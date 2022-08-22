ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Mentor High School football booster club eager to be back in business

MENTOR, Ohio — Michelle Farley is the president of the Redline club, which is the Mentor High School football booster club. She can often be found at a table filled with gear the club sells to raise money for the program. What You Need To Know. High school football...
MENTOR, OH
Cleveland teacher gets special surprise: Watch the moment

CLEVELAND — At William Rainey Harper School in Cleveland, there’s a bright, smiling face that you’ll often find at the whiteboard of room 109. It’s there where you’ll find 4th grade teacher Jaya Neal, an educator for 23 years – and proud to be one of Cleveland’s own dedicated educators.
CLEVELAND, OH
Guardians honor drummer Adams with Hall of Fame induction

CLEVELAND (AP) — John Adams pounded his way to Cleveland baseball immortality. The longtime drummer, who has provided a steady, rallying beat during baseball games in Cleveland since the 1970s, has been honored with an induction into the team’s Distinguished Hall of Fame. The tribute is to recognize Adams, who first toted a bass drum that he bought at a garage sale for $25 into the bleacher seats as a 21-year-old at Cleveland’s Municipal Stadium on Aug. 24, 1973. He’s attended more than 3,700 games while supporting the team.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland student injured after falling into a manhole

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A high school student suffered minor injuries Monday after she fell into a manhole in the city’s Tremont neighborhood. The student attends Northeast Ohio College Preparatory School in the 2300 block of Tremont Ave. School officials said the girl was walking to school in the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Jayland Walker shooting: Akron community members postpone event to announce campaign for civilian review board

AKRON, Ohio — It has been nearly two months since Jayland Walker was killed in a deadly police shooting involving eight Akron officers. While members of the community were set to hold a 12 p.m. press conference Monday at the Akron NAACP office to discuss “taking the steps necessary for community oversight of the Akron Police Department," they've announced the event has been postponed.
AKRON, OH
4 Places To Get Great Pizza in Ohio

Then you should visit these places in Ohio. This long-running restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves fantastic pizza. Customer favorites include the seafood pizza (lobster cream sauce, provolone, shrimp, crab meat, and spinach) and baked potato pizza (garlic butter sauce, provolone, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, fresh baked potato, red onion, and bacon). And if you're vegan, Angelo's has one of the best vegan pies in the area; their vegan pizza has marinara sauce, oregano, onions, green peppers, red peppers, mild peppers, and balsamic glaze.
OBERLIN, OH
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb addresses crime and safety at community town hall

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and councilman Kerry McCormack held a town hall meeting Tuesday at the Urban Community School in Ohio City. Members of McCormack’s ward, which includes downtown, Tremont, and Ohio City, asked the two leaders a series of questions pertaining to their respective neighborhoods.
CLEVELAND, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
OHIO STATE
12-year-old Cleveland girl found safe

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A missing 12-year-old Cleveland girl has been found safe. Ariana Spates was found on Corlett Avenue on the city’s East side. Police are not releasing any other information at this time, but thanked the public for their help.
CLEVELAND, OH
Protesters deliver petition for accountability to Akron police station

AKRON, Ohio — Akron-based activist group The Freedom BLOC is hosting its “Justice for Jayland: Week of Action” this week in honor of Jayland Walker, who was shot and killed after running from his car during a police chase in June. It's a week of events that include political education, leadership development and civic engagement.
AKRON, OH
Kayembe Update From Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

It’s been a busy summer for Kayembe, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo‘s baby gorilla! At almost 10 months old and weighing in at a little over 16 pounds, he’s becoming more independent and showing interest in solid foods. Watch this video for an adorable update on his growth and development.
CLEVELAND, OH

