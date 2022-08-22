Read full article on original website
Related
bossierpress.com
Bossier Parish remembers firefighter killed in the line of duty
Family, friends, co-workers and government officials gathered on Wednesday, Aug. 24, to witness a unveiling ceremony which dedicated a portion of Hwy. 527 in South Bossier Parish near Elm Grove in honor of Jessie Henry. “It’s such an honor and privilege to stand here before you. I want y’all to...
bossierpress.com
Willis-Knighton Health System Response to City News Release, 8/24/22
In response to the City of Shreveport’s news release regarding the City’s proposed health plan changes, Willis-Knighton. would also like to clear up allegations of false information. An email sent to Willis-Knighton and City representatives by the City’s advisor, Gallagher Benefits Services, on March 22,. 2022, stated:...
bossierpress.com
UPCOMING TOWN HALL EVENTS TO DISCUSS SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER DESTINATION MASTER PLAN AND NEW BRAND
In a historic partnership, the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau (SBCTB), together with the City of Shreveport, the City of Bossier City, the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce, the Bossier Chamber of Commerce, the Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce, and other local community organizations are working together to develop a Destination Master Plan and Community Brand. The public is invited to participate in this important project by sharing ideas and perspectives at any of three separate town hall events at various locations September 7-9, 2022 across the sister cities.
bossierpress.com
High school volleyball: District 1-I has new look; Bossier Parish Jamboree set for Saturday
(All games in auxiliary gym) District 1, Division 1 volleyball has a new look this season. For the first time, the district is comprised of teams from only Caddo and Bossier Parishes. Haughton has moved up after winning five straight District 1-II championships. Ruston, Natchitoches Central and West Monroe, which...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bossierpress.com
CLEAR THE SHELTERS
Clear The Shelters is here! Hill’s Pet Nutrition is matching donations,. and we need your support! Donate now to help us save as many pets as possible!. https://store.theanimalrescuesite.greatergood.com/products/clear-the-shelters-bossier-city-animal- services PLUS, Bossier City Animal Services and Best Friends Animal Society have joined together to encourage. more people to adopt a...
bossierpress.com
2022 Northwest Louisiana St. Jude Classic
The 15th Annual Northwest Louisiana St. Jude Classic is scheduled for. September 9-11, 2022, and the planning committee is busy putting everything in place for. another successful event. Last year we accomplished our goal of surpassing the half-million. dollar mark by raising a record net donation of $59,250.00, bringing our...
bossierpress.com
AFRL Scholars Program gives STEM students rare opportunities in Global Strike
Louisiana Tech University University students are gaining a rare chance to work with research scientists and develop new solutions for Air Force Global Strike Command via the Air Force Research Laboratory Scholars Program. The AFRL Scholars Program is a summer internship for university students pursuing Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics...
bossierpress.com
Dinner Under the Stars
What do gumbo, outdoor dining, and keeping our community clean all have in. common? It’s all part of the inaugural “Dinner Under the Stars” event that will allow you to savor A. Taste of the East Bank. Most importantly, you’ll be supporting the vitally important mission of...
Comments / 0