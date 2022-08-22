ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cassoday, KS

Boil water advisory ends for Cassoday

By Laura McMillan
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MfnAE_0hQoCHT700

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The people who use City of Cassoday water no longer have to boil their water before they drink it. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has rescinded a boil water advisory that has been in place for the past two weeks.

The boil water advisory for the City of Cassoday public water supply system started on Aug. 4 after a loss of pressure in the distribution system. The loss of pressure put the water at risk for possible bacterial contamination.

On Monday, the KDHE announced the problem has been fixed, and lab tests of Cassoday water samples show there is no contamination.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

El Dorado Lake lifted from KDHE blue-green algae advisory

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — El Dorado Lake in Butler County has been lifted from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory list, while two lakes have been elevated to a warning level. Blue-green algae is a harmful algal bloom (HAB) that may look like foam, scum, or paint floating in the […]
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Hay baler ignites fire in Butler County field

ROSE HILL, Kan. (KSNW) — It took crews from multiple departments in Butler County several hours to bring a field fire under control. Butler County Fire District #3 says the fire was reported around 5:15 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of SW 160th St and Tawakoni Rd., northeast of Rose Hill. When crews arrived, they […]
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KSN News

CDC updates Kansas mask recommendations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County and several other Kansas counties are doing better against the coronavirus and have had mask recommendations lifted. However, other counties have been added to the list of those where masks are recommended. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts together the map of counties considered at a […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Local
Kansas Health
City
Cassoday, KS
KSN News

Kansas Turnpike seeks driver feedback

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Turnpike Authority invites the public to provide feedback on their Turnpike travel experience by participating in its annual Customer Satisfaction Survey. Anyone who uses the Turnpike, whether daily or occasionally, is encouraged to share their thoughts to help KTA prioritize future projects and make internal improvements. Previous improvements and […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Crews respond to fire near tracks in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department got the call of a fire near some railroad tracks in north Wichita over the noon hour Wednesday. The fire was in the 1000 block of East 26th Street North. When they got to the scene, they found a large amount of rubbage burning close to some […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Kansas firefighter among early whistleblowers of PFAS in protective gear

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — What started out as a Massachusetts woman demanding answers became a Kansas man’s quest to shed light on the dangers of PFAS in firefighting protective gear. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), PFAS is short for polyfluoroalkyl substances, which is a group of chemicals used to make […]
DERBY, KS
KSN News

Pools closing for the summer, City discussing adding security cameras

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The end of pool season in Wichita is near, and the aquatics department is turning its attention toward security. Over the summer, vandals caused $65,000 in damage to several pools and splashpads. The police department is doing security assessments in hopes of adding security cameras. “They would be monitored by the […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Supply#Diseases#Construction Maintenance#General Health#Kdhe#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksn Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KSN News

Crash in Butler County leaves man critically injured

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash in Butler County has left one man critically injured. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, a 25-year-old man was driving a 2007 Chevy Malibu eastbound on Kansas Highway 254, near SW Adams Rd, at a high rate of speed […]
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Pet Project: Meet Annie!

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Ericka Goering with the Kansas Humane Society (KHS) would like to introduce you to Annie, a 1-year-old female dog and KSN’s Pet Project: Pet of the Week! Annie will be available at the KHS along with many other animals at the Clear the Shelter event on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 11 […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Kansas is ready for the launch of NASA’s Artemis 1

KANSAS (KSNW) – Both the Cosmosphere and Kansas Aviation Museum are hosting watch parties for the launch of NASA’s Artemis 1 rocket when it is set to launch on Monday. This is an astronaut-free launch. The rocket will launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida and will take its trip to the moon and […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

New bill from Senator Marshall could impact credit card swipe fees

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Friday, Aug. 26, Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) was in Wichita pushing for his latest bill, the bipartisan Credit Card Competition Act, to bring in more competition to a multi-billion dollar industry. Every time you use your credit card at a store, there’s a fee, and Sen. Marshall said it’s hurting […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

When will Wichita get a Whataburger?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — When the first Kansas Whataburger opened in Overland Park in March, people in the Wichita area wanted to know when the famous hamburger chain would come to Wichita. We reached out to KMO Burger LLC, the franchise group behind the Kansas City-area Whataburger restaurants, to see if they have any updates […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Services for Rep. Gail Finney announced

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Services for Representative Gail Finney (D-Wichita) have been announced. Finney died Saturday at the age of 63. She represented the 84th District in east and northeast Wichita since 2009. She was a small business owner known for rallying for Wichita and state issues. Jackson Mortuary is handling the services. Visitation for […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Happy National Dog Day from KSN!

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In honor of National Dog Day, KSN would like to share with our viewers our fur babies and furever friends! As cute as they are, these dogs do not qualify for KSN’s Cutest Pet Photo contest, but yours can! Submit a purrfect photo of your pet for a chance to win […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy