ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Football: Heckel scores 3 TDs to lead Manalapan to a Week 0 win over Freehold Twp

Nicholas Heckel scored a trio of touchdowns to help Manalapan take a 31-7 season-opening road win over Freehold Township, in Freehold. Heckel scored all three touchdowns in the second half which helped Manalapan turn a 10-7 halftime lead into a 24-point lead. The senior quarterback threw a 55-yard scoring pass to Alex Dille in the third quarter and a 17-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Macchio in the fourth. Heckel also reached the endzone off a one-yard rush late in the third quarter.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#North Jersey#Elmwood Park#Njsiaa#Washington Township#Central New Jersey#Group#Public Non Public#Barringer#Bergen Tech#North Star Academy#Passaic Tech#Mount Olive
NJ.com

Football: Knights strike in the air as Old Bridge tops Trenton

Brady Cavallaro threw four touchdown passes to guide Old Bridge past Trenton, 40-6, in Old Bridge. The win gives head coach Matt Donaghue his first career victory. Tommy McAleavey was on the receiving end of two of Cavallaro’s touchdown tosses while Ben Lomicky and Luke Triantafillou each caught one. Dan Hennessey and Jordan Greco both scored rushing touchdowns as well.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Rancocas Valley stops Williamstown in Lucas’ 1st game

Montre Wilson snuck his way into the end zone on a 25-yard run to give Rancocas Valley a 21-14 win over Williamstown in Mount Holly. The result was a positive start for new Rancocas Valley coach Garrett Lucas, who was hired in the offseason after four years at Delran. He replaced Dan Hausmann, who stepped down after 12 seasons with Rancocas Valley with a 71-50 overall record.
MOUNT HOLLY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Football: Lawrence runs past Princeton to open season (PHOTOS)

Kandres Soto ran for three touchdowns to guide Lawrence to a 35-12 victory over Princeton in Lawrenceville. Soto’s first touchdown came on 4th-and-goal in the second quarter to give the Cardinals their first lead at 7-6. He then scored on an 11-yard run later in the quarter and recorded his third touchdown of the night to put Lawrence ahead 21-6.
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Timber Creek over St. Thomas Aquinas - Football recap

Nasir Reason-Dallas scored a pair of touchdowns to help Timber Creek take a 26-21 road season-opening win over St. Thomas Aquinas, in Edison. Timber Creek (1-0) led 19-0 at the half. Reason-Dallas scored the first of his two rushing touchdowns off a 13-yard run in the opening quarter and Zyheem Coleman-Fraizer contributed to the halftime lead with a passing touchdown.
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Smith leads Hammonton past Notre Dame

Sophomore running back Kenny Smith ran for 112 yards and a touchdown as Hammonton held off Notre Dame 20-14 in Hammonton. Hammonton scored twice in the third quarter to rally from a 14-7 deficit that included a two-yard touchdown run from Justin Doughty. Rasheen Young embarked on a 46-yard run...
HAMMONTON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
206K+
Followers
118K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy