Read full article on original website
Related
capecod.com
Fire damages fishing vessel at MacMillan Wharf in Provincetown overnight
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown firefighters rushed to the scene of a boat fire at MacMillan Wharf around 1:15 AM Friday morning. Flames and smoke were visible from the vessel “Clean Sweep” when crews arrived. The fire was quickly knocked down and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The extent of damage was not immediately clear as further details were not immediately available.
capecod.com
Lightning strikes house in Dennis
DENNIS – Lightning reportedly struck a house in Dennis around 9 PM Friday. The electrical panel of the house on Scargo Heights Road reportedly suffered damage but luckily firefighters found no extension of fire inside the house. No injuries were reported. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by...
capecod.com
Barnstable County Increasing Monitoring as Drought Worsens
BARNSTABLE – Drought conditions on Cape Cod and the Islands have worsened, says state environmental officials. The Cape has been moved to Level 3 – Critical Drought conditions while the islands were elevated to Level 2 – Significant Drought. Cape Cod Commission Water Analyst Tim Pasakarnis said...
capecod.com
Barnstable County Announces More COVID Relief Money
HYANNIS – Barnstable County has launched an online application portal for organizations on Cape Cod to apply for $5 million in competitive grants of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money. County officials said non-county local government units, nonprofits, and private and for-profit organizations can apply to the grant...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Multiple reports of downed trees, power lines and flooded streets after thunderstorms roll across Massachusetts Friday
Severe thunderstorms downed trees and power lines and flooded streets as they made their way across Massachusetts Friday. In Boston, a tree was struck by lightening and fell down onto Saxton Street, damaging a minivan. At 3:51 p.m., the Leicester Police Department warned that multiple roads were closed due to...
capecod.com
Vineyard Beach Road Weekend Fest Prompts Steamship Schedule Changes
OAK BLUFFS – The Beach Road Weekend music festival on Martha’s Vineyard has prompted the Steamship Authority to update their schedule from Friday, August 26 through Sunday, August 28. Due to increased foot traffic over the weekend, the final departure from Oak Bluffs will be pushed back to...
capecod.com
Meet Cape Country 104’s New Cape Codder Of The Month: Joe Ambrosini, Founder of the Cape & Islands Police K9 Relief Fund
Joe Ambrosini is a retired Barnstable County Deputy Sheriff and a former k9 handler, he established a non-profit Cape Cod & Islands Police K-9 Relief Fund back in 2000 to pay for veterinarian bills for retired police dogs on Cape Cod, the Islands including state, federal and local departments. He started this foundation because when a k9 retires, the handler keeps the dog and the departments are not responsible for any of their needs.
capecod.com
ROAR Ride for Addition Recovery is September 11
FALMOUTH – The annual Ride for Opioid Addiction Recovery (ROAR) event will begin in Falmouth on Sunday, September 11. The motorcycle ride raises money for those across Cape Cod struggling with addiction. Resources related to transitional housing, recovery care, and more will be funded through the event. Past grant...
whdh.com
Rescuers make dramatic rescue off Martha’s Vineyard coast
BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - First responders saved a man who fell overboard off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard near Chappaquiddick during a torrential downpour. “All you’re looking for is somebody’s head bobbing in the waves with pouring rain, dense fog, we could only see about two, maybe three hundred feet. His chances of being spotted, quite honestly, were not good,” said Lieutenant John Doherty of the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office. “It’s a scary situation being in the water by yourself and you see [that] you’re being pulled away from your boat.”
capecod.com
New details: Motorcyclist airlifted after collision with vehicle in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Police: A motorcyclist was seriously in a collision with a truck in Falmouth. It happened about noon on Sandwich Road at Pinecrest Beach Road. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at Falmouth Hospital to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Falmouth Police called for crash reconstruction to investigate the crash. Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes to Sandwich Road.
Cape Cod Shark sighting: Race Point Beach temporarily closed when shark swims close to shore
Race Point Beach in Provincetown was temporarily closed to swimmers Friday afternoon as a shark came close to the shore. The Popular Cape Cod beach was closed to swimmers for at least an hour starting around 12:15 p.m., according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy. A shark named Cow had...
msn.com
Newton Woman Involved In Fatal Falmouth Crash
NEWTON, MA — A Newton woman is one of the drivers involved in a fatal crash in Falmouth on Wednesday, police said. Jane Liberfarb, 68, was driving her SUV just after 4 p.m. Wednesday when she was involved in a crash with a moped at the intersection of West Falmouth Highway and Chapoquoit Road, officials said.
whdh.com
Steamship Authority announces ferry naming competition
FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Steamship Authority is allowing the public to help name the two offshore vessels that will join its fleet and begin operating in the summer of 2023. The Steamship Authority is requesting ferry names that embody the “local flavor and/or maritime history” of Cape Cod and...
capecod.com
Yarmouth Police announce passing of K9 “Thor”
YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: It is with sadness to report the passing of retired YPD K9 Thor. He passed in peace in the presence of Dara and Denise Gannon as as well Kathy and Dean Bryant. K9 Thor was the first YPD Dedicated Narcotics K9 and Sgt. Sean Gannon’s first K9.
WCVB
Severe thunderstorms bring torrential rainfall, lightning, damaging winds
BOSTON — Powerful storms moved across Massachusetts and New England Friday afternoon, bringing torrential rains, damaging winds and hail. Severe thunderstorm warnings were posted throughout the afternoon for many parts of Massachusetts. Four people inside a home that was likely struck by lightning in Watertown were able to escape...
NECN
80-Year-Old Woman Killed in Moped Crash on Cape Cod
An elderly woman was killed Wednesday in a crash while she was driving a moped in Falmouth, Massachusetts, police said. Falmouth police and firefighters responded just after 4 p.m. Wednesday to a crash that involved an SUV and a moped, at the intersection of West Falmouth Highway and Chapoquoit Road, according to the Falmouth Police Department.
capecod.com
Meet Nicole Paine – 99.9 The Q’s August Cape Codder of the Month
Nicole Paine is a long time Cape resident, who currently lives in Harwich and graduated from Cape Cod Community College. Nicole is the Natural Resources Director and Shellfish Constable for the Town of Eastham. She loves her job and takes it seriously, often working overtime and rarely takes time off. Last year when she had a medical issue that forced her from work, she kept her phone right by her side in case they needed her for anything. Nicole keeps a smile on the faces of her co-workers. She is loved by her two daughters and feels blessed to receive this award and will receive $100 thanks to First Citizens Federal Credit Union.
capecod.com
Yarmouth Fire rescues man with foot stuck in wheel well
YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Fire reports that at 5:21 AM on Wednesday, they were notified of a person with their leg stuck between the wheel and frame of a vehicle at Seagull Beach in West Yarmouth. Ambulance 55 from Headquarters and Engine 45 from Station 3 were dispatched. Upon arrival,...
capecod.com
Person with serious injuries airlifted from Orleans Thursday morning
ORLEANS – Orleans Fire-Rescue reports that they responded Thursday morning to a medical call where a person was seriously injured. Due to the nature of those injuries, the patient needed care at a trauma center in Boston. Boston MedFlight was called to transport the patient from Orleans. Due to...
'Large sinkhole' closes Bridgewater street
BRIDGEWATER - Crews are responding to a "large sinkhole" that has closed a roadway in Bridgewater.Bridgewater police on Wednesday morning shared a photo of the hole that is taking up almost half a street. Flagg Street is closed between Conant Street and Bradley Lane, the department said.The highway department is headed to the scene, police said.Bridgewater received nearly 3 inches of rain from Tuesday's downpours.
Comments / 4