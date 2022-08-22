Read full article on original website
Galion Inquirer
A-1 Printing completes expansion in Bucyrus
BUCYRUS- On Wednesday, August 17 – A-1 Printing announced that it has completed a three-year upgrade and expansion of its Bucyrus facility. The total project investment of $380,000, involved new machinery, computer equipment, and a transportation vehicle. A-1 employs 16 people across its three locations in Bucyrus, Marion, and Upper Sandusky.
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Meteorologist Bob Nunnally shares more about cancer battle, treatment
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 Meteorologist Bob Nunnally is sharing more on social media about his cancer battle which began eight months ago. On Friday, Bob posted a picture of himself receiving chemotherapy treatment on Facebook. In the photo, he has an obvious smile behind a face mask while proudly wearing his NBC4 hat.
crawfordcountynow.com
Behavioral Concepts of Ohio opens new location in Bucyrus
BUCYRUS — Behavioral Concepts of Ohio is celebrating a new location in Bucyrus. “When we heard there was a need for mental health and substance use counseling in Bucyrus,” Executive Director Dr. David Guardiola said, “we felt that we could make a positive impact on those individuals in need while becoming part of the community and partnering with local agencies to help combat mental health and substance use issues within the city and the surrounding area.”
crawfordcountynow.com
TEA executive director talks energy during Crawford County visit
BUCYRUS—Matt Hammond, executive director of The Empowerment Alliance, visited the Bucyrus Rotary Club’s weekly luncheon on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Hammond talked with club and community leaders and later met with Crawford County Commissioners. “It was wonderful to meet so many good folks in Crawford County, including a number...
morrowcountysentinel.com
Organized picket takes place at construction site in Morrow Co.
MARENGO- Earlier this week Tuesday-Thursday, August 23-25, Laborers’ Local 1216 and the North Central Ohio Building Trades held an informational picket at HM Construction’s distribution spec building in Marengo. The building is located on I-71 and State Route 61 in Morrow County. The purpose of the informational picket...
Galion Inquirer
As summer hangs on, so does TFIG
GALION- Third Fridays In Galion (TFIG) continued Aug. 19 in Uptowne for a few hours on a sunny summer evening. The family-oriented event allows community members to stay current with Galion-area organizations. Several businesses offer discounts and stay open later than usual to bring visibility to themselves. Sponsored by Park...
Marion’s Piazza’s Roger Glass dies at 79
Glass served as president and CEO of Marion's Piazza for 16 years but was with the company for over five decades.
richlandsource.com
Williams promoted to vice president at Mechanics Bank
MANSFIELD – Mark Masters, President and CEO of Mechanics Bank, has announced the promotion of Angie Williams to Vice President, Lead Branch Manager. Williams joined Mechanics in 1999 as a Customer Service Representative and has served in numerous positions of increasing responsibility, including Assistant Branch Manager, Branch Manager, and in her current role as Lead Branch Manager.
Two men convicted of rape in Richland, Crawford counties
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men were found guilty this week on charges of rape in neighboring Ohio counties. Kevin Cross, 66, was found guilty on six counts of rape and Jason Tupps, 47, was found guilty on one count of rape, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. Cross was sentenced on Friday to […]
Auglaize Co. teen wins Grand Champion at Ohio State Fair
“I've been through it since I was literally born,” 16-year-old Ryleigh Egbert said. “We raise club calves so I've always helped with that. And then that's kind of how we just got into it. And my older sister showed and had some success at the state fair, too.”
Former Columbus-area schools superintendent accused of kidnapping
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A former superintendent of a Columbus-area school district is in custody and being held on kidnapping charges in West Virginia. William J. Morrison III was arrested Thursday and charged with kidnapping, a day after Huntington police asked for the public’s help identifying a person who lured two children into his vehicle. […]
richlandsource.com
GoFundMe raises money for hospitalized Mansfield teen
MANSFIELD – A GoFundMe account has been created for the family of a Mansfield teen hospitalized after a one-car crash last week. Garrett Kallerson, 16, was a passenger in the vehicle, which traveled off the right side of the road and struck a ditch and tree.
cdrecycler.com
Eagle Crusher Co. names president
Eagle Crusher Co. Inc., Galion, Ohio, recently announced Mike Tinkey has been promoted to president of the company effective immediately. Susanne Cobey, who previously served as president, will remain as CEO of the company. According to a news release, Tinkey served as chief financial officer since joining Eagle Crusher in...
whbc.com
Holmes Sheriff: Stark Man Intentionally Caused ‘Accident’
MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was no accident. Holmes County Sheriff’s investigators say 33-year-old Timothy Ellsworth of Lawrence Township purposely drove head on into his former girlfriend’s vehicle on Route 241 just outside of Millersburg on Sunday. Witnesses say he then walked up to...
crawfordcountynow.com
48th Annual Crestline Harvest Festival Starts September 15th
CRESTLINE—The 48th Annual Crestline Harvest Festival begins on Thursday, September 15th with an Opening Ceremony that begins at 5 pm on the Main Stage. This year, the Harvest Festival Committee raised $18,725 in sponsorships, exceeding their $15,000 goal. With the additional funding, the festival has added a Kid’s Stage that will feature a magician and a balloon animal artist to go along with an appearance by royal princesses and a face painter. The committee also increased their entertainment budget.
crawfordcountynow.com
Galion Schools hosting Mobile Food Pantry event August 31
GALION—The Galion City Schools, in partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, will hold the Crawford County Mobile Drive-Thru Pantry event on the district’s campus on Wednesday, August 31. Second Harvest will be distributing FREE assorted boxes of shelf-stable food, fresh produce, frozen meat,...
wktn.com
Two Special Days Scheduled at 2022 Wyandot County Fair
Special days have been set aside for two groups at the upcoming Wyandot County Fair. Veterans Day is Tuesday September 13. Veterans with proof of service will be admitted for free. Senior Citizens Day is Wednesday September 14. Those 62 and over will be admitted for $3 on that day.
Mohawk football players hire lawyer amid investigation
Western Pennsylvania Attorney Dallas Hartman says he's representing two freshman football players who Hartman says may have been among the most "severe" victims stemming from allegations of potentially unlawful activity at Lawrence County's Mohawk High School.
crawfordcountynow.com
Dr. Dorey Diab receives two prestigious awards
MANSFIELD—Dr. Dorey Diab, President of North Central State College has been chosen as the recipient of both the 2022 Central Region Chief Executive Officer Award by the Association of Community College Trustees and the 2022 Paul Elsner Excellence Award by The Chair Academy. When asked about the two awards,...
crawfordcountynow.com
Brocwell Attorney: “Bratwurst Festival Board’s action needs to see light of day”
BUCYRUS— Galion Attorney Roberta Wade released the following statement regarding her clients’ termination as Bratwurst Festival Queen:. On behalf of Abigail Brocwell and her parents, we want to thank the Bucyrus area community for the overwhelming support that Abigail and her family has received. Abigail did absolutely nothing...
