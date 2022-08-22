Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
Century Patriots Football preview
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last season was just the second time in the last seven seasons the Century football team did not play in the Dakota Bowl. The seniors on this year’s team did not lose a game in their Patriots varsity career until midway through 2021. For the...
KFYR-TV
Mandan Football Preview
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Pre-season expectations are often built around the amount of returning players a team has. With that in mind, it should not surprise you to know Mandan has some high expectations for this football season. “Nine returning starters on offense and eight returning starters on defense. It’s...
Bismarck man gets double hip replacement
So, Rohrich went to Sanford Orthopedics in Bismarck for a right hip replacement last year. He then came back for a new left hip in March.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck school year kicks off with the opening of two new elementary schools
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Public Schools began classes Thursday morning, with 300 more students enrolled this year than last year. Two schools in the district also opened their doors for the very first time. More than 700 students will be heading to Elk Ridge and Silver Ranch. It’s the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFYR-TV
Brady Martz to provide CPA services for Williston Basin School District as search for business manager continues
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Basin School District is continuing to search for a business manager. In the meantime, they are working with a Bismarck-based firm for CPA services. At a board meeting this week, Superintendent Dr. Richard Faidley said he would be using Brady Martz and Associates to...
KFYR-TV
Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College digitally repatriates historical records
NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) – Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College in New Town is working to digitally repatriate records of the Mandan Hidatsa Arikara Nation’s history from the Minnesota Historical Society. In the early 1900′s Gilbert Wilson recorded and published photos, journals, prints, and documents from a study he...
1st Day Of School Bismarck: Why Are There No Stop Signs Here?
School is officially in session for just about all of our area schools. Bismarck Shiloh and St. Mary's started last week. Mandan got underway yesterday and Bismarck public schools start today. On my way to the gym daily, I drive by this school named Roosevelt Elementary. What is shocking is...
KFYR-TV
Dorothy Moses Elementary students get a red carpet welcome
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Staff at Bismarck’s Dorothy Moses Elementary rolled out the red carpet to welcome students back to school Wednesday morning. Teachers and support staff lined the red carpet and greeted the 380 students with cheers, high fives and smiles. Principal Tony Fladeland was also outside, welcoming...
RELATED PEOPLE
Impressive Rainfall Totals Saturate South-Central North Dakota
The Bismarck "Bubble" bursts as heavy rain hits the area.
Flavor Fest food festival happening in Mandan
The event is free and includes fun for the entire family.
KFYR-TV
CyberTip leads to arrest of Hebron man
HEBRON, N.D. (KFYR) - Prosecutors say a Hebron man uploaded child sexual abuse materials on his computer. Cyber crime forensic investigators say a CyberTip led them to the IP address of 66-year-old Steven Kaminsky. They say he had uploaded sexually explicit photos of children to a website and possessed other similar images on flash drives around his home.
KFYR-TV
High winds take a toll on sweet corn, prompt weekend event
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tuesday’s rain provided some much-needed moisture for farmers, but it also caused a little damage. High winds knocked over large portions of the sweet corn patch at the Coleman Corn Maze just east of Bismarck. But it’s not all bad news. The sweet corn is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Food Trucks Converge For Free Midwest Flavor Fest In Mandan!
Bismarck/Mandan, let's all get fired for some fantastic food! Flasher, New Salem, Center, Almont, Saint Anthony, Cannonball...y'all come too! ADMISSION IS FREE. Mandan's first-ever food truck festival is a can't-miss gathering of goodness. I'll tell everybody that my favorite kind of food is food mixed with other food! So I'm...
KFYR-TV
Measures in place to keep kids safe as they head back to school
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As students head back to class for another academic year, safety is a concern for many. Schools across the country are reviewing policy and testing out new technology and it’s not just about preventing shootings. In North Dakota, schools are preparing to offer kids a secure and fun school year.
KFYR-TV
New interactive mural at Dakota Zoo encourages visitors to get moving
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When we think of murals, we think of paintings on the side of a building. But there’s a new mural at Bismarck’s Dakota Zoo that’s on the ground. Visitors are encouraged to not only touch the paint, but to walk, skip and spin on the art.
Long-Time Bismarck Public Works leader retires
He stayed on and was promoted to his current role, overseeing the public works department, which includes being in charge of not just trees, but snowplows and streetlights.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kfgo.com
2 charged in shots-fired incident on United Tribes campus
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Two men have been arrested in Bismarck after Burleigh County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shots-fired call on the United Tribes Technical College campus there yesterday morning. No one was injured in the shooting but a witness was able to give officers a description of the shooter’s vehicle, which was later located in a trailer park about two miles away. Two men were seen walking away from the vehicle and, after an investigation, Damion and Devin Proffit of Fargo were taken into custody. Damion Proffit is charged with reckless endangerment and terrorizing. Devin Proffit is charged with tampering with evidence.
KFYR-TV
No injuries in shooting outside of United Tribes Technical College Thursday morning
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - No one is injured after an early morning shooting outside of the United Tribes Technical College. Burleigh County Sheriff’s Deputies said they responded to a report of gunshots around 5:40 Thursday morning at 3315 University Drive and noted a vehicle description of the suspects. Bismarck police stopped the car a short time later to speak with the individuals.
PAW Patrol Live! coming to the Bismarck Event Center
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Chase is on the case…in Bismarck! The extremely popular kid’s show PAW Patrol is coming to the Bismarck Event Center on January 28 & 29 with their action-packed, music-filled production, PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure.” There will be three performances over the two days with tickets going on sale […]
KFYR-TV
Underwood woman struck by lightning in car
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last Tuesday there was more than just rain that rolled in through the state. Lightning came with the storm too and one woman from Underwood was in for quite a shock. Rachel Sem was driving home from work in Hazen when a blinding flash and loud...
Comments / 0