At least 10 homes in Haltom City evacuated as Little Fossil Creek floods, firefighters say

Firefighters in Haltom City began evacuating several homes in the city Monday afternoon as heavy rains poured into the residences near a creek.

No injuries have been reported in the neighborhood, in the 4700 block of Fossil Drive in Haltom City.

Residents were being taken to the Haltom City Recreation Center, 4839 Broadway Ave.

As of noon Monday, firefighters had gone to at least 10 homes near Little Fossil Creek.

“Water is in the homes,” said Bryce Davis, the Haltom City emergency management coordinator.

A flood warning was in effect in Tarrant County until 4 p.m. Monday, and a flood watch continued until 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

As of about 2 p.m. Monday, the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport had recorded 9.19 inches of rain, according to the NWS in Fort Worth.