerly.

Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the collision, which took place around 5:45 p.m. Sunday on state Route 241 near Township Road 327.

According to Zimmerly's news release, 33-year-old Timothy Ellsworth, of the Massillon area, was driving south in a 2011 Chevy Avalanche pickup when he intentionally drove across the center line into the path of a 2011 Jeep Wrangler heading north.

The Wrangler driver, a 31-year-old Millersburg resident, was transported to Pomerene Hospital by a Holmes Fire District crew. She was treated for injuries and later released. She was wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash.

Ellsworth was pronounced dead by emergency room physicians at Pomerene Hospital. According to the release, he died of a self-inflicted gunshot immediately after the crash.

The news release does not indicate if the drivers knew each other.

The investigation into the crash and the gunshot is continuing, according to the sheriff.

Assisting at the scene were Holmes County Fire District No. 1, the Stark County Coroner's Office and Holmes County Coroner Dr. Leon Miller.

