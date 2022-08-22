Read full article on original website
Amazon is shutting down five warehouses in Massachusetts
BOSTON -- Amazon is closing down five warehouses in Massachusetts.The facilities that are closing are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. There are plans to renovate the warehouses in Mansfield and Randolph. "We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities," Amazon spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin said in a statement. "As part of that effort, we'll be closing our delivery stations in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations in Massachusetts."Amazon is working with employees to offer them work opportunities at nearby sites, and to accommodate their scheduling preferences.
thelocalne.ws
Column: Striking out at Crane Beach
We all know about the tragic Ipswich Mill strike of 1913, when police fired to break up a gathering of immigrant workers demanding increased wages. An innocent bystander, Nicoletta Papadopoulou, was fatally shot. This is not that story. Much as Shakespeare had his tragedies and comedies, this Ipswich labor story...
Wilmington Apple
THIS WEEKEND: Shriners Auditorium To Hold Huge Car Show On August 28
WILMINGTON, MA — The Aleppo Shriners are holding their 7th annual Car Show on Sunday, August 28, 2022, from 10am to 2pm, at the Shriners Auditorium (99 Fordham Street). Proceeds will benefit the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children. Admission is free to the public. The event includes music, prizes,...
Amazon to close 5 delivery warehouses in Mass.
The company said workers can transfer to another local warehouse. Amazon plans to close five delivery warehouses in Massachusetts to help cope with overgrowth during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Boston Globe reported Thursday. The five delivery warehouses are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. The Globe reported that a...
worcestermag.com
Cannabis Confidential: Looks like Mass. is getting LIT
There’s a new cannabis flower brand in Massachusetts, and it’s LIT. Ayr Wellness, one of the largest publicly traded cannabis companies in the United States, recently announced that it partnered with Lit to bring its line of cannabis genetics to its Massachusetts dispensaries. Lit is the latest West...
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Historic Estate on The Ridge in Newburyport
This elegant property offers luxurious spaces, stylish conveniences, and scenic surroundings of exquisite natural beauty. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $2,795,000. Size: 4,680 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 4 full, 1 partial. What if you combined a...
whdh.com
Just One Station: Hanover school puts bathrooms under lock & key ahead of school year
HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A school in Hanover is blocking its bathrooms with gates that can only be opened by staff in an effort to crack down on rulebreakers. Parents recently received a letter from Hanover High School officials explaining the need for the gates that were installed in the run-up to the school year. The reasoning: student safety and security.
communityadvocate.com
Southborough mom competes for Mrs. America title
SOUTHBOROUGH – Nicole Sigler is no ordinary mom. When she’s not raising her daughter Isabella, exercising or working on a children’s book, she competes in beauty pageants. Sigler recently ventured to Las Vegas, Nev., to compete in the Mrs. America Pageant. She began competing in beauty pageants...
nhbr.com
Legal Briefs: News From Around NH
The law firm of Shaheen & Gordon has leased 7,000 square feet of office space at 191 Main St. in downtown Nashua, according to Mark Prolman of Prolman Realty Inc., who represented the lessor, Parsons Ventures, and assisted the firm. The 12,000-square-foot building was formerly occupied for many years by Bank of New Hampshire and subsequently TD Bank. It will undergo extensive interior buildout and exterior improvements, bringing the building and initial windows back to their original architectural design, said Rob Parsons, owner of Parsons Ventures. Renovations are being completed by Northpoint Construction.
thelocalne.ws
We can’t say where, but This Old House is currently shooting in Ipswich
IPSWICH — It’s not the first time they’ve been to Ipswich, but it’s the first time This Old House has shot a full series here. The most popular home-improvement show on television, it is currently in town to track progress on — what else? — an old house as it is brought back to life for new owners Helen Moore Von Oehsen and Bill Von Oehsen.
tewksburycarnation.org
Tewksbury To Lose Its Post Office? Fratalia Says It’s Possible, and Other Planning Board Takeaways
The Planning Board met last night, joined by new member Jonathan Ciampa. Ciampa was recently appointed to fill an open seat created by the resignation of Eric Ryder. In member committee reports, vice-chair Bob Fowler, who is the Planning Board representative on the North & Trahan School Reuse Committee, expressed frustration with the progress that group is making.
NECN
Flooding, Downed Trees and Fires: Storms Making an Impact Across New England
Severe storms pummeled New England Friday afternoon, leaving damage across the region. In Millbury, Massachusetts, a house on Greenwood Drive caught fire, believed to be caused by a lightning strike. A fire also broke out at a home on North Beacon Street in Watertown. Authorities are investigating whether lightning was...
Boston Globe
They’re baaaack. Home buyers go where they swear they never would.
Returning to your hometown from the big city is the stuff of country tunes, sitcoms, and rom-coms. There are the classic tropes: the cheerleader who marries the football star, the eccentric who moves home for a fresh start and falls for the boy next door, the former nerd who swaggers into a high school reunion as a flashy billionaire.
'Unacceptable' recycling will be left at curb, Worcester says
WORCESTER — Starting Oct. 1, the company that collects recycling for the city will no longer empty bins that contain any material deemed unacceptable. The changes by Casella Waste Management of Massachusetts Inc. are meant to reduce contamination in the recycling stream. ...
vanyaland.com
Andrew Callaghan brings ‘Channel 5’ to life in Somerville
The Boston area already has its own lengthy history with the local institution that is the Channel 5 news, but leave it up to Andrew Callaghan to put a stamp on the name with his own brand of humor and curiosity. Bringing his smash hit YouTube show to the live...
manchesterinklink.com
Free admission to 2022 Hampton Beach Seafood Fest for military families and veterans
PORTSMOUTH, NH – As presenting sponsor of the 2022 Hampton Beach Seafood Festival, Service Credit Union is offering free admission to the festival to active duty military, guard, reserves and veterans. The festival takes place from Friday, September 9 to Sunday, September 11. Military and veterans can receive a...
Western MA Cannabis Dispensary Introduces THC Mouth Spray
Berkshire Roots in collaborations with Yellow Labs Inc have announced the newest THC product to hit the market for Massachusetts consumers, a THC Mist sublingual mouth spray. In a press release, the company which has locations in both Boston and Pittsfield, Massachusetts, says the THC Mist is a fast-onset oral spray powered by delivri™, a new high-performance micro dose technology that delivers cannabinoids through the lining of the mouth directly into the bloodstream at a high level of absorption.
nbcboston.com
Man Robbed on Popular Peabody Bike Path
A man was robbed by an armed attacker on a popular Massachusetts bike path on Wednesday. Peabody police said the attack on the Independence Greenway was reported shortly after noon. The victim said he was attacked by a man wielding a knife who demanded cash and a piece of jewelry. He suffered a nose injury during the struggle, police said.
Fire crews pour millions of gallons of water on smoldering debris fire
ASHBY, Mass. — Fire crews from 30 communities have poured millions of gallons of water on a smoldering debris fire in the rural town of Ashby. Firefighters initially responded to the scene on Log Cabin Road around 7 a.m. Wednesday. Local fire crews quickly realized they needed help to...
Five Amazon closures don't affect construction at Greendale Mall, site to open in 2023
WORCESTER – Where Greendale Mall used to be, the excavators’ reverse beeping and heavy whir fills the air around Neponset Street as work on an Amazon distribution center continues, even among upcoming five closures across Eastern Massachusetts. Amazon spokeswoman Caitlin McLaughlin confirmed that the Worcester site will open as scheduled, although she did not specify when. ...
