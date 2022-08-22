BUCYRUS — Behavioral Concepts of Ohio is celebrating a new location in Bucyrus. “When we heard there was a need for mental health and substance use counseling in Bucyrus,” Executive Director Dr. David Guardiola said, “we felt that we could make a positive impact on those individuals in need while becoming part of the community and partnering with local agencies to help combat mental health and substance use issues within the city and the surrounding area.”

BUCYRUS, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO