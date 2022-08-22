ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attempted murder trial to begin Tuesday in Alexandria for man accused in 2018 shooting

By Melissa Gregory, Alexandria Town Talk
 4 days ago
Jury selection for Brandon Francisco's attempted second-degree murder trial is set to begin Tuesday after a Rapides judge held off a decision on a change of venue.

Francisco, 36, of Mansura, is accused in a Christmas Eve 2018 shooting that wounded a man on U.S. 71 near Cheneyville.

He was charged with attempted murder, as well as felony counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal conspiracy and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder.

But both sides agreed Monday agreed to drop the latter charges and try Francisco only on the attempted murder charge.

Francisco's defense attorney, Tiffany Sanders, had filed a request to change move the trial out of Rapides Parish because of publicity surrounding another case — the Lafayette Parish disappearance of rideshare driver Ella Goodie.

Goodie last was seen by her family March 9. Francisco was named as a person of interest in the case because he was the last person thought to have had contact with the Scott resident, according to Scott Police Chief Chad Leger.

Francisco was to have been in District Judge Greg Beard's courtroom in Alexandria March 9 for a hearing on a request by Rapides Parish Assistant District Attorney Johnny Giordano to revoke his bond.

Giordano had initially made the request Feb. 16, but Beard instead set the March 9 hearing. Francisco did not show for it and was captured March 25 by U.S. marshals in St. Joseph, Missouri, on a warrant issued in the Rapides case.

Goodie's car was found in that same town April 1.

Francisco has not been arrested or charged with a crime in connection with the Goodie case, which Louisiana State Police announced May 3 was being investigated as a homicide.

But Sanders wrote in her motion that it is "absolutely clear" Francisco cannot get an impartial jury in Rapides Parish because of the publicity surrounding the Goodie case.

'Person of interest':Mansura man who skipped bond revocation hearing connected to missing Lafayette woman's case

Who is Ella Goodie?:What we know about the missing Louisiana rideshare driver

"The media outlets covering this matter span the nation and beyond,," the motion reads, though she only cited articles from The Town Talk and other Louisiana media as having "permeated this parish."

Beard didn't rule on Sanders' motion, saying he would wait until jury selection is underway to see reactions of potential jurors.

Another matter remaining to be resolved is whether the state can introduce evidence of other crimes that happened in Avoyelles Parish against Francisco during his trial. Beard had granted a request allowing prosecutors to do so, but that was reversed last week by the Louisiana 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal.

Prosecutors said Monday that they will appeal that to the Louisiana Supreme Court.

