ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Sun News

Myrtle Beach SkyWheel accident: What happened this weekend?

By Bryn Eddy
The Sun News
The Sun News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tS3HM_0hQo76hH00

The Myrtle Beach SkyWheel got stuck yesterday evening while six passengers were on board spread across three gondolas, according to Sean Bailey, a SkyWheel marketing manager.

“We got them down in under an hour,” he said. “We identified the issue this morning pretty quickly, and we were able to get everything back in motion.”

According to the popular attraction’s Facebook page, the wheel was running again by 1 p.m. today .

Bailey said it was a “technical issue” that caused the wheel to stop mid-ride. He also said that “the guests were never in any danger. They were always safe. They actually were in the air conditioned gondolas. We were in constant communication with the guests that were in the gondolas as well.”

“We evacuated following our manufacturer recommended training,” read a post from the attraction’s Facebook page. “The SkyWheel crew received assistance from the Myrtle Beach Fire Dept.”

Captain Christian Sliker of the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said that he does not know how the wheel lost power. “But they have safety mechanisms in place to be able to lower the carts if something happens, and our crews were called to assist with removing occupants from the the units that were occupied, and everyone was removed safely,” he said.

Comments / 4

Related
WBTW News13

List: Myrtle Beach roads set for repair

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach crews will begin paving several roads next week, according to the city’s Facebook page. Paving will begin Tuesday and is scheduled to be finished by Sept. 23. Crews will work on the roads between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., keeping a lane open at all times. These roads […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myrtle Beach Skywheel#Accident#The Myrtle Beach Skywheel
WMBF

Coast RTA considering new location to expand services in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Thousands of people ride public transportation every day throughout the Grand Strand, and Waccamaw Regional Transportation Authority is considering a new location closer to Myrtle Beach, making it more convenient and efficient. Waccamaw Regional Transportation Authority, also known as Coast RTA, wants to combine its...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Mashburn Construction Completes Multi-Use Development in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach, S.C. — Mashburn Construction recently completed the ground-up construction of a multi-use development in the highly trafficked area of Broadway at the Beach, in Myrtle Beach, SC. Rooted in Gulf Shores, AL, “The Hangout” is the first of its kind entertainment concept in the Myrtle Beach area and promises fun for guests of all ages.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

1 injured in single-car crash in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -- Crews were called to a single-vehicle crash Thursday evening in Galivants Ferry. According to Horry County Fire Rescue, crews responded to a call at 7:08 p.m. on Pee Dee Road South near Hodge Road for a single-car collision. One person was injured and taken to...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston-based Refuel Market opens latest convenience store in Little River

LITTLE RIVER — A Charleston-based convenience store continues to expand into Horry and Georgetown counties, this time with its seventh area location in Little River. Refuel Market recently opened a 4,600-square-foot store off of U.S. 17 at 4743 River Hills Drive, which sits at the entrance to River Hills Golf & Country Club and the River Hills Medical Plaza.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
wpde.com

Horry County crews respond to overturned vessel found offshore

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue was alerted by U.S. Coast Guard about an overturned vessel well offshore in the ocean Thursday morning around 8:30. HCFR Boat 2 crews left from the Little River area and arrived first to verify there were no stranded occupants from the vessel and no one was located.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
paradiseresortmb.com

Top 5 Places for Margaritas in Myrtle Beach

You have to give Jimmy Buffett props for knowing just how to describe this all-time favorite cocktail. It’s become synonymous with fun in the sun, especially in places such as Myrtle Beach. There are many spots to order one, so finding the BEST margaritas on the Grand Strand is another level.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Conway police investigating hit-and-run on Highway 501 near Lake Busbee

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash that slowed traffic early Friday afternoon in Conway is now being investigated as a hit-and-run. The Conway Police Department said officers are now searching for one of the vehicles involved, described as a white Chevrolet RV with Ohio license plate JFH-9364. Two other vehicles...
CONWAY, SC
The Sun News

The Sun News

Myrtle Beach, SC
5K+
Followers
109
Post
917K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun News serves the high-growth South Carolina coastal counties of Horry and Georgetown. Locals know the area as "The Grand Strand," defined by 60 miles of sandy beaches from the border of North Carolina and South Carolina to Georgetown County. In addition to a growing residential population, the area served by The Sun News is also a popular tourist destination for more than 18 million visitors annually. In addition to providing 24/7 news coverage for the local community, The Sun News also produces the tourism and entertainment site, GoToMyrtleBeach.com.

 https://www.myrtlebeachonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy