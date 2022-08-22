Read full article on original website
Cole strikes out 11, Judge hits 49th HR as Yankees beat A's
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Gerrit Cole struck out 11 on the way to his first win since July 17, Aaron Judge hit a three-run homer in the fifth for No. 49 on the season and the Yankees’ 200th, and New York beat the Oakland Athletics 3-2 on Friday night. Cole (10-6) allowed one run on three hits over 7 1/3 innings to snap a six-start winless stretch in which he’d gone 0-4 since beating Boston last month. He reached double-digit wins for the eighth time in his career. Cole notched his seventh start of the season with 10 or more strikeouts. He has 1,335 strikeouts since 2017, the most in the majors during that span. Jonah Bride connected for his first career homer in the seventh against Cole. After Jonathan Loáisiga recorded the final two outs of the eighth, Wandy Peralta gave up an RBI single to pinch-hitter Dermis García but finished the 2-hour, 50-minute game for his third save.
Yankees reliever Trivino warms up in wrong jersey, changes
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Yankees reliever Lou Trivino got a tap on his shoulder as he warmed up in the bullpen alerting him he had on the wrong jersey: the No. 50 belonging to Jameson Taillon instead of his own 56. Trivino had pulled off his sweatshirt to throw...
