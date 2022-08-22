ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGNtv.com

Last weekend of climatological summer to feature transient return of tropical air

The main weather feature across the Midwest late Friday was a ridge of high pressure from NW Wisconsin to the Ozarks, which provided comfortable temps and partly to mostly sunny skies. In Chicago the day produced 70% of possible sunshine. High pressure will shift east on Saturday, turning winds SE and signaling the onset of an influx of warm, progressively more humid air. Though Saturday will bring temps back to, or just above the seasonal norm, a more noticeable rise in heat and humidity is due to begin Sunday as SSW winds increase. Afternoon temps on both Sunday and Monday are expected to flirt with the 90-degree mark, though highs on Monday may run a few degrees lower due to an increase in cloud cover and greater likelihood of t-storm development. Cooler, much less humid air is forecast to return beginning Tuesday.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

A rain-free weekend, but t-storms & a warmup coming

–We close out the final FULL WEEK of August 2022 with temps with have averaged 73.1-deg—a figure which is PRECISELY NORMAL! August 2022 is running 2.4-deg cooler than the opening 26 days of the month a year ago. –Lake Michigan remains 9″ lower than a year ago in the...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

What’s the highest air pressure reading ever recorded in Chicago?

What is the value of the highest air pressure reading ever recorded in Chicago?. In official weather records dating from Nov. 1, 1870, to the present, the highest air pressure reading recorded in Chicago stands at 30.98 inches of mercury. The date was Feb. 16, 1989, and the location was O’Hare International Airport. High and low temperatures that day were 26 and 8 degrees and there was no precipitation.
WGNtv.com

Cold front bringing cooler temps for Friday

–Rainfall through late afternoon Thursday has amounted to 0.32″ at O’Hare and 0.16″ at Midway. –WE’RE DRY OVERALL in the city! Through yesterday, Chicago O’Hare measured roughly a quarter the normal amount of rain for the 30-day period which began back on July 25—having received only 1.06″ of rain instead of 4.10″ considered normal.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
WGNtv.com

Making its world debut in Chicago, it’s raining purple at Prince: The Immersive Experience

“To create something from nothing is one of the greatest feelings, and I would—I don’t know, I wish it upon everybody. It’s heaven,” – Prince. It’s been raining purple for most of the summer downtown Chicago. Prince: The Immersive Experience made its world debut right here in the Midwest. Presented by Superfly in partnership with The Prince Estate, attendees are invited to fully immerse themselves in the music and life of Prince.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

17-year-old critically wounded; 2 others injured in West Side shooting

CHICAGO — Three teens were shot Friday on Chicago’s West Side. According to police, two 17-year-old males and a 19-year-old man were in the 400 block of South Laramie round 2:30 p.m. Friday in the South Austin neighborhood. Police said the three were possibly involved in a physical...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy