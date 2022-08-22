Read full article on original website
3 Fun Things For You To Do in Midland This Weekend
Are you looking for something to do on the weekend before Labor Day? Well, we have you covered. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, you have fairs, runs, and parties you can go to this weekend, check it out. The Midland County Fair. This is the 13th year the Midland County...
5 Most Unique Texas Airbnbs Closest To Midland Odessa!
Whether it's for Labor Day Weekend, or anytime you just want to get away, here are 5 Airbnbs that are not only UNIQUE but the closest to Midland Odessa. Getting away to an Airbnb can be just what you need to get away for a bit. But, maybe you're looking for an Airbnb that's just a little different, these might pique your interest.
These 5 Restaurants In Midland Have The Highest Ratings-Do You Agree?
I was super impressed with Odessa's top 5 highest-rated restaurants list. I decided to tackle Midland, however, I don't get to Midland much so I'm not sure I have tried all of the restaurants on this list of what is considered the best. Let's take a look at Yelp's top 5...
See Evidence of ‘Billy’ The Ghost at the Barn Door Restaurant in Odessa
Have you met the Barn Door's permanent guest "Billy?" You might if you eat at the Barn Door Restaurant and get seated in the Pecos Depot. The Pecos Depot was just that, a depot in Pecos constructed in the 1800s on the Texas-Pacific Railroad. In 1950, the Pecos Depot was...
Midland-Odessa Beware Of This Being Left On Your Car Door Handle!
Why is it that these days we always have to be looking over our shoulder? Going to the grocery store, or the mall, or the post office, or leaving work or leaving your home, you are supposed to always be aware of your surroundings. I mean I get it. Ladies, especially if we are alone running errands, please be careful. Mommas, grandmothers if we have our littles out and about look out for those who drive crazy through parking lots and keep your precious cargo by your side at all times.
Ask Midland Odessa – My Bestie Returns My Text… At THE END OF THE DAY!
Buzz Question - Look, I love her, she's my bestie but she's getting on the nerve! Every time I text her something she will respond...later at the end of the day! Literally at NIGHT! I've told her and she says that's just her thing and I'm not the only one. I get it your busy during the day, but I'M YOUR BESTIE! I need you to FILL THAT ROLE on all levels! Right?
New McDonald’s Building In Odessa Going Up…Opening When?
The construction of the NEW McDonald's on Faudree in Odessa is well underway. When you drive by you can see that the main building construction gives us a good feel for how this NEW Mcdonald'sis going to be laid out at this address. • McDonald's UNDER CONSTRUCTION ON FAUDREE IN...
This Week’s Seize The Deal: Flare Taverna
An all-new Seize The Detail returns with half-off gift cards to Flare Taverna this week. Previously we have brought you great deals from Dickey's BBQ, Palio's Pizza, and Hook and Reel, this week we are bringing you an all-new restaurant, Flare Taverna. Flare Taverna is located at the corner of...
Is Midland Odessa Getting A Mega LOOP Around Both Cities?
From Loop to Loop and apparently BEYOND! Here in the Permian Basin, we've got Loop 250 in Midland and Loop 338 in Odessa. But, what if we had a 'Mega' Loop that went around both cities? That's exactly what the focus of The Permian Basin Metropolitan Organization was when they met Tuesday at Odessa College.
Hey Midland Odessa-What Song Makes You Emotional Every Time You Hear It?
No matter where we are, what situation we're in, what we're doing, or who we're with-music is there. Our lives have a soundtrack, whether we're paying attention, soaking it all in and enjoying it--creating memories; or letting it go over our heads... Music is always there. Whether it's from a vinyl album (which have happily started to make a comeback over the last decade), a CD, something on our phones, or on the radio... It's always there. And certain songs can take us straight back to a particular time in our lives. Good memories, bad memories--they evoke an emotional response when we hear them. So--here are some of the songs that do that for ME. Tell me what yours are in the comments below. Doesn't matter what genre, it doesn't matter what year it came out or who the artist is... These are songs that make you emotional when you hear them.
Ask Midland Odessa : My Wife Told Her Bestie SHE LOVED IT When I Was Out Of Town?
Buzz Question - So, the other week I was out of town for 1 week due to work. When I got back I overheard my WIFE and her bestie talking...MY WIFE was asked How DID you like being alone for that week HE was gone and she said SHE LOVED IT! Actually, I wish he do it more often? WHAT THE HECK? Like I don't get butthurt easy but DANG! Should I just ignore it as she needed some time away from me?
Now Open! New HTeaO Odessa Location Is Having Grand Opening!
Perfect timing! It's still HOT in the Permian Basin and we can all use a refreshing COLD drink! And, Odessa, it's HERE and now open! The newest HTeaO for the Permian Basin is having its Grand Opening!. HTeaO AT 3018 KERMIT HWY IN ODESSA IS NOW OPEN!. Odessa has already...
It’s National Cheap Flight Day
If you are like me you are always looking for a way to save money especially when it comes to flying. I am notorious for checking the cost of a flight over and over to see if it will get cheaper, which typically never happens. Maybe today you can find the flight you have been looking for because today is National Cheap Flight Day.
Beware! TSA Took My Phone At The Airport
We all know what it is like to take a lovely trip through TSA at the airport. To me, Midland International has the worst TSA ever, especially for being a small airport. TSA is not that difficult in huge airports like Dallas, Houston, or Miami. It's almost as if they go out of their way to find a reason to hold you up. Because of this, I became a TSA Pre-check passenger.
How Old Do Kids In Texas Have To Be To Legally Do These Four Things?
School is officially back in session for Midland, Odessa, and most surrounding cities. Moms and dads everywhere are more than likely breathing a huge sigh of relief. Finding a sitter during the summer months is no joke but now what about after school? Who will watch your littles for a couple of hours until you call it quits at the office at 5? Can you just leave them home alone for that amount of time? Is it even legal?
Are Free School Meals For Kids Coming To An End This Year?
Well, I guess like they say all good things must come to an end. Remember 2020 when COVID hit, kids were homeschooling and times were tough for us all? Many parents only saving grace that year when the kids finally returned to school was learning that Congress had passed a law for free school meals for all students. This momma breathed a sigh of relief and raised a tiny little victory flag after what turned out to be a rough year.
Midland/Odessa Man Offering A $10,000 Reward For Stolen Property
One of the worst feelings in the world is being robbed, even if it is something small. No one wants to walk out to their car and find out that it has been broken into and no one definitely wants to come home to find their house has been broken into.
