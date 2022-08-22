ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Suspect in string of SF commercial burglaries arrested

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WoD23_0hQoDGcb00

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco police have arrested a man suspected in a string of commercial burglaries across the city over the past three months. The suspect, 28-year-old San Francisco resident Molimau Masaniai, is alleged to have taken part in three break-ins during which a safe, cash registers and lottery tickets were stolen, according to police.

Person in critical condition after being rescued at Ocean Beach

The first was on June 14 at a business in the 2300 block of Third Street, the second was on July 31 in the 1400 block of Haight Street and the third was Aug. 4 in the 600 block of Grant Street. All of the alleged burglaries happened when the businesses were closed, according to police.

KRON On is streaming live news now

Officers used security camera footage from all three shops to help them identify Massaniai as a suspect. He was arrested Aug. 18 in the 100 block of Turk Street and officers were also granted a warrant to search his home.

Masaniai was booked into the San Francisco County Jail on seven burglary-related charges and his bail was set at $35,000. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Three arrested after pursuit in SF

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Two people were arrested for aggravated assault in San Francisco Tuesday after a vehicle pursuit, and a third was arrested for their participation according to a press release sent to KRON4 on Friday. The suspects were arrested after colliding with vehicles, including police vehicles, and bicycle racks.  The vehicle driven […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

2 suspects arrested after retail thefts in Pacifica

PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested in connection to a retail theft Thursday afternoon in Pacifica, police announced in a press release. The incident happened around 4:50 p.m. on the 700 block of Hickey Boulevard where a man and a woman were later arrested. An employee at one of the businesses reported to […]
PACIFICA, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco police identify suspects arrested in wild chase, detail laundry list of charges

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Friday identified the two suspects arrested after a wild pursuit ended with the pair crashing on a Western Addition pedestrian walkway earlier this week as well as the laundry list of charges they are both facing.According to a press release, on Wednesday afternoon at approximately 3:15 p.m., burglary investigators with the SFPD were conducting a plainclothes operation on the unit block of Leavenworth Street focused on a possible illegal fencing operation. Police observed a male suspect making a transaction involving possible stolen property with occupants seated in a parked vehicle. This vehicle was...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

CHP: Two East Bay freeway shooting suspects arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two suspects were arrested in connection with separate freeway shootings in the East Bay, according to a Facebook post from California Highway Patrol. As KRON4 previously reported, a freeway shooting occurred June 14 on eastbound Interstate 580, east of Grand Avenue. The victims’ vehicle was struck by a bullet through the […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Police: Robbers nabbed on busy afternoon

MILPITAS (KRON) – It was a busy Thursday for the Milpitas Police Department, which arrested two people facing robbery charges, according to a Facebook post. On Aug. 21, during an altercation on the 1400 block of South Park Victoria Drive, police claim someone brandished a firearm. Detectives identified the suspect as “a 33-year-old Milpitas resident […]
MILPITAS, CA
The Richmond Standard

San Pablo police arrest two suspects in carjacking at casino

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a carjacking at the San Pablo Lytton Casino earlier this month, according to the San Pablo Police Department. Early in the morning on Wednesday, Aug. 10, two men in ski masks approached a victim sleeping in a car and pulled a gun on him, police said. They ordered him to drive, then left him in a nearby neighborhood and drove off with his vehicle.
SAN PABLO, CA
KRON4 News

3 arrested after ‘snatch and grab’ robberies in Napa

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested Friday after stealing merchandise and leading police on a pursuit in Napa, the Napa Police Department (NPD) announced. The robbery happened at Napa Premium Outlets. The Napa County Sheriff’s Office and American Canyon Police Department spotted the vehicle and pursued. The chase ended in a crash after […]
NAPA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco Police#Burglary#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS San Francisco

2 arrested, several pounds of illegal drugs seized in SF Sunset District Raid

SAN FRANCISCO -- Armed with a search warrant, San Francisco police raided a home in the city's Outer Sunset neighborhood, seizing several pounds of illegal drugs, cash and a payment book.Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani took to social media to post a photo of the haul from the raid and a few details.The warrant was for the home of an alleged meth dealer and conducted by officers from the Taraval Station. During the operation, the narcotics officers seized 4.6 pounds of meth with a street value of over $120,000.They also uncovered 2.25 pounds of cocaine salt, 17 grams of MDMA and 28 grams of various pills.As among the evidence seized was more than $10,000 in cash and a book containing the names of customers who owed the alleged dealer money.Two arrests were made, but the identities of the suspects and the charges they face has not been released.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Sheriff: Stabbing suspect awaiting extradition

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) – San Francisco police arrested a man accused of stabbing someone in Marin County last month when he was caught stealing from a car, according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook post. Brian Jordan, 37, of Corte Madera, will be extradited to Marin County, the post states. He was […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Novato police arrest man on suspicion of burglaries

NOVATO, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Novato arrested a man on suspicion of burglary and possession of stolen property Friday, the department announced. Officers responded at about 6:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Roblar Drive after getting a report of a possible burglary in progress. The caller said a man could be seen hopping […]
NOVATO, CA
KRON4 News

$15K worth of items stolen from Daly City home

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Approximately $15,000 in purses and cash were stolen from a home on Aug. 19, the Daly City Police Department said on Friday. The burglary happened around 9:30 a.m. on the 500 block of Skyline Drive. The resident heard loud noises outside her door but believed it to be construction. A […]
DALY CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

Update: Wild San Francisco police chase ends on Western Addition walkway

SAN FRANCISCO -- A wild police chase through San Francisco streets turned dangerous Wednesday when the driver turned onto a pedestrian walkway in the Western Addition, sending people scurrying to avoid being hit.The chase led to some frightening moments for residents of a apartment complex on Laguna Street near Cleary Court. The incident happened shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday. Exactly what led to the San Francisco police pursuit was unclear."When they jumped Laguna, we said, 'They're coming straight through our parking lot!" said area resident Shari, who only wanted to give her first name, "As they got closer and faster,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police arrest suspect in shooting last week

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting last week in East Oakland, police said Wednesday. Police arrested the suspect they allege fired several gunshots on Aug. 18 that struck multiple vehicles near the 7900 block of International Boulevard before fleeing in what was described as a distinctive vehicle. […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Second shooter arrested in Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness shooting

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A second shooter has been arrested and charged with murder for a fatal shooting that happened at a Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness on Aug. 11. Pittsburg resident Faatino Tauane, 20, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged by the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office on Friday, according to the Brentwood […]
BRENTWOOD, CA
CBS San Francisco

CHP arrests 2 in East Bay freeway shootings, including incident captured on dashcam

VALLEJO -- California Highway Patrol detectives have arrested suspects in two separate freeway shootings in the East Bay, including one shooting caught on a dashboard camera, the agency announced Thursday.The shootings happened on June 14 in Oakland on Interstate Highway 580 and on July 21 in Alamo on Interstate 680. The shooting in Oakland happened east of Grand Avenue and the victim told KPIX 5 that he and his fiancée were caught in a shootout between two vehicles."One of the vehicle's passengers got outside of their window, basically sat up on their passenger window, and opened fire at the car that...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

39K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy