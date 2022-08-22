ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five-star center includes Arkansas in top five list

By Taylor Jones
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
After a successful 2022 cycle, the Arkansas Razorbacks are looking to keep the momentum going on the recruiting trail by adding a talented big man to their roster.

Baye Fall , a 6-foot-10 center and a member of the class of 2023 from Denver, Colorado, recently revealed his top schools, with Arkansas making the cut.

When discussing Arkansas, Fall tells On3’s Joe Tipton that Arkansas has an electric feel to it.

“Arkansas is like a transition team. They run a lot, and I like how they run. How they let their guys play free, I love that about them,” Fall said. “I mess with the coaching staff and I like the energy out there. I really love the energy.”

The energy, as well as the relationship that he has developed with the Arkansas coaching staff, has made an impression on Fall. According to both On3 and 247Sports , Arkansas is the top candidate to earn Fall’s commitment.

Fall is the No. 1 player in the state of Colorado, and is the top center in the nation according to On3. In addition to Arkansas, Fall is considering Auburn , Colorado , Kansas State, Rutgers , Seton Hall, and Texas . Arkansas currently has one commit for the 2023 cycle in four-star point guard Layden Blocker .

