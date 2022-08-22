Mecole Hardman, Chris Jones return to KC Chiefs practice ahead of preseason finale

The Kansas City Chiefs had missing pieces on offense and defense back on the practice field ahead of Thursday night’s final preseason game against Green Bay Packers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman (groin) and defensive tackle Chris Jones (back), who missed Saturday’s preseason game against Washington because of injury, returned to practice Monday.

Hardman suffered his injury during a team drill on the second to last day of training camp. The fourth-year receiver received attention in the medical tent before departing the field.

Jones dealt with back spasms on the second to last day of training camp. But unlike Hardman, Jones didn’t participate in practice and left the field while the team was still in the stretching and conditioning portion of the morning workout.

Hardman and Jones missed practice on the final day of training camp.

While Hardman and Jones practiced Monday, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster continues to deal with a knee injury.

Smith-Schuster, one of the Chiefs’ top free-agent signings during the offseason, missed the final three days of training camp and did not dress for the second preseason game.

The Chiefs also announced tight end Blake Bell (hip flexor), cornerback Rashad Fenton (groin), running back Derrick Gore (thumb) and defensive end Carlos Dunlap (Achilles) will not practice.

Bell hasn’t practiced since suffering the hip injury in the preseason opener, while Fenton left Saturday’s preseason game in the first half with the groin injury.

Tackle Lucas Niang (knee) remains on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

ROSTER MOVES

The Chiefs waived cornerback Brandin Dandridge, cornerback Nasir Greer and offensive lineman David Steinmetz.

Of the trio, Dandridge stands out because he’s a Blue Springs South High School product and he played college football at Missouri Western State University . Greer joined the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent during the offseason, while the Chiefs signed Steinmetz during training camp.

Monday’s moves comes in advance of Tuesday’s league-wide deadline for teams to trim rosters from 85 players to 80 players, meaning the Chiefs still need to make two more cuts.