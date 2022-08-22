Boil water advisory ends for Cassoday

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The people who use City of Cassoday water no longer have to boil their water before they drink it. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has rescinded a boil water advisory that has been in place for the past two weeks.

The boil water advisory for the City of Cassoday public water supply system started on Aug. 4 after a loss of pressure in the distribution system. The loss of pressure put the water at risk for possible bacterial contamination.

On Monday, the KDHE announced the problem has been fixed, and lab tests of Cassoday water samples show there is no contamination.

