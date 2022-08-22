ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Must See ‘Forge’ Super Yacht Modeled in Shape of Volcano

By Dawn Allcot
 4 days ago
As trepidation concerning COVID-19 begins to wane, Americans are pulling out all stops when it comes to vacation spending . At the start of the summer, the Allianz Partners estimated that Americans would spend roughly $194 billion on vacations . That would be a 26% increase over 2021 and a 91% boost from pre-pandemic spending levels in 2019.

Not only has the average American’s vacation grown pricier and more elaborate, but the nation’s wealthiest are also seeking over-the-top experiences. That’s where super yachts like the “Forge,” a 262-foot explorer-yacht concept designed by Anthony Glasson of M51, come in.

Created for the adventurous traveler — and capable of withstanding any weather conditions from the icy seas of Alaska to warm Caribbean waters — the yacht also includes a helipad.

Photo / M51 Concepts

But what really sets the yacht apart is its unique design, evoking the silhouette of a volcano in the water. A “pyramid-shaped superstructure in obsidian black and sharp angular decks,” creates the look, according to Boat International.

Vaulted ceilings and a panoramic glass ceiling in the master cabin allow for stargazing through the night, while an onboard gym, sauna, and sensory-deprivation tank allow for wellness activities.

Powered by a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system with a range of more than 5,000 nautical miles, the yacht will provide a next-level experience to its first owners.

The super yacht remains in the concept phase, as yet, and no price tag has been revealed.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Must See ‘Forge’ Super Yacht Modeled in Shape of Volcano

