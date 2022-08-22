ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
US News and World Report

Russia Can't Stop War, Even if Ukraine Drops NATO Hopes -Putin Ally

(Reuters) - A top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Moscow would not stop its military campaign in Ukraine even if Kyiv formally renounced its aspirations to join NATO. Former President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, also said in a French television...
US News and World Report

Putin Orders Benefit Payments for People Arriving in Russia From Ukraine

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday signed a decree introducing financial benefits for people who left Ukrainian territory to come to Russia, including pensioners, pregnant women and disabled people. The decree, published on a government portal, establishes monthly pension payments of 10,000 roubles ($170) for people who...
US News and World Report

Turkey Dismisses 'Meaningless' Concerns Over U.S. Sanctions Warning

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's Finance Minister on Friday dismissed as "meaningless" concerns among Turkish businesses over a U.S. Treasury warning that they risked being penalised if they maintained commercial ties with Russians under sanctions. NATO-member Turkey has sought to strike a balance between Moscow and Kyiv by criticising Russia's invasion...
US News and World Report

Ukraine, Russia Trade More Blame on Threats to Nuclear Plant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Concern about the potential for a radiation leak at Europe's largest nuclear power plant persisted as Ukrainian authorities said Saturday that Russian forces fired on areas just across the river and Russia claimed Ukrainian shelling hit a building where nuclear fuel is stored. Authorities were...
US News and World Report

Russia Forces in Syria Say Israeli Jets Attacked Research Facility - Agencies

(Reuters) -Russia forces based in Syria on Friday said four Israeli jets had launched a total of four cruise missiles and 16 guided aerial bombs against a research facility in the city of Masyaf on Thursday, Russian agencies reported. Syrian troops using Russian-made anti-aircraft weapons shot down two missiles and...
US News and World Report

U.N.'s Bachelet Calls on Putin to Halt Armed Attacks on Ukraine

GENEVA (Reuters) - UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt armed attacks on Ukraine and said the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant must be demilitarized. "The international community must insist on documentation" to be able to one day prove war crimes, added Bachelet in a...
US News and World Report

Ukraine Is Working to Restart Two Zaporizhzhia Reactors -Governor

KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine has begun trying to resume operations at two reactors at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, regional governor Oleksandr Starukh said on Friday. The plant's sixth reactor is working at 10% capacity, while the fifth reactor is in the process of resuming operations, he...
US News and World Report

Ukraine Spy Chief Says Russian Offensive Slowing Due to Fatigue

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's top military intelligence official said on Wednesday that Russia's military offensive was slowing because of moral and physical fatigue in their ranks and Moscow's "exhausted" resource base. The remark on television by Defence Intelligence agency chief Kyrylo Budanov was one of the strongest signals by Kyiv...
US News and World Report

Russia and Ukraine Accuse Each Other of Shelling Around Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

KYIV (Reuters) -Moscow and Kyiv traded fresh accusations on Saturday of shelling around the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, which has been a focus of international concern that fighting in the area could trigger a disaster. Zaporizhzhia, Europe's largest nuclear power plant, has been controlled by Russian forces...
US News and World Report

Zelenskiy Says He and Biden Discussed Next Steps in War Against Russia

(Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had "a great conversation" with U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday and thanked him for his support in the war against Russia. "We discussed Ukraine's further steps on our path to the victory over the aggressor and (the) importance of holding Russia...
US News and World Report

South Korea, Poland Sign $5.8 Billion Tank, Howitzer Contract

SEOUL (Reuters) - Two South Korean companies have signed a $5.76 billion contract with Poland to export tanks and howitzers, Seoul's arms procurement agency said on Saturday, after Warsaw agreed to ramp up arms imports amid tensions with Russia. The contract, signed in Poland on Friday, is part of South...
US News and World Report

Deadly Battles Erupt Across Tripoli, Raising Fears of Wider Libya War

TRIPOLI (Reuters) -Rival factions battled across Libya's capital on Saturday in the worst fighting there for two years as an eyewitness said forces aligned with a parliament-backed administration moved on the city to try to take power. The Tripoli government's health ministry gave a preliminary death toll of 12 people,...
US News and World Report

In Poland, Where Coal Is King, Homeowners Queue for Days to Buy Fuel

WARSAW/BOGDANKA (Reuters) - In Poland's late summer heat, dozens of cars and trucks line up at the Lubelski Wegiel Bogdanka coal mine, as householders fearful of winter shortages wait for days and nights to stock up on heating fuel in queues reminiscent of communist times. Artur, 57, a pensioner, drove...
US News and World Report

German Tourist Detained in Iran - Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - A German tourist has been detained in Iran, the German foreign ministry said on Saturday, declining to give further details beyond saying the man was receiving consular assistance. On Friday, the Persian Service of Radio Liberty said a 66-year-old German man was arrested about a month ago...
US News and World Report

Turkey, Finland, Sweden Discuss Security Concerns, to Keep Meeting Through Autumn

HELSINKI (Reuters) -Officials from Turkey, Finland and Sweden agreed on Friday to keep meeting in the coming months to discuss security concerns that Turkey raised as a precondition for allowing the two Nordic countries to join the NATO military alliance. Officials from the three countries held their first such meeting...
US News and World Report

Macron Visits Famed Disco Maghreb Record Shop on Algeria Trip

ORAN, Algeria (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron visited a celebrated record shop in Algeria on Saturday, an apparent overture to young Algerians during a trip aimed at easing what he called the "painful" history shared by the two countries. The trauma of French colonial rule in Algeria and the...
