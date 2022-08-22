Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Hackers found a way to access Gmail, Outlook, and Yahoo inboxes
Iranian state-sponsored hackers have discovered ways to infiltrate the Gmail, Yahoo, and Outlook inboxes of at least two dozen high-profile users and download their content, according to a report from the Google Threat Analysis Group (TAG). The government-backed group known as Charming Kitten originally developed a hacking tool called Hyperscape...
Digital Trends
Chrome just added a great new way to protect your passwords
Chrome will soon let you use biometric data to autofill forms online, according to Chrome Unboxed. This is something Safari has allowed for years on Mac, but if you use Chrome, you must confirm the details by reentering your password or receiving two-factor authentication notifications on another device. The password...
Digital Trends
How to tag files in Windows 10
Anyone using Windows 10 will depend on the search function on a daily basis, but if you can’t find a specific file, then there’s one way to ensure it always appears in the results — tags. One of the most effective ways to optimize your Windows 10 experience is to take advantage of the tag system.
Digital Trends
How to turn off precise location on your iPhone
While it's easy enough to turn off location on your phone wholesale, some apps won't work without location services enabled for them. Apple provides a way to get around this. With the Precise Location toggle added in iOS 14, you're able to still supply apps with a location, just not your exact one. You'll definitely be in the right town, but the company's not going to let them know you're at 13 Down The Lane Street. Here's how to get started with that.
Digital Trends
Hackers breached 2FA accounts of some Authy users, Twilio confirms
Twilio, an online communications company, was the subject of a cyberattack earlier this month, but today the company has confirmed that the attack was bigger in scope than it initially announced. The announcement from early August said that 100 Twilio customers had their information accessed by outside sources as a result of Twilio employees being phished. Now the company has announced that 93 Authy app users have also had select information compromised.
Digital Trends
Developers help older Macs do something Apple won’t allow
They said your Mac was too old for the latest and greatest Mac OS upgrade. They told you to buy a new Mac instead. Apple can be a harsh companion. But I’m here to tell you there is another way, the way of MacOS Ventura on older Macs. The...
Digital Trends
Elon Musk’s SpaceX to reveal ‘something special’ with T-Mobile
Elon Musk’s Starlink will be hosting a live stream later today with T-Mobile, with the satellite internet company set to reveal plans to “increase connectivity.”. As reported by Notebookcheck, the announcement was teased on SpaceX’s Twitter account, which was followed by a tweet from Musk who stressed that “This is something special.”
Digital Trends
The 5 best Alexa skills for older people (and one bonus tip)
Taking care of all the loved ones in our lives is of the utmost priority, and there are plenty of great smart home tools to help us keep up with our kin, even if they’re not living with us. Contents. Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant is a digital do-gooder that...
Digital Trends
This powerful HP laptop is down to $550 this weekend
Whether you’re a student, a professional, or a gamer, a powerful laptop is something to consider, especially when it’s among the best laptop deals taking place. Right now you can grab a loaded HP Pavilion laptop for just $550, a steal for such a powerful laptop. It regularly costs $900, so this deal is offering a savings of $350 when you buy directly from HP right now. It’s one of the best HP laptop deals available, so click over to HP now to claim this discount while you can.
Digital Trends
Hurry! The 2021 Apple iPad is $49 off and selling fast
By now, the iPad has become almost as essential to everyday life as a smartphone for many of us. Lately, back-to-school iPad deals have been popping up left and right, and right now Amazon has a pretty excellent one. Today you can bring home a 2021 10.2-inch iPad for only $280, saving you $49 off its original price of $329. iPad deals like this don’t come along often, so click the Buy Now button below to add one to your cart, and keep reading to find out why you should buy the 2021 Apple iPad.
Digital Trends
How to watch AMD’s Ryzen 7000 launch (and what to expect)
AMD is holding an event focused around its upcoming Ryzen 7000 processors on August 29. The battle between AMD and Intel continues to be fierce in 2022, and AMD seems to be beating Intel to the punch with its next generation of processors. We’re going to guide you through how to watch AMD’s Ryzen 7000 launch and what you can expect out of the event.
Digital Trends
MacBook Air M2 vs. MacBook Pro M2: Which is the best buy?
Apple announced two MacBook models this summer, both boasting the powerful new M2 chip, with greatly improved graphics performance and a dedicated ProRes video engine to speed up editing. The 2022 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro 13-inch have more in common than just the processor, making it a difficult choice when you are looking for a new Mac laptop.
Digital Trends
PS5 is the latest gaming hardware to get a price hike
Sony announced that it is increasing the price of the PlayStation 5 at retail in select markets due to inflation and currency trends. Notably, the price in the U.S. will not be affected. “The global economic environment is a challenge that many of you around the world are no doubt...
Digital Trends
How to update Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro firmware
One of the most important things you can do with any and all of your devices is keep them updated. Whether it's software (think apps) or firmware (software that controls the hardware itself), updates allow for new and improved (read: fixed) features, squashed bugs, and plugged security holes — basically all the things that'll keep your products in working order.
Digital Trends
Skullcandy has super cheap true wireless earbuds — only $20 today
If you want to buy wireless earbuds but you’re on a tight budget, look no further than Lenovo’s offer for the Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds. They’re already affordable at just $27, but you can get them now for an even cheaper price of $20 after a $7 discount. You won’t often find headphone deals like this, so it’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible before it disappears.
Digital Trends
T-Mobile partners with SpaceX to ‘end mobile dead zones’
T-Mobile is linking up with SpaceX to use its Starlink satellites to dramatically boost the carrier’s cell phone coverage to pretty much all parts of the U.S., bringing connectivity to isolated areas that up to now have been out of reach of providers. The service will launch next year,...
Digital Trends
How to update Alexa
From talking about the weather to answering questions about the latest celebrities, Alexa is one useful voice assistant – and even more so if you connect compatible smart devices around your home or try out some more complex skills for playing games or music. But like all software, Alexa needs occasional updates to help make the voice assistant more efficient, fix bugs, make it easier to understand commands, and add new capabilities.
Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 colors: Which should you buy?
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is Samsung’s latest foldable smartphone, with many useful improvements over its predecessor — the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. It has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a wider cover display, and better cameras, among others. It’s also one of the first smartphones to ship with Android 12L OS out of the box.
Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro review: buy with your heart, not your head
“Buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for its longer battery life and luxurious materials, not its niche GPS features. But remember the normal Galaxy Watch 5 is just as good and costs less.”. Pros. Luxury materials. Super sharp screen. 3-day battery life. Comprehensive health tracking. D Buckle strap is...
