lostcoastoutpost.com

FIRE UPDATE: Surprise Weather Again Comes to Firefighters’ Aid; Community Meetings Scheduled in Burnt Ranch, Hoopa

From the command of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 28,904 acres with 80% containment and 1,843 personnel assigned to the incident.
HOOPA, CA
kymkemp.com

Fire Activity Increasing on SRLC After Marine Layer Lift, 80% Containment Held

Press release from California Interagency Incident Management Team 14:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 28,107 acres with 80% containment and 1,845 personnel assigned to the incident.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

MET Is Serving Warrants in SoHum This Morning

Humboldt County’s Marijuana Enforcement Team is in Southern Humboldt county this morning serving search warrants, confirmed Samantha Karges spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Department. According to one person who saw the convoy, there are six vehicles. Both the Sheriff’s Department and California Fish and Wildlife vehicles were involved. A...
kymkemp.com

Eureka Resident Arrested with Fentanyl and Firearms

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Drug Task Force. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Tuesday August 23rd, 2022, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) served a search warrant...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Firefighters Save Main Residence in Redway as Two Outbuildings Burn

Just before 7 p.m., a trailer and an outbuilding on Mill Road near Redwoods Rural Health Center in Redway caught fire. Firefighters rushed to the scene and stopped the flames from spreading to the main residence and into vegetation. Lauren Schmitt and Tanya Horlick from our news partner KMUD radio...
REDWAY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

FIRE UPDATE: Fires Top 28,000 Acres; All Eyes On the Northeast Front of the Campbell Fire

Press release from the unified command of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 28,107 acres with 80% containment and 1,845 personnel assigned to the incident.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Latest Humboldt County COVID Statistics Released by Public Health

Humboldt County Public Health reported today 128 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 181 new probable cases for the period between Tuesday, Aug. 16, and Tuesday, Aug. 23. No new hospitalizations or deaths were reported. The total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Major Roadwork Scheduled Friday, August 26 through Thursday, September 1

The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Humboldt County prepares for new gas-powered car ban

EUREKA, Calif. — California regulators voted today to put in place a plan that will ultimately ban the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles in the state by 2035, and Humboldt County is already making plans to ensure residents are supported and prepared for life in a state with primarily electric vehicles.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Northern California counties to receive drought funding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The California Department of Water Resources announced 15 communities will receive drought funding. Of the 15 projects, some are in Northern California, including Butte County, Tehama County and Trinity County. The Burnt Ranch Estates Mutual Water Company in Trinity County will receive $2.5 million to replace two...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Convoy Headed Up Perry Meadow West of Redway

This morning, a convoy of government vehicles headed up Perry Meadow Road west of Redway. There are six vehicles. At this point, we have not confirmed if this is a permit inspection, (possibly by the Department of Cannabis Control–the DCC). What was seen: one white unmarked suburban, one white...
REDWAY, CA
krcrtv.com

Trinity County Sheriff's Office releases county wide evacuation zones

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — The Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) released a map on Thursday showing newly created evacuation zones for the entire county. The TCSO worked with the Trinity County Resource Conservation District to create the map. It shows color-coded zones representing different evacuations: red for an evacuation order, and yellow for an evacuation warning.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Accidental Discharge of a Firearm Sends Woman to Hospital

We received reports of a gunshot victim in Myers Flat during the early morning hours of August 23rd. We reached out to Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office’s Public Information Officer, Samantha Karges, for comment. Karges stated the following via email:. At about 2:30 a.m. today, Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

