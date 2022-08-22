Nicole Paine is a long time Cape resident, who currently lives in Harwich and graduated from Cape Cod Community College. Nicole is the Natural Resources Director and Shellfish Constable for the Town of Eastham. She loves her job and takes it seriously, often working overtime and rarely takes time off. Last year when she had a medical issue that forced her from work, she kept her phone right by her side in case they needed her for anything. Nicole keeps a smile on the faces of her co-workers. She is loved by her two daughters and feels blessed to receive this award and will receive $100 thanks to First Citizens Federal Credit Union.

EASTHAM, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO