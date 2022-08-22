ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay-Z Breaks Silence On Meek Mill's Departure From Roc Nation

DJ Khaled returned with his latest album, God Did this morning. As expected, the project is stacked with top-tier features, from Drake, Kanye West, Eminem, and Jay-Z, who appears on the title track. Khaled's hyped up this record, specifically Jay's verse, over the past few weeks. Even some of Jay's closest confidants have vowed that the Brooklyn-born rapper may have delivered one of the best verses of his career.
XXL Mag

Remembering the Rappers We Lost in the 2010s

It's hard to believe the 2010s are already becoming a distant memory. In those 120 months, we saw the rise of decade-defining artists like Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj and J. Cole. We watched Jay-Z become a billionaire, witnessed Childish Gambino go from backpack rapper to global phenom on the stage and screen, and beheld records being broken left and right. While the 2010s have been filled with wins, the hip-hop community has also suffered some deep losses in the form of artists who have passed away during that time.
HipHopWired

Bizarre Video from ‘Love & Hip Hop’s’ Yandy Smith Sparks Cheating Rumors

In an Instagram reel earlier this month, Love & Hip Hop star and entrepreneur Yandy Smith-Harris seems to suggest that there is another man in her life other than her husband, Mendeecees Harris.  View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yandy Smith-Harris (@yandysmith) “This is important because I feel like this is gonna […] The post Bizarre Video from ‘Love & Hip Hop’s’ Yandy Smith Sparks Cheating Rumors appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
HipHopDX.com

FN Meka: Artist Behind Virtual Rapper Snaps On Capitol Records Amid Twitter Backlash

The artist behind the voice of virtual rapper FN Meka has broken his silence on the controversy surrounding the character. On Wednesday (August 24), Kyle The Hooligan — a burgeoning rapper currently based in Atlanta — hopped on Instagram to tell his side of the story. The post arrived less than 24 hours after it was announced FN Meka had been dropped from Capitol Records due to allegations of racial stereotyping.
HipHopDX.com

Capitol Records Cuts Ties With Virtual Rapper FN Meka

Capitol Records has cut ties with their A.I. rapper project FN Meka, per the New York Times‘ Joe Coscarelli. The record label had received significant backlash for signing the virtual rapper powered by artificial intelligence. “CMG has severed ties with the FN Meka project, effective immediately,” Capitol Music Group...
hotnewhiphop.com

Natalie Nunn Claims Blueface's Mom Tried To Take Chrisean Rock's Checks

The relationship between Blueface and Chrisean Rock has caused concern for years, but they've outdone themselves in 2022. For (at least) the second time this year, Rock was arrested due to an incident involving the rapper. Previously, she was reportedly taken into custody in Oklahoma after she was said to have broken into his house and driven off with his vehicle. It was reported that she was driving cross country back home to Baltimore.
hotnewhiphop.com

Irv Gotti Accused Of Predatory Behavior After Detailing First Kiss With Ashanti

Irv Gotti's faced a lot of backlash over the past few weeks in regards to his relationship with Ashanti. For the most part, it was kept under wraps until his appearance on Drink Champs where he detailed his relationship with the R&B singer, as well as his reaction to finding out that she was dating Nelly. Fat Joe condemned Gotti for his comments before apologizing, though many sided with Joey Crack's assessment of the situation.
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby & P Appear To Taunt Offset Following Quality Control Lawsuit

Things are heating up in the Quality Control camp these days. While Takeoff and Quavo are embarking on a new musical journey as a duo, Offset is trying to take control of his solo career. Yesterday, we reported that Offset filed a lawsuit against Quality Control, claiming that they didn't honor their agreement with him.
hotnewhiphop.com

The Barbz Come For Missy Elliott: "You've Never Topped A Single Chart"

Nicki Minaj and Missy Elliott may have made headlines for celebrating each other on social media after the former won the VMA Video Vanguard Award Honour earlier this month, but that hasn't stopped their fanbases from colliding this week. As HipHopDX reports, things got particularly chaotic on Twitter after Elliott...
XXL Mag

How Many Kids Does Nick Cannon Have?

Nick Cannon has another bun in the oven with model Britanny Bell. On Wednesday (Aug. 24), the rapper-mogul officially revealed the upcoming latest edition to his growing family on Instagram. The video appears to be a montage of a multiple video and photo shoots Nick and Brittany have done recently. In all of the clips, Brittany is pregnant. By the looks of the size of her baby bump, she appears to be in her third trimester.
XXL Mag

The Game’s New Album Drillmatic Has 31 Songs, 32 Features

After a few pump fakes, The Game is finally set to release his new album Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind on Friday (Aug, 12). The final full track listing—with features included—dropped on Thursday (Aug. 11), and it reveals The Game got assists from half of the rap music industry, with 32 guest appearances on the 31-track LP.
XXL Mag

G Herbo Confronts Man Who Asks Him ‘How Badly Would I Beat Your Ass?’

G Herbo had some strong words for a man who recently stepped to him with a very disrespectful question. On Wednesday (Aug. 10), a TikTok video posted by Icewithinmedia highlighted a confrontation between a man and G Herbo that could've very well gotten physical. In the short clip included below, an unidentified social media user walked up to the Chicago rapper with his camera rolling and immediately asked, "How badly would I beat your ass?"
HipHopDX.com

DJ Khaled Stunts On Future With ‘God Did’ $3M Watch

DJ Khaled seems to have upgraded his watch collection thanks to the lord above. On what looks like the set of a music video with Future, Khaled flexed what appears to be an icy Jacob Co. Billionaire watch on his wrist that he’s claimed cost $3 million. “God told...
XXL Mag

Lil Wayne Confirms Tha Carter VI ‘Coming Soon’ at Young Money Reunion Concert

UPDATE (Aug. 7):. Hours after announcing that he's working on Tha Carter VI at the Young Money Reunion concert in Toronto, Lil Wayne hopped on his Instagram Stories and reiterated that the sixth installment of the Tha Carter series is coming soon. In a brief clip, Weezy, who appears to be sitting in a sprinter van, gives thanks to his fans who attended the show and delivers one more message.
HipHopDX.com

Chris Brown: ‘R&B Ain’t Dead… Y’all N-ggas Just Ugly’

Chris Brown is the latest artist to hit back at Diddy’s recent claim that R&B is dead, delivering an impassioned response via social media. “When’s the last time you heard a slow song on the radio???” Breezy asked on his Instagram Story on Friday (August 19). “N-ggas...
