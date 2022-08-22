ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

moneyinc.com

The 10 Best Bed and Breakfasts in Oklahoma

Oklahoma is a great place to visit. The main economic activities have been agriculture, forestry, mineral production, and manufacturing, but the local government and entrepreneurs have diverted their attention to tourism in the last few years. Investment companies are being given better investment terms to boost the travel and tourism sector. The overall impact is that many beds and breakfasts have popped up in the city. Many hotels have incorporated the bed and breakfast culture into their services. We have endeavored to carefully analyze the best ten bed and breakfast places in Oklahoma for you.
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Why is OU rebounding so well after Riley’s departure?

As the 2022 Oklahoma football season wound down, it was becoming painfully apparent that this wasn’t the same Big 12 dominant Sooner team fans were used to seeing in recent seasons. You wouldn’t notice it that much in the final season record — over the last three seasons the...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma State Fair offering $25 flash sale starting Thursday

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Fair will hold a flash sale for tickets to this year's fair starting Thursday evening. For 25 hours, people can get a ride-all-day armband and one outside gate admission ticket for $25. The flash sale starts at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, and runs through 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

New Oklahoma BBQ Restaurant Opens In South Tulsa

A family-owned Oklahoma barbeque restaurant is now serving customers at a new location in South Tulsa. The Love’s have been cooking barbeque together and serving Oklahoma customers since 2015, and last month, they opened the first Daddy B's location in Tulsa. Brian Love and his wife Aisha opened their...
TULSA, OK
Z94

The Oklahoma State Fair has Announced This Year’s Concerts!

Great news, the Oklahoma State Fair has announced this year's concerts! The dates for this year's state fair are Thursday, September 15th through Sunday, September 25th. (09-15-22 until 09-25-22). I'm very much looking forward to it. All the carnival rides, shows, games, exhibits, concerts, vendors, rodeo events, and of course...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Election results for Tulsa City Council races

TULSA, Okla. — Many eyes are on Oklahoma this Election Day as dozens of candidates are vying for elected positions at the local, state and federal levels. FOX23 has been covering elections across Green Country Tuesday evening. In the city of Tulsa, the ballot was packed for voters. There...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Choctaw Coaches' Quick Reaction Praised By Police

Several Choctaw coaches are being hailed heroes for their actions during some terrifying moments at a football practice Tuesday. Coaches saw somebody they didn't recognize coming up to the locker room and soon realized he had a gun. Thanks to their quick reaction, the police were able to find that...
CHOCTAW, OK
blackchronicle.com

One injured in northwest Oklahoma City shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City. Shortly before 6 a.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City police dispatchers received a 911 call about a fight at a convenience store. Investigators say a fight started at a 7-Eleven near...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Jury trial set two years after fatal ‘wrong way’ Yukon crash

EL RENO – A jury trial in a civil lawsuit is set Oct. 3 in Canadian County District Court – two years to the day after a Mustang High School graduate was killed by a habitual drunk driver. Jeffrey and Kristine Murrow are plaintiffs in the lawsuit against...
YUKON, OK
