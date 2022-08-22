RESERVE — Riverside Academy will be looking to improve after a 3-5 season in 2021. “There are some bright spots on the team,” Riverside Academy coach Lee Roussel said. “We’ve got some young defensive linemen that are going to be good for us and I think the offensive line and defensive line are where the game starts and I think we’ve got two guys that can play at a high level on the defensive line. We’ve also got a running back, who will be a senior, that is committed to ULL. He’s a 215-pound running back. He ran the 100 meters for state. Quarterback will be a two-year starter and I think we have a few other offensive weapons.”

RIVERSIDE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO