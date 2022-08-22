In a historic partnership, the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau (SBCTB), together with the City of Shreveport, the City of Bossier City, the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce, the Bossier Chamber of Commerce, the Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce, and other local community organizations are working together to develop a Destination Master Plan and Community Brand. The public is invited to participate in this important project by sharing ideas and perspectives at any of three separate town hall events at various locations September 7-9, 2022 across the sister cities.

