semoball.com

Helen Alfredsson shoots 70, leads US Senior Women's Open

KETTERING, Ohio (AP) -- Helen Alfredsson shot her second straight 3-under 70 on Friday to take the second-round lead in the U.S. Senior Women's Open. Aldredsson, the 57-year-old Swede who won the 2019 title at Pine Needles, rebounded from a bogey on the par-5 16th with a tap-in birdie on the par-4 18th on NCR Country Club's South Course.
KETTERING, OH

