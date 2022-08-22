The Emery County School Board held a Truth-in-Taxation Hearing on Wednesday at the district office in Huntington. The purpose of the hearing was to inform the public about the levy judgements and allow residents to give input and express their concerns. The hearing was to consider the proposed judgment levy for Deseret Generation and Transmission Coop and the proposed increase in capital levy to .001100. (Deseret Generation owns 39% of Hunter 2 Power Plant.)

EMERY COUNTY, UT ・ 10 HOURS AGO