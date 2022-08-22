Read full article on original website
generalaviationnews.com
Demand continues for general aviation aircraft
Shipments of general aviation aircraft worldwide were up in the first six months of 2022 in nearly all categories, according to the latest figures from the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA). GAMA’s latest General Aviation Aircraft Shipment and Billing Report shows that aircraft shipments through the second quarter of 2022,...
pv-magazine-usa.com
A big boost to wind and solar is coming. Be patient, says Rystad
Data analyst Rystad Energy is projecting that the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) may increase the total deployments of wind and solar power by an additional 155 GW by 2030, over previous projections. In fact, Rystad’s most recent U.S. projections have been somewhat somber on solar, as they focused on polysilicon bans and investigations.
pv-magazine-usa.com
EV shipping is set to blow internal combustion engines out of the water
Researchers from the University of California, Berkeley, and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory have released a study which examines “the technical outlook, economic feasibility, and environmental impact of battery-electric containerships.”. Breaking from previous studies, the researchers have classified the volume of space housing the batteries as an opportunity cost, rather...
How Much Do Solar Panels Cost?
My partner and I began our dive into solar power for two reasons. We want to build a workshop in a rural area without access to grid power, and my mom keeps asking if she should install solar panels on her house in the city. These two scenarios have different...
Battery breakthrough could supercharge renewable energy transition
Researchers have invented a new type of battery that is six times cheaper than conventional lithium-ion batteries, which they say could massively speed up the transition to renewable energy sources.Lithium-ion batteries are currently used in everything from smartphones to electric cars, however the cost of producing them makes them unsuitable for large-scale backup systems for wind and solar power installations.With a growing need for such systems to store and provide power when the sun is not shining or the wind is not blowing, an international team of researchers set about creating a low-cost battery made from inexpensive and abundant...
Ars Technica
Cheap, high capacity, and fast: New aluminum battery tech promises it all
There's a classic irony with new technology, that adopters are forced to limit themselves to two of the three things everyone wants: fast, cheap, and good. When the tech is batteries, adoption is even more challenging. Cheap and fast (charging) still matter, but "good" can mean different things, such as light weight, low volume, or long life span, depending on your needs. Still, the same sorts of trade-offs are involved. If you want really fast charging, you'll probably have to give up some capacity.
Solar power payback takes much longer than you think
Your article suggests that a 4 kilowatt (kW) solar panel system can save its owners £980 a year at 28p per kilowatt hour (kWh) and £1,575 at the 45p per kWh that is coming soon (Solar panels: how to fix your energy bills while the sun shines, 20 August). This estimate overlooks the important fact that most electricity is produced in summer, and all of it in daylight, while most consumption is in winter and at night.
rigzone.com
USA Henry Hub Gas Prices Climb to Record High
U.S. Henry Hub prices have climbed to a record high, Rystad Energy analyst Lu Ming Pang highlighted in a market note sent to Rigzone on Wednesday. The commodity almost hit the $10 per MMbtu mark for the first time, Pang outlined, adding that Henry Hub has typically averaged about $2 to $4 per MMbtu in previous summers.
