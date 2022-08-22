ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

KFYR-TV

Century Patriots Football preview

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last season was just the second time in the last seven seasons the Century football team did not play in the Dakota Bowl. The seniors on this year’s team did not lose a game in their Patriots varsity career until midway through 2021. For the...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Mandan Football Preview

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Pre-season expectations are often built around the amount of returning players a team has. With that in mind, it should not surprise you to know Mandan has some high expectations for this football season. “Nine returning starters on offense and eight returning starters on defense. It’s...
MANDAN, ND
Bismarck, ND
KFYR-TV

Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College digitally repatriates historical records

NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) – Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College in New Town is working to digitally repatriate records of the Mandan Hidatsa Arikara Nation’s history from the Minnesota Historical Society. In the early 1900′s Gilbert Wilson recorded and published photos, journals, prints, and documents from a study he...
NEW TOWN, ND
KFYR-TV

Dorothy Moses Elementary students get a red carpet welcome

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Staff at Bismarck’s Dorothy Moses Elementary rolled out the red carpet to welcome students back to school Wednesday morning. Teachers and support staff lined the red carpet and greeted the 380 students with cheers, high fives and smiles. Principal Tony Fladeland was also outside, welcoming...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

CyberTip leads to arrest of Hebron man

HEBRON, N.D. (KFYR) - Prosecutors say a Hebron man uploaded child sexual abuse materials on his computer. Cyber crime forensic investigators say a CyberTip led them to the IP address of 66-year-old Steven Kaminsky. They say he had uploaded sexually explicit photos of children to a website and possessed other similar images on flash drives around his home.
HEBRON, ND
KFYR-TV

High winds take a toll on sweet corn, prompt weekend event

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tuesday’s rain provided some much-needed moisture for farmers, but it also caused a little damage. High winds knocked over large portions of the sweet corn patch at the Coleman Corn Maze just east of Bismarck. But it’s not all bad news. The sweet corn is...
BISMARCK, ND
US 103.3

Food Trucks Converge For Free Midwest Flavor Fest In Mandan!

Bismarck/Mandan, let's all get fired for some fantastic food! Flasher, New Salem, Center, Almont, Saint Anthony, Cannonball...y'all come too! ADMISSION IS FREE. Mandan's first-ever food truck festival is a can't-miss gathering of goodness. I'll tell everybody that my favorite kind of food is food mixed with other food! So I'm...
MANDAN, ND
KFYR-TV

Measures in place to keep kids safe as they head back to school

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As students head back to class for another academic year, safety is a concern for many. Schools across the country are reviewing policy and testing out new technology and it’s not just about preventing shootings. In North Dakota, schools are preparing to offer kids a secure and fun school year.
BISMARCK, ND
kfgo.com

2 charged in shots-fired incident on United Tribes campus

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Two men have been arrested in Bismarck after Burleigh County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shots-fired call on the United Tribes Technical College campus there yesterday morning. No one was injured in the shooting but a witness was able to give officers a description of the shooter’s vehicle, which was later located in a trailer park about two miles away. Two men were seen walking away from the vehicle and, after an investigation, Damion and Devin Proffit of Fargo were taken into custody. Damion Proffit is charged with reckless endangerment and terrorizing. Devin Proffit is charged with tampering with evidence.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

No injuries in shooting outside of United Tribes Technical College Thursday morning

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - No one is injured after an early morning shooting outside of the United Tribes Technical College. Burleigh County Sheriff’s Deputies said they responded to a report of gunshots around 5:40 Thursday morning at 3315 University Drive and noted a vehicle description of the suspects. Bismarck police stopped the car a short time later to speak with the individuals.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

PAW Patrol Live! coming to the Bismarck Event Center

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Chase is on the case…in Bismarck! The extremely popular kid’s show PAW Patrol is coming to the Bismarck Event Center on January 28 & 29 with their action-packed, music-filled production, PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure.” There will be three performances over the two days with tickets going on sale […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Underwood woman struck by lightning in car

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last Tuesday there was more than just rain that rolled in through the state. Lightning came with the storm too and one woman from Underwood was in for quite a shock. Rachel Sem was driving home from work in Hazen when a blinding flash and loud...
UNDERWOOD, ND

