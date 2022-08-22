Suspect in string of SF commercial burglaries arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco police have arrested a man suspected in a string of commercial burglaries across the city over the past three months. The suspect, 28-year-old San Francisco resident Molimau Masaniai, is alleged to have taken part in three break-ins during which a safe, cash registers and lottery tickets were stolen, according to police.

The first was on June 14 at a business in the 2300 block of Third Street, the second was on July 31 in the 1400 block of Haight Street and the third was Aug. 4 in the 600 block of Grant Street. All of the alleged burglaries happened when the businesses were closed, according to police.

Officers used security camera footage from all three shops to help them identify Massaniai as a suspect. He was arrested Aug. 18 in the 100 block of Turk Street and officers were also granted a warrant to search his home.

Masaniai was booked into the San Francisco County Jail on seven burglary-related charges and his bail was set at $35,000. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.

