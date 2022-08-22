Read full article on original website
Ohio Firefighters Head West to Help with Wildfires
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry is helping battle wildfires in the west by sending firefighting crews and equipment across the country. Wildland fire engines staffed with Ohio firefighters are currently fighting flames in Texas and California, and a 19-person crew has been mobilized to California.
August 25, 2022
MARYSVILLE – Anthony Forson, a 2022 graduate of Marysville High School, became one of the first four recipients of the Trade School Scholarship, which was launched in April in honor of National Welding Month. Metal Supermarkets sponsored the $2,500 scholarship for students who are working toward an education the skilled trades, which is currently experiencing a nationwide shortage of workers. […]
OVI Checkpoint in Union County Tomorrow
Marysville – The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Union County tomorrow evening. The OVI checkpoint funded by federal grant funds, are planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. “Based on the provisional data, there were 652 OVI related fatal crashes...
Say Something, Save A Life
The Marysville Division of Police wants to remind residents that this morning’s arrest of a 15-year-old boy for carrying a handgun in a book bag on a school bus is a strong reminder that to “see/hear something, say something” is an effective way to prevent a tragedy.
UCSO Reports – August 24, 2022
As a result of a traffic stop on US Route 33 near Scottslawn Road, a deputy arrested Melvin O. Steward II, age 28 of Columbus for an outstanding arrest warrant from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. He was transported to the Tri County Regional Jail. 7:57am Property Damage Crash. A...
McGuffey Lane Headlines Friday Nights Uptown
Friday Nights Uptown is scheduled for today from 6 to 10 p.m. at Partners Park and the Memorial Health Pavilion at 125 E. 6th St. Long-time Marysville favorite McGuffey Lane will be the headline act for today’s Friday Nights Uptown, with Chaz and Nicki opening the show at 6 p.m.
Kathy Wolever
Kathy Eileen Wolever, age 68, of Marysville, died Sunday, August 21, 2022 at The Bluebird Retirement Community with her family at her side. A retired associate of O.M. Scott and Sons, she was a planning packager for 42 years. She was a member of Scotts 20-Year Club. A 1972 graduate of Benjamin Logan High School, Kathy enjoyed a variety of sports, including softball, golf and bowling. She was a former member of The Stocksdale Dollarettes and McLaughlin Oil softball teams. She also participated for many years in the Blues Creek golf league and was a longtime league bowler. She was also a member of Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge 1130. The beach and the casino were two of her favorite destinations. She was born on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 1954 in Bellefontaine. She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth R. Wolever; an infant brother, Philip Brant Wolever; and a great nephew, Cole Frank. She is survived by her mother, Margaret A. Clark Wolever of Marysville; her brother, Dennis (Jana) Wolever of West Liberty; her sister, Karen (Randy) Titkemeyer of Hernando, Florida; her nieces and nephews, Mindy (JP) Pickelsimer, Lindsey (Corey) Frank, Kasey Titkemeyer and Tanner Titkemeyer; great nieces, Kaylor Pickelsimer and Lily Frank; a great nephew, Levi Pickelsimer; and many extended relatives. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 26, 2022 at Underwood Funeral Home where the family will receive friends beginning at 9 a.m. Pastor Jason Robson will officiate and interment will be held later at East Liberty Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the East Liberty Church of Christ. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
Commission Gets Update On County Holdings
The Union County Board of Commissioners opened its weekly meeting today by immediately going into executive session for a post audit discussion. After it came back into regular session, the Board received a report outlining all the building/property values owned by the county that are valued at $100,000 or more, as is required every four years for insurance proposes.
Monarchs Score Comeback Win
Matthew Rabe hit all nine greens in regulation and carded a 36 in leading Marysville past Dublin Scioto, 155-162, in boys varsity golf action at Marysville Golf Course Thursday. The Monarchs were down seven shots as the last group teed off, but made up all seven shots and more in...
Eagles Blank Monarchs, 2-0
COLUMBUS – The Marysville girls varsity soccer team dropped a 2-0 decision to host Bishop Watterson in action on the pitch Thursday. Watterson scored both of its goals in the first half, but were held scoreless in the second as the Monarchs dominated possession and did not allow another score.
Marysville Golfers Thump Hayes
MARYSVILLE – The Marysville varsity boys golf team won their first dual match of the season Tuesday with a 151–171 victory over Delaware Hayes at Darby Creek Golf Course. Colten Montgomery and Nick Wever each shot a 37 to pace the Monarchs. Andrew Rabe carded a 38 and Wes McHenry finished with a 39 for the winners.
Pioneers Pound Vikings
CALEDONIA – Connor Boggs scored a hat trick and added an assist as the Jonathan Alder boys varsity soccer team trampled host River Valley, 6–0, in non-conference play Wednesday. Nicky Christopher, Drew Corbett and Roman Huston also found the back of the net for the Pioneers, who improved...
Monarchs Knock Off Pacers, 2-1
MARYSVILLE – Megan Daniel scored of the game winner on a rebound from a shot on goal in the second half in Marysville’s 2-1 victory over Delaware Hayes in girls varsity soccer action Tuesday. The Monarchs led 1-0 at the half on Olivia Brooks’ goal following a corner...
