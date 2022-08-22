Read full article on original website
lostcoastoutpost.com
FIRE UPDATE: Surprise Weather Again Comes to Firefighters’ Aid; Community Meetings Scheduled in Burnt Ranch, Hoopa
kymkemp.com
Fire Activity Increasing on SRLC After Marine Layer Lift, 80% Containment Held
Press release from California Interagency Incident Management Team 14:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 28,107 acres with 80% containment and 1,845 personnel assigned to the incident.
kymkemp.com
Man Parked on HCSO Lot Flees Deputies After Request Field Sobriety Test
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Aug. 26, 2022, at about 2:14 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a suspicious vehicle...
kymkemp.com
MET Is Serving Warrants in SoHum This Morning
Humboldt County’s Marijuana Enforcement Team is in Southern Humboldt county this morning serving search warrants, confirmed Samantha Karges spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Department. According to one person who saw the convoy, there are six vehicles. Both the Sheriff’s Department and California Fish and Wildlife vehicles were involved. A...
kymkemp.com
Eureka Resident Arrested with Fentanyl and Firearms
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Drug Task Force. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Tuesday August 23rd, 2022, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) served a search warrant...
actionnewsnow.com
Six Rivers Lightning Complex grows to 28,113 acres, more evacuation orders reduced
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - 8:10 P.M. UPDATE - The Six Rivers Lightning Complex has now grown to 28,113 acres with 80% containment, says Klamath National Forest. Another set of evacuation orders has been reduced, says the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office issued a reduction to...
kymkemp.com
Major Roadwork Announced for Area Roadways from August 26th through September 1st
U.S. 101 (8.3/8.6) – Bridge work on the Hunter and Panther bridges will continue. One-way traffic control will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Motorists should anticipate 10-minute delays. LC#C101KB. U.S. 101 (14.9/22.7) – Construction in the Last Chance Grade area will continue. One-way traffic control...
kymkemp.com
Firefighters Save Main Residence in Redway as Two Outbuildings Burn
Just before 7 p.m., a trailer and an outbuilding on Mill Road near Redwoods Rural Health Center in Redway caught fire. Firefighters rushed to the scene and stopped the flames from spreading to the main residence and into vegetation. Lauren Schmitt and Tanya Horlick from our news partner KMUD radio...
lostcoastoutpost.com
FIRE UPDATE: Fires Top 28,000 Acres; All Eyes On the Northeast Front of the Campbell Fire
lostcoastoutpost.com
Midtown Eureka Residence Allegedly Found to Harbor Fentanyl Sales and Illicit Weaponry, Drug Task Force Says
On Tuesday August 23rd, 2022, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) served a search warrant in the 2100 block of C St. in Eureka for suspected fentanyl sales. During the service of the search warrant agents detained the resident, William “Billy” Nickols (32 years old). Agents conducted...
kymkemp.com
Latest Humboldt County COVID Statistics Released by Public Health
Humboldt County Public Health reported today 128 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 181 new probable cases for the period between Tuesday, Aug. 16, and Tuesday, Aug. 23. No new hospitalizations or deaths were reported. The total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at...
kymkemp.com
Major Roadwork Scheduled Friday, August 26 through Thursday, September 1
The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
krcrtv.com
Humboldt County prepares for new gas-powered car ban
EUREKA, Calif. — California regulators voted today to put in place a plan that will ultimately ban the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles in the state by 2035, and Humboldt County is already making plans to ensure residents are supported and prepared for life in a state with primarily electric vehicles.
actionnewsnow.com
Northern California counties to receive drought funding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The California Department of Water Resources announced 15 communities will receive drought funding. Of the 15 projects, some are in Northern California, including Butte County, Tehama County and Trinity County. The Burnt Ranch Estates Mutual Water Company in Trinity County will receive $2.5 million to replace two...
Lawsuit: Electrical equipment sparked deadly California fire
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — The daughter of a 76-year-old man killed last month when California’s deadliest wildfire so far this year swept through a remote town has sued a public utility, alleging its electrical equipment sparked the blaze. The lawsuit filed Monday on behalf of Theresa Cogan...
kymkemp.com
Convoy Headed Up Perry Meadow West of Redway
This morning, a convoy of government vehicles headed up Perry Meadow Road west of Redway. There are six vehicles. At this point, we have not confirmed if this is a permit inspection, (possibly by the Department of Cannabis Control–the DCC). What was seen: one white unmarked suburban, one white...
kymkemp.com
Marian Patricia ‘Sue’ Tosten: Former Miss Humboldt, Member of the Grand Jury
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Sue Tosten passed away August 3, 2022 in Fortuna at the age of...
krcrtv.com
Trinity County Sheriff's Office releases county wide evacuation zones
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — The Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) released a map on Thursday showing newly created evacuation zones for the entire county. The TCSO worked with the Trinity County Resource Conservation District to create the map. It shows color-coded zones representing different evacuations: red for an evacuation order, and yellow for an evacuation warning.
kymkemp.com
Accidental Discharge of a Firearm Sends Woman to Hospital
We received reports of a gunshot victim in Myers Flat during the early morning hours of August 23rd. We reached out to Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office’s Public Information Officer, Samantha Karges, for comment. Karges stated the following via email:. At about 2:30 a.m. today, Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies...
Hoopa Valley man faces two years in prison for selling fentanyl pills
A man accused of attempting to distribute fentanyl on the Hoopa Valley Tribe Indian Reservation has been sentenced to 24 months in prison, according to the US District Attorney's Office of the Northern District of California.
