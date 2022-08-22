ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police searching for suspect after shooting in Memorial Park

By Sarah Ferguson
 4 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — Just before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 21, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was called to central Colorado Springs on reports of a shooting that had just taken place in Memorial Park.

When police arrived, the investigation determined a dispute between associates at the park led to an unidentified suspect, a man, shooting a 20-year-old woman, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries. After the shooting, the unidentified suspect and another man also exchanged gunfire.

Police said the suspect left the area after the shooting and has not been located. The investigation is ongoing.

