ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
seehafernews.com

Above and Beyond Children’s Museum to Officially Open Up Purple Octopus Playground this Weekend

After months of work and years of planning, the Purple Octopus Playground at the Above and Beyond Children’s Museum will finally be open for use this weekend. The staff at the museum have voiced their excitement for the official ribbon-cutting ceremony which will take place at 10:00 tomorrow morning (August 27th) at 902 North 8th Street in Downtown Sheboygan.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Big Brothers Big Sisters WI Shoreline in Need of Adult Volunteers

The local Big Brothers Big Sisters organization is in need of more volunteers. Big Brothers Big Sisters Wisconsin Shoreline is the new name for the Manitowoc and Sheboygan branches, which joined forces in March of last year in order to better serve the entire area. While they are doing everything...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Lincoln Girls Tennis Finish 2-1 At Multi School Meet

The Manitowoc Lincoln Girls Tennis team went 2-1 Thursday (August 25th) at a multi-school meet in Green Bay. The Ships netters were edged by West De Pere 4-3, before coming back to defeat Kimberly 5-2 and Shawano 4-1. Coach Stephanie Henschel tells us that singles players Olivia Minikel and Molly...
MANITOWOC, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Green Bay, WI
County
Manitowoc County, WI
Manitowoc County, WI
Society
seehafernews.com

WPS Foundation awards MFRD Scene Safety Lighting Equipment

Representatives from Wisconsin Public Service were at The Manitowoc Fire and Rescue Department Friday to present them new scene safety lighting equipment through their WPS Foundation Rewarding Responders Grant. Matt Cullen is The Director of Media Relations for Wisconsin Public Service, says these grants, up to $2,000,are awarded annually to...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Changes Announced for 2022 Hunting Season

The DNR has announced a few changes for the 2022 hunting season. Starting with the open-water waterfowl season. Hunters may now hunt in the open waters of the Great Lakes, Green Bay, and Big Green Lake as long as they are a minimum distance of 500 feet from shore. Also,...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Ships Netters Compete in Green Bay Preble Invite

Ships Tennis Competes At Preble Invite dr Sports 08-27-22. Manitowoc Lincoln competed Friday (yesterday) in a Girls Tennis Invitational at Green Bay Preble. The Ships went 1-and-2 at the ‘Invite with a dual meet victory over LaCrosse Central 5-to-2, and losses to Stevens Point 5-2 and Oshkosh West 4-to-3. Junior #1 singles player Olivia Minikel was 3 and oh on the day. Lincoln’s season record is now 5 and 4 after friday’s competition.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Registration Now Open for the Lakeshore Community Job Fair

Registration is now open for the Lakeshore Community Job Fair. Employers who wish to have a booth at this year’s fair are encouraged to visit the events section of Sheboygan.org and sign up today. The Job Fair will be held at the Blue Harbor Resort and Conference Center, located...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For Hope#Suicide
seehafernews.com

Jagemann Stamping Celebrates 75 Years in Manitowoc

In 1946, William P. Jagemann started a small stamping company in Manitowoc. Now, 75 years later, his modest beginnings have spread into a worldwide supplier of quality, deep draw stampings, progressive stampings, fineblank stampings, and insert-/over-molded plastic capabilities. In a news release, Jagemann Stamping thanked their employees over the years...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Ships Have Strong Showing at Two Rivers Cross Country Invite

Two Rivers High School hosted a Cross Country Invitational yesterday (Thursday) afternoon. Notre Dame swept the title in both the Boys and Girls competition, with Manitowoc Lincoln placing runnerup in the 14 school Boys division. The Ships were paced by returning two-time state qualifier, Mason Gates, who was the individual...
TWO RIVERS, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Expo Board Meeting All Weekend

There is only one governmental meeting scheduled for today (August 24th) in Manitowoc County. The Expo-Ice Center Board will be gathering at 11:00 a.m. to discuss the ongoing County Fair. Each day of the fair the group will gather in the Expo Office where they will get a recap of...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
seehafernews.com

Anna Luella Muench

Anna Luella Muench, age 101 of Manitowoc, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, August 23, 2022, with her loving family at her side. The former Luella Hill was born on July 10, 1921, in the town of Franklin, to the late Frank and Margaret (Lemberger) Hill. She grew up in the town of Franklin and was married to Richard C. Muench Sr. on May 6, 1941, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Whitelaw. In 1960 the couple purchased Haupt’s Tavern in Alverno and changed the name to Muench’s Supper Club. In 1989 the couple sold the business and started wintering in Arizona. Richard preceded her in death on March 8, 1999.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

New Ride Likely Coming to Bay Beach

A new ride is likely coming to Bay Beach in Green Bay. The city’s Parks Committee voted unanimously in favor of a proposal to purchase a used NebulaZ Ride for the park, which will cost an estimated $775,000. The ride, which is produced by Zamperala, is described on their...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Robert C. Franke

Robert C. Franke, age 78, entered the gates of heaven on Saturday, August 20, 2022. He died unexpectedly as a result of cardiac arrest. Bob was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, son of Milton and Eleanor (Spevacek) Franke and moved to Manitowoc shortly after. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1961 and went on to attend Manitowoc County Teachers College before graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh with his Bachelor’s Degree in Education. His first teaching assignment was in Mequon, Wisconsin where he taught 5th grade. He returned to the area to teach at C.C. Case Elementary School in Two Rivers, Wisconsin. When L.B. Clarke Middle School was built in 1969, Bob began teaching 8th grade science where he remained until his retirement in 2007. Throughout Bob’s 41 years of teaching, he made an impact on thousands of students. Bob made teaching fun and engaging while also making sure every student felt confident and loved. To this day, many of his students still talk about lessons from his class and refer to him as their favorite teacher.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Gov. Evers and DOT Award the Port of Manitowoc $900,000

The Port of Manitowoc is getting some additional funding from the state. Yesterday, Governor Tony Evers and the state DOT announced that the Port will be getting $900,000 through the Harbor Assistance Program. This grant will go toward the construction of new rail platform extensions, which will end up supporting...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Semi Filled with Amazon Packages Tips in Manitowoc County

If you are waiting for a package from Amazon, you may have to wait just a little bit longer. We have received some more information from the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office about the semi accident this morning on I-43. The semi rolled onto its side right around the County...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Human Services Board to Hold a Public Hearing Today

Besides the Expo-Ice Center Board gathering to discuss the ongoing fair, there are two governmental meetings scheduled for today in Manitowoc County, both involving the Human Services Board. The first begins at 4:00 p.m. om the Human Services Building on Jay Street in Manitowoc. The Board will hold a public...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Police Chief Addresses Homeless Residing in Parks

Some Manitowoc citizens are curious if the speculation about homeless people residing in city parks is valid. Police Chief Nick Reimer tells Seehafer News they’ve hired “park rangers” who are accountable to him. “They are checking the parks, the bathrooms, different things, then they are in direct...
MANITOWOC, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy