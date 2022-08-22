ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Elizabeth Forward not ready to relinquish top spot in Class 3A Interstate Conference

Elizabeth Forward has heard all the rumblings about certain Interstate Conference newcomers. But as far as the Warriors are concerned, they’re still the top dogs. The Warriors have won the Interstate four out of the last five years, and with a talented lineup coming back, coach Mike Collodi thinks his team is still the favorite there and among the favorites in Class 3A.
ELIZABETH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg Central Catholic runs away from Mt. Pleasant

A late-August dogfight became a rout in a hurry. Did lightning provide Greensburg Central Catholic a spark?. Da’sjon Craggette rushed for 114 yards and scored two touchdowns during a crucial second-half rally, Tyree Turner passed for 109 yards and two scores and Greensburg Central Catholic tallied 28 third-quarter points after a lengthy weather delay to run away from host Mt. Pleasant, 56-35, on Friday night in a season-opening WPIAL football game.
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Junior receiver could be Southmoreland’s secret weapon this season

The “X” receiver could be Southmoreland’s X-factor this football season. Ty Keffer is out for football again for the first time since elementary school and the 6-foot-4, 190-pound junior could be a difference maker on both sides of the ball for the Scotties. “I have always been...
ALVERTON, PA
Scorebook Live

How SBLive’s Top 25 Iowa high school football teams fared in Week 1

By Kevin White 1. Ankeny (1-0) beat Waukee 26-7Jazan Williams rushed 23 times for 141 yards and three TDs in the Hawks’ win. 2. Southeast Polk (1-0) beat West Des Moines Dowling 38-24Abu Sama carried 16 times for 145 yards and four TDS for the victorious Rams in the top-5 matchup.  3. West Des ...
IOWA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Rochester ready to ‘kick the door down’ in 2022

Rochester has a message for its Class A opponents this year — tighten those hinges. “Our motto this year is, ‘Kick the door down,’” said 23rd-year coach Gene Matsook. “That door is the semifinals, and hopefully we can knock it down and move to the next level.”
ROCHESTER, PA

