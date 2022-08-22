Bijan Robinson’s new mustard available for order

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson is getting into the mustard market with his own line of dijon mustard.

Robinson’s latest Name, Image, Likeness endeavor, Bijan Mustardson, comes in a nine-ounce jar and is sold in select grocery stores and online . Online orders will start shipping this week (Aug. 22-26), according to the condiment’s website.

The mustard is marketed as “the official Dijon of Bijan,” calling it a “touchdown in your mouth.”

Robinson has multiple NIL deals, ranging from Lamborghini Austin to apparel companies . Robinson recently signed a deal with the activewear brand Rhoback.

The NCAA’s new guidelines, instituted last year, allows student athletes to profit off their own image. The Supreme Court ruled the previous restrictions against college athletes violated antitrust laws.

