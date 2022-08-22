Kandres Soto ran for three touchdowns to guide Lawrence to a 35-12 victory over Princeton in Lawrenceville. Soto’s first touchdown came on 4th-and-goal in the second quarter to give the Cardinals their first lead at 7-6. He then scored on an 11-yard run later in the quarter and recorded his third touchdown of the night to put Lawrence ahead 21-6.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO