SECRETARY OF STATE KYLE ARDOIN ISSUES ADVISORY TO LOUISIANA VOTERS
BATON ROUGE, La. — In advance of the upcoming November federal election, Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin would like to inform Louisiana citizens that the Secretary of State’s office, Registrar of Voters offices, nor Clerks of Court offices conduct a door-to-door canvass to update or confirm a voter’s registration.
Express Employment Professionals holds St. Charles Parish job fair
DESTREHAN — Express Employment Professionals is holding a St. Charles Parish job fair from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 31 at the St. Charles Parish East Regional Library in Destrehan. Positions in demand include plant manager, CNC machinist, manual machinist, warehouse associate, general field service technician, general/industrial...
Service Members Defrauded by Harris Jewelry, AG Jeff Landry Helps Recover $34.2 Million
BATON ROUGE, LA – Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry joined an agreement that recovers $34.2 million for more than 46,000 service members and veterans who were deceived and defrauded by national jewelry retailer Harris Jewelry. The jewelry company used deceptive marketing tactics to lure active-duty service members to their...
Major strides made in the repair of Ida-damaged buildings
LAPLACE — Only days prior to the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Ida unleashing its fury on St. John the Baptist Parish, major strides were made in the ongoing repair of government buildings. Council members this past Tuesday night approved several resolutions allowing a variety of repairs to damaged buildings...
We’re Geaux-ing Cashless!
LEEVILLE, La. — Do you commute along LA 1 regularly? Is there a trip to Grand Isle in your future? If the answer is yes, be sure to get your GeauxPass this summer! LA 1 is resuming toll collections this coming fall, and this time, we’re Geaux-ing cashless!
Report: Louisiana students ranked mid-pack nationally in study on student loan debt
(The Center Square) — Louisiana students rank in the middle of the pack nationally in a new study on student debt released Wednesday. The personal finance website WalletHub analyzed student loan indebtedness and grant and student work opportunities in all 50 states and the District of Columbia using 11 metrics graded on a 100-point scale.
Agents Cite Delcambre Man for Shrimping Violations in St. Mary Parish
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a Delcambre man for alleged shrimping violations on Aug. 24 in St. Mary Parish. Agents cited Jimmie Dupre Jr., 48, for failing to return serviceable trap to the water, trawling inside waters with oversized nets, taking commercial fish without a commercial gear license and vessel license.
Louisiana continues to struggle with literacy
Much has been written about Louisiana’s literacy crisis. Unfortunately, many of our students can’t read it. The latest LEAP results showed a continued decline in reading scores, with 41% of students below grade level. Though some blame COVID, Louisiana has struggled with literacy for decades. As a father of young readers, my own experience led me to bring a package of literacy bills this year to address this critical issue.
St. James Sheriff’s Office seeks information regarding Vacherie shooting
On Thursday, August 25, 2022, around 11:45 pm, deputies were dispatched to Church Street in Vacherie, LA in reference to a subject being shot in the arm. Initial responding units located the victim with a single gunshot wound to the right upper arm / shoulder area and rendered aid. The male victim was transported to a hospital for his injuries.
Bicyclist Struck and Killed in Hit and Run Crash in St. Landry Parish
Opelousas – On August 24, 2022, shortly after 5:30 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a crash involving a bicyclist on Louisiana Highway 182 near Whispering Oaks Drive in St. Landry Parish. The crash claimed the life of 22-year-old Davonte Chane Edwards of Breaux Bridge.
St. James comes into this year with a new coach
VACHERIE — LaVanta Davis takes over the head coaching spot of St. James, as the team enters the 2022 season. Last year, St.James went 6-3 in the regular season and reached the second round of the Class 3A playoffs, but was defeated by Madison Prep, 33-10, in the second round.
Jamboree recap: Wildcats, Rebels collect wins under Thursday night lights
LAPLACE — Several prep football teams in the River Parishes are entering the 2022 season in high spirits after dominating performances in the jamboree. Riverside Academy, East St. John and St. James found success under the Thursday night lights. Looking to improve after last year’s 3-5 season under the...
St. Charles Catholic attempts to repeat a state championship Team lost 21 seniors from last year
LAPLACE — St. Charles Catholic enters the 2022 season as the defending Division III state champion. Last year, St. Charles Catholic won the title game over Lafayette Christian School, 32-27. They went 8-0 in the regular season. “We lost a lot from last year,” St. Charles Catholic coach Wayne...
Riverside coming back after 3-5 season
RESERVE — Riverside Academy will be looking to improve after a 3-5 season in 2021. “There are some bright spots on the team,” Riverside Academy coach Lee Roussel said. “We’ve got some young defensive linemen that are going to be good for us and I think the offensive line and defensive line are where the game starts and I think we’ve got two guys that can play at a high level on the defensive line. We’ve also got a running back, who will be a senior, that is committed to ULL. He’s a 215-pound running back. He ran the 100 meters for state. Quarterback will be a two-year starter and I think we have a few other offensive weapons.”
