Kathy Eileen Wolever, age 68, of Marysville, died Sunday, August 21, 2022 at The Bluebird Retirement Community with her family at her side. A retired associate of O.M. Scott and Sons, she was a planning packager for 42 years. She was a member of Scotts 20-Year Club. A 1972 graduate of Benjamin Logan High School, Kathy enjoyed a variety of sports, including softball, golf and bowling. She was a former member of The Stocksdale Dollarettes and McLaughlin Oil softball teams. She also participated for many years in the Blues Creek golf league and was a longtime league bowler. She was also a member of Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge 1130. The beach and the casino were two of her favorite destinations. She was born on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 1954 in Bellefontaine. She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth R. Wolever; an infant brother, Philip Brant Wolever; and a great nephew, Cole Frank. She is survived by her mother, Margaret A. Clark Wolever of Marysville; her brother, Dennis (Jana) Wolever of West Liberty; her sister, Karen (Randy) Titkemeyer of Hernando, Florida; her nieces and nephews, Mindy (JP) Pickelsimer, Lindsey (Corey) Frank, Kasey Titkemeyer and Tanner Titkemeyer; great nieces, Kaylor Pickelsimer and Lily Frank; a great nephew, Levi Pickelsimer; and many extended relatives. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 26, 2022 at Underwood Funeral Home where the family will receive friends beginning at 9 a.m. Pastor Jason Robson will officiate and interment will be held later at East Liberty Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the East Liberty Church of Christ. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.

MARYSVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO