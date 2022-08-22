SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A reflection from Dr. Jack Eades after winning Best Allergist for Best of Savannah- Recently I was privileged to win “Best Allergist” in Savannah once again. It’s a humbling title which has caused me to reflect upon my career. Over two decades ago on a cool November day, Southern Allergy & Asthma, PC was incorporated and opened her doors to patients. Since then, I have had the pleasure and privilege to care for thousands of patients. They have come from near and far, they have referred their loved ones, they have entrusted their care to me. This is an awesome responsibility for which I am deeply grateful: their confidence and trust has been an inspiration. This blessing is truly one from God to whom I must give thanks. He has guided my path putting people in my life who have mentored and assisted me along the way. My staff has been amazing. I could not maintain our level of care without their conscientious dedication to our patients and support of my leadership. They are the “Best Medical Staff “in Savannah. I am likewise blessed to be in this medical community: surrounded by a diverse group of highly trained physicians. I cannot count the number of colleagues who have referred their patients to me and even sought my care for their families. Last, but by no means least, is my lovingly supportive family whose patience and sacrifice has allowed me to practice the lovely art of medicine. Thank you, thank you all. Humbly, Jack Eades, MD.

