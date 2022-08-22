Read full article on original website
Emmitt Smith in OKC, Talks OU and Texas Joining SEC
Former Dallas Cowboys star Emmitt Smith was in Oklahoma City on Tuesday night, as the guest speaker for the Salvation Army's "Doing the Most Good" dinner event.
moneyinc.com
The 10 Best Bed and Breakfasts in Oklahoma
Oklahoma is a great place to visit. The main economic activities have been agriculture, forestry, mineral production, and manufacturing, but the local government and entrepreneurs have diverted their attention to tourism in the last few years. Investment companies are being given better investment terms to boost the travel and tourism sector. The overall impact is that many beds and breakfasts have popped up in the city. Many hotels have incorporated the bed and breakfast culture into their services. We have endeavored to carefully analyze the best ten bed and breakfast places in Oklahoma for you.
Final round of extras needed for “Tulsa King”
A major production is about to wrap up filming in Oklahoma, but they are still in need of a few actors.
blackchronicle.com
Why is OU rebounding so well after Riley’s departure?
As the 2022 Oklahoma football season wound down, it was becoming painfully apparent that this wasn’t the same Big 12 dominant Sooner team fans were used to seeing in recent seasons. You wouldn’t notice it that much in the final season record — over the last three seasons the...
This Oklahoma Arcade has the Largest Collection of Pinball Machines & Games!
If you're looking for a good time and something the entire family will enjoy head to Oklahoma City, OK. and check out the Sooner State's biggest, best, and longest-running arcade...Cactus Jack's Family Fun Center!. They have the largest collection of pinball machines in the state and one of the largest...
KOCO
Oklahoma State Fair offering $25 flash sale starting Thursday
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Fair will hold a flash sale for tickets to this year's fair starting Thursday evening. For 25 hours, people can get a ride-all-day armband and one outside gate admission ticket for $25. The flash sale starts at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, and runs through 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26.
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg visits Tulsa to present grant
U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg came to Tulsa to meet with Mayor G.T. Bynum and state leaders to talk about infrastructure projects
Former OU student sentenced to 40 years in prison for brutally beating pregnant girlfriend
A former University of Oklahoma student will now spend decades in prison for brutally beating his then pregnant girlfriend in 2020.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma man said he was planning ‘large scale act of violence’
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In the wake of yet another mass shooting in America, an Oklahoma City man’s potential plot was foiled after confessing he wanted to commit a “large-scale act of violence.”. “Unfortunately, in this day and age, we have no choice but to take those...
news9.com
New Oklahoma BBQ Restaurant Opens In South Tulsa
A family-owned Oklahoma barbeque restaurant is now serving customers at a new location in South Tulsa. The Love’s have been cooking barbeque together and serving Oklahoma customers since 2015, and last month, they opened the first Daddy B's location in Tulsa. Brian Love and his wife Aisha opened their...
The Oklahoma State Fair has Announced This Year’s Concerts!
Great news, the Oklahoma State Fair has announced this year's concerts! The dates for this year's state fair are Thursday, September 15th through Sunday, September 25th. (09-15-22 until 09-25-22). I'm very much looking forward to it. All the carnival rides, shows, games, exhibits, concerts, vendors, rodeo events, and of course...
Election results for Tulsa City Council races
TULSA, Okla. — Many eyes are on Oklahoma this Election Day as dozens of candidates are vying for elected positions at the local, state and federal levels. FOX23 has been covering elections across Green Country Tuesday evening. In the city of Tulsa, the ballot was packed for voters. There...
blackchronicle.com
Man scales the side of Oklahoma City’s Devon Tower as anti-abortion protest
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A man climbed the Devon Tower in Oklahoma City Tuesday morning as an anti-abortion protest. - Advertisement - Once at the top he was met by first responders and police. During a stream on his Instagram he calls himself the ‘pro-life Spider Man’.
news9.com
Choctaw Coaches' Quick Reaction Praised By Police
Several Choctaw coaches are being hailed heroes for their actions during some terrifying moments at a football practice Tuesday. Coaches saw somebody they didn't recognize coming up to the locker room and soon realized he had a gun. Thanks to their quick reaction, the police were able to find that...
Popular steakhouse to close in Moore
Residents and fans of a popular restaurant were shocked when it suddenly shuttered its doors.
blackchronicle.com
One injured in northwest Oklahoma City shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City. Shortly before 6 a.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City police dispatchers received a 911 call about a fight at a convenience store. Investigators say a fight started at a 7-Eleven near...
KFOR
Choctaw HS put on lockdown after an unauthorized person showed up to football practice
CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) — Parents were notified of an incident at Choctaw High School that put the school on lockdown Tuesday. The note from the school superintendent states that during football practice a coach noticed a person not associated with the program at the school with what looked like a gun in the person’s belt.
‘Taste of Asia’ event coming to Oklahoma City
If you have been interested in Asian cultures, you will not want to miss a fun event in Oklahoma City.
blackchronicle.com
Heading to the bank? Oklahoma City Police have a warning for you
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Before your next trip to the bank, police have a warning for you about a crime called “jugging.”. They’re urging everyone to be very vigilant, not just at the bank but after you leave as well. It’s not a new type of crime...
yukonprogressnews.com
Jury trial set two years after fatal ‘wrong way’ Yukon crash
EL RENO – A jury trial in a civil lawsuit is set Oct. 3 in Canadian County District Court – two years to the day after a Mustang High School graduate was killed by a habitual drunk driver. Jeffrey and Kristine Murrow are plaintiffs in the lawsuit against...
