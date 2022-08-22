ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson is a playoff team in ESPN's 2022 college football bowl projections

By Alex Turri
 4 days ago

ESPN released their 2022 college football bowl projections Monday, predicting the matchups for each bowl game and the college football playoff.

Not everyone seems to believe Clemson can make another run back to the playoff, but it looks like both ESPN’s Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura do. After their streak of six consecutive playoff appearances ended last season, Schlabach and Bonagura see a path for the Tigers to make it once again.

Both writers project Clemson to face Alabama in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec.31st. A stadium that Clemson is far too familiar.

Here’s what the two had to say about their playoff predictions:

Bonagura : Georgia and Alabama are machines. It
doesn’t matter how many NFL players departed from
their rosters, they’ve earned the benefit of the doubt
and — as meaningless as preseason predictions are —
deserve to begin the season in the top four. After that,
it’s less straightforward. Ohio State’s dominance over
Michigan ended last season, but with what the
Buckeyes have coming back — including prolific passer
C.J. Stroud — they’re the favorites in the Big Ten. That
distinction is enough for top-four status just about
every year. Utah and Oklahoma received strong
consideration for the final spot, but ultimately Dabo
Swinney’s track record over the past decade was the
justification for putting the Tigers in.

Schlabach : I think Alabama and Ohio State are head
and shoulders above the other CFP contenders
heading into the season, but defending national
champion Georgia could get to that level by season’s
end. The Bulldogs have to replace 15 players who were
selected in the NFL draft and helped them win their
first national title in 41 years. The losses are especially
heavy on defense. Under Kirby Smart, Georgia has
reached a level where it simply reloads, but there
might be some early growing pains. Still, it would be
difficult to find a regular-season opponent that can
beat the Bulldogs. I considered the same three teams
as Kyle did for my final CFP spot — Clemson,
Oklahoma and Utah — and ended up going with the
Tigers for now. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is going to
have to dramatically improve for Clemson to get to the
top four.

This is a make-or-break year for starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. From my perspective, this team will only go as far as he allows them to. For coach Swinney, it is a prime opportunity to silence his critics.

Clemson has the tools to make the playoff again; the team just needs to execute.

