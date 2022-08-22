‘Fixer Upper’ Star Joanna Gaines Responds to Drew Barrymore Shout-Out

Drew Barrymore has spent nearly her entire life in the spotlight. Child stars often have a hard time with adulthood, but Barrymore’s social media shows she has a loving and positive outlook on life. She’s also a big fan of Chip and Joanna Gaines of HGTV’s Fixer Upper.

Recently, Barrymore gave a heartfelt shout-out to the Gaines family on Instagram for the inspiration she gets from the home renovation gurus.

Barrymore captioned the post, “@joannagaines you are my hero. This cover, just like you, makes the world a more joyful and cool place. And @chipgaines … you rule the school!!!!! @magnolianetwork @magnolia #MAGAZINEJUNKIE.”

Joanna Gaines saw the post and was quick to send the love right back to the actress. “Ahhhh we love you @drewbarrymore,” Joanna wrote in response.

This isn’t the first time Barrymore has connected with the Gaines family. She previously asked them how they deal with feeling overwhelmed by a huge renovation project. Clearly, Barrymore was influenced by their show to take on some work of her own.

“@chipgaines @joannagaines do you ever feel like this mid project??” Barrymore captioned the post showing her somewhat overwhelmed.

Joanna responded and made sure to encourage Barrymore to keep pushing. “I feel you, Drew!! Keep your vision in mind and keep pushing through the mess! It’s going to be so beautiful and worth it!!” Joanna said to Barrymore.

The Gaines Family Faces a Major Change

Joanna and Chip Gaines are used to changing lives with their work on their TV shows like Fixer Upper, but Joanna recently revealed their family dynamic is about to change in a major way.

“In our 20 years of marriage, Chip and I have experienced a little bit of all of it,” Joanna wrote in a personal essay reported by People. “Losing a loved one. Shifts in friendships. Bills we couldn’t pay. Moments where our hearts broke. Times when all hope felt lost and circumstances were out of our control. When all I could think to do was lay face down on the floor in surrender.”

She goes on to reveal she and Chip are preparing to send their oldest son, Drake, off to college. The oldest son of the Gaines clan recently turned 18, and now he’s about to face that next chapter of life.

“In the grand scheme of heartbreaking things, this one comes with a lot of gratitude and excitement. But still, my first child is moving away, and our family dynamic will change because of it, and that can feel like a loss of its own. I catch glimpses now of what that life will look like and wonder if—or how many times—that might bring me to the floor.”