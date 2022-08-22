Pedestrian killed in Columbus hit-and-run crash, coroner says

A 42-year-old man died early Monday morning hours after he was hit by a vehicle, according to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office.







Coroner Buddy Bryan told the Ledger-Enquirer that Eufracio Perez Robelero was struck around 10:30 p.m. Sunday near Veterans Parkway and Neill Drive. Robelero was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital. He was pronounced dead at 12:42 a.m. Monday.

The cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and torso, Bryan said.

A Columbus police spokesperson confirmed they are treating the death as a hit-and-run pedestrian fatality. No further details were provided.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when further information is available.