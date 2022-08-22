What we know about North Texas school delays, closings during flash flood conditions

Flash flood conditions in North Texas will cause pick-up delays at some area school district campuses Monday afternoon.

Here are school districts that have announced delays at some of their campuses:

Arlington ISD

Some Arlington roadways were impacted by flooding Monday , however Arlington ISD does not anticipate pick-up delays at any of its campuses as of Monday afternoon.

Birdville ISD

Heavy rainfall caused water to crest over some bridges in Haltom City, with one impacted bridge near Haltom City Middle School.

Little Fossil Creek in front of the school overflowed however the middle school is on high ground and is safe from flooding , campus officials said Monday afternoon.

“If this continues through the day, we will update parents on pick up plans before release time,” school officials said in a statement. “We ask that parents not do an early release for their child unless medically necessary.”

Fort Worth ISD

Bus route delays are anticipated in Fort Worth ISD Monday afternoon.

School district officials said in a statement that individual schools will communicate directly with parents if there are any significant changes to pick-up or bus routines.

Every transportation employee will be working in the field Monday afternoon, so parents with urgent transportation related questions are asked to contact their child’s school instead of the district’s transportation department, district officials said.

All Fort Worth ISD buildings are expected to open on time Tuesday.

This story will be updated as new reports come in.