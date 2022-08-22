ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

At least 10 homes in Haltom City evacuated as Little Fossil Creek floods, firefighters say

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.
 4 days ago

Firefighters in Haltom City began evacuating several homes in the city Monday afternoon as heavy rains poured into the residences near a creek.

No injuries have been reported in the neighborhood, in the 4700 block of Fossil Drive in Haltom City.

Residents were being taken to the Haltom City Recreation Center, 4839 Broadway Ave.

As of noon Monday, firefighters had gone to at least 10 homes near Little Fossil Creek.

“Water is in the homes,” said Bryce Davis, the Haltom City emergency management coordinator.

A flood warning was in effect in Tarrant County until 4 p.m. Monday, and a flood watch continued until 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

As of about 2 p.m. Monday, the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport had recorded 9.19 inches of rain, according to the NWS in Fort Worth.

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Haltom City Residents Continue Clean Up After Torrential Rain

Residents in Haltom City continue to clean up two days after torrential rainfall across North Texas flooded homes and streets. Molly Manivong lives with her mother, son, and nephew. They have lived in their home along Fincher Road since 1996 and have never experienced flooding like they did this week.
HALTOM CITY, TX
CW33

Here’s where Fort Worth residents can drop off storm debris

FORT WORTH (KDAF) — As cleanup efforts continue since Monday’s heavy rain and flash flooding, you may have found yourself with some unwanted debris. The city said in a tweet, “While storm clean up efforts are planned, Fort Worth residents can take debris to any of four drop-off stations anytime. Just show a City water bill for proof of residency.”
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth calls for volunteers to help clean up Trinity River after storms

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The City of Fort Worth needs volunteers to help clean up the Trinity River after the heavy rain earlier this week brought litter and debris to the area."I run all the time along the trail here," said Tony Kopetchny, who took part in Thursday's cleanup. "I think it's a crown jewel of the city, and I was running the day after the flood hit, and I thought I'd see a bunch of mud, but I couldn't believe just how much trash I saw everywhere. I really thought Mother Nature was sending a message, like help me out...
FORT WORTH, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Did the significant rain in North Texas impact the drought?

“When it rains, it pours!” If you ask me, I believe this saying came from Texans when describing the weather, especially this week across North Texas. However, that’s not the case. According to The Farmer’s Almanac, its origin comes from an unlikely place: the Morton Salt Company. Ad executives developed the expression in the early 1900s to sell salt. Interesting, huh?
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Major highway closure in Arlington could cause traffic headaches for sports fans

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A major highway in the metroplex will be partially shut down Friday night, potentially impacting the thousands of fans going to either the Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys games in Arlington.The southbound lanes of SH360 near I-30, east of the stadiums, will be closed to traffic starting at 8 p.m. for bridge construction.The closure will extend from Six Flags Drive to Brown Boulevard."There will be a detour," said Val Lopez with TxDOT. "It does flow relatively well, but you're probably better off taking alternate routes."The good news is that the northbound lanes of 360 will remain open...
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Flooding forces Balch Springs residents to evacuate their homes

BALCH SPRINGS, Texas - Flooding forces Balch Springs residents to evacuate their homes. Just one month after an out-of-control fire devastated a Balch Springs neighborhood, out-of-control floodwaters devastated another neighborhood in the city. Homes along Hickory Creek near Lake June Road flooded out on Monday. Nearby businesses were also impacted.
fox4news.com

Abandoned high-rise hotel catches fire Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas firefighters put out a fire on the 12th floor of an abandoned high-rise hotel. The fire started around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 15-story building located near Interstate 35 and Mockingbird Lane. Dallas Fire-Rescue said when firefighters arrived they could see smoke coming from the roof and...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

25 people in 10 homes evacuated in Everman due to high water

EVERMAN, Texas - In southern Tarrant County, about two dozen people were evacuated Monday afternoon as floodwaters rose in their homes. The city of Everman set a record Monday with 7.28 inches of rain in 24 hours. The last time they came close was around 5.3 inches in 2018. Emergency...
EVERMAN, TX
KLTV

Boy abducted in North Texas found safe; Amber Alert discontinued

DE SOTO, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple media outlets in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are reporting the boy allegedly abducted Thursday night has been found safe and the Amber Alert has been discontinued. Friday morning, the DeSoto Police Department asked the public for help in their search for 12-year-old Brandon Massey,...
DESOTO, TX
CBS DFW

Residents call on City of Fort Worth to help with debris collection at Lake Worth after storms

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The historic rains swept an extraordinary amount of trash and litter into Lake Worth, one of the main water sources for the City of Fort Worth."Kind of shock when I saw it," said Bobby Graves, whose son-in-law owns a home on Lake Worth.Neighbors said the floating island of trash - filled with Styrofoam cups, bottles, and debris - forms every major storm, and they've been fighting for years to get the city to take action."It's consistent," said Susie Flail, who lives on a cove on the south side of Lake Worth. "It happens at least...
FORT WORTH, TX
Fort Worth, TX
https://www.star-telegram.com/

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

