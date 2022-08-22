Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school football roundup for Week Zero: Penn-Trafford holds off Canon-McMillan
Conlan Greene threw for 322 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 42 yards and another score as Class 5A No. 2 Penn-Trafford held off Class 6A No. 5 Canon-McMillan, 35-28, in a nonconference football game Friday night. Daniel Tarabrella caught nine passes for 140 yards and the game’s first...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Elizabeth Forward not ready to relinquish top spot in Class 3A Interstate Conference
Elizabeth Forward has heard all the rumblings about certain Interstate Conference newcomers. But as far as the Warriors are concerned, they’re still the top dogs. The Warriors have won the Interstate four out of the last five years, and with a talented lineup coming back, coach Mike Collodi thinks his team is still the favorite there and among the favorites in Class 3A.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
2022 WPIAL statistical leaders for rushing, passing, receiving in Week Zero
Top performers for Week Zero of high school football in Western Pennsylvania. 322 – Conlan Green, Penn-Trafford (23 of 30) 309 – Mike Evans, Canon-McMillan (13 of 22) 273 – Brad Birch, Gateway (19 of 29) 263 – Jake Phillips, Hempfield (14 of 16) 237 –...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Central Catholic runs away from Mt. Pleasant
A late-August dogfight became a rout in a hurry. Did lightning provide Greensburg Central Catholic a spark?. Da’sjon Craggette rushed for 114 yards and scored two touchdowns during a crucial second-half rally, Tyree Turner passed for 109 yards and two scores and Greensburg Central Catholic tallied 28 third-quarter points after a lengthy weather delay to run away from host Mt. Pleasant, 56-35, on Friday night in a season-opening WPIAL football game.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2022 Week Zero
The junior is expected to be more of an offensive threat in 2022 after averaging 7.1 yards per carry as a sophomore. He scored one touchdown and had a catch for 17 yards. But it’s on defense where Hutter shines. He was one of the top tacklers on the team in 2021.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland high school football notebook: ‘Huddie’ Kaufman to be honored
The press box at Offutt Field was one of his favorite spots to watch a football game. It was part office, part sanctuary. Whether he was covering games during his near-40-year career at the Tribune-Review or working the game clock later in life, Howard “Huddie” Kaufman felt connected to Greensburg Salem.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Serra Catholic ready to shake off graduation losses, begin WPIAL title defense
Confidence isn’t lacking inside the football locker room at Serra Catholic. A year after winning WPIAL gold and playing in a state championship game in Hershey, the Eagles are faced with the tall task of trying to replicate last season’s success. Can they do it?. They surely believe...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Junior receiver could be Southmoreland’s secret weapon this season
The “X” receiver could be Southmoreland’s X-factor this football season. Ty Keffer is out for football again for the first time since elementary school and the 6-foot-4, 190-pound junior could be a difference maker on both sides of the ball for the Scotties. “I have always been...
Scorebook Live
How SBLive’s Top 25 Iowa high school football teams fared in Week 1
By Kevin White 1. Ankeny (1-0) beat Waukee 26-7Jazan Williams rushed 23 times for 141 yards and three TDs in the Hawks’ win. 2. Southeast Polk (1-0) beat West Des Moines Dowling 38-24Abu Sama carried 16 times for 145 yards and four TDS for the victorious Rams in the top-5 matchup. 3. West Des ...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Rochester ready to ‘kick the door down’ in 2022
Rochester has a message for its Class A opponents this year — tighten those hinges. “Our motto this year is, ‘Kick the door down,’” said 23rd-year coach Gene Matsook. “That door is the semifinals, and hopefully we can knock it down and move to the next level.”
