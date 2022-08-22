Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
etvnews.com
Panthers Brawl with Knights
Coming off their first win, the Panthers were hungry for another one as they found themselves facing Merit Preparatory Academy (MPA) on Tuesday night in Springville. They clawed their way to a 25-18 win in the first set to take an early lead. The Lady Knights battled back with a 25-17 set to even the score.
etvnews.com
Growth Mentality
The Pirates set sails on another season with a young team, although the vast majority have played for Green River previously. With that being said, only two seniors fill the ranks with a fairly large team of 15 athletes. “That’s the most we’ve had in several years,” said head coach Devan Meadows. “We’re getting there.”
etvnews.com
Making a Home
Part of the reconstruction at Emery High includes beautiful new tennis courts that sit right on Center Street in Castle Dale. The team is certainly looking forward to its upcoming season and breaking in the new courts, though the team itself remains in a building phase. “Our team is still...
etvnews.com
Ready to Roll
The Dinos were well prepared when North Sanpete pulled up on Tuesday afternoon. Carbon quickly jumped out in front to the tune of three goals in the first half. They were scored by Beverly Lancaster, Allie Smith and Jezmin Pressett. In addition, Chalice Rahaula, Amiah Timothy and Kacie Brady each added an assist.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
etvnews.com
Eager to Prove Themselves
There will be a lot of new faces when the Lady Dinos return to the hardwood. After graduating a large senior class, Carbon brings back only two returning starters. The vacancies in the lineup have left the door open for anyone to claim those spots. According to head coach Teresa...
etvnews.com
Changes Coming to EHS Homecoming Parade
It was recently announced that some changes will be coming to this year’s Emery High School (EHS) homecoming parade. These changes stem from community feedback about making the parade more accessible to the community and parents. This year, the parade will begin at 5 p.m. on Sept. 9. It...
etvnews.com
ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Eva Margaretha Hyatt, Case No: 223700026, Seventh District Court, in and for Emery County, State of Utah – John Hyatt, whose mailing address is 4885 West Mountain View Drive, San Diego CA 92116 has been appointed Personal Representatives of the above entitled estate. Creditors of the Estate...
etvnews.com
IN THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL – DISTRICT COURT IN AND FOR EMERY COUNTY, STATE OF UTAH – SUMMONS
THE ESTATE OF BERNICE C. DAVIS JR., deceased; THE ESTATE OF LELLA A. DAVIS, deceased; PRAVEEN LAL; PRASAD, INC.; and DOES 1 THROUGH 50, Defendants. The Estate of Bernice C. Davis Jr., deceased and The Estate of Lella A. Davis, deceased c/o S. Elaine Davis 5996 Hillyer Ct., North Fort Myers, FL 33903-4515 and c/o Dave.
IN THIS ARTICLE
etvnews.com
Upgrades Coming to the Helper Cemetery
The Helper City Council hosted a brief meeting on Aug. 18 before enjoying all that the annual Helper Arts, Music and Film Festival has to offer. During the meeting, the council had a conversation with Michael Cha to possibly approve volunteer work at the city cemetery. Cha’s vision is to...
etvnews.com
Large Crowds at Emery School Board Truth-in-Taxation Hearing
The Emery County School Board held a Truth-in-Taxation Hearing on Wednesday at the district office in Huntington. The purpose of the hearing was to inform the public about the levy judgements and allow residents to give input and express their concerns. The hearing was to consider the proposed judgment levy for Deseret Generation and Transmission Coop and the proposed increase in capital levy to .001100. (Deseret Generation owns 39% of Hunter 2 Power Plant.)
Comments / 0