Savannah, GA

wtoc.com

Ceremony held to sign last beam for structure of new school in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s first K through 12 school in one building has just one more year to go until it’s open for Garden City students. The Savannah Chatham County school district held a topping out ceremony for board members and attendees to sign the last beam to be added to the structure of the school.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Rescue Me Friday: Turtle

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Lots of pets are looking for a forever home and every week we love to show you what pets are available for adoption here in the Hostess City. Nina Schulze is the adoption manager at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah and she introduced us to Turtle!
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Brave of Heart Foundation to hold golf fundraiser

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Joe Williams III, affectionately known as Baby Joey, needed heart surgery before he was even born. Now, six years later, he’s as smiley a toddler as any and his family’s efforts to give back are coming to fruition. Last time we checked in...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
Savannah, GA
Society
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Society
wtoc.com

5 years of litter prevention effort at Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Communities up and down Georgia’s coast work every day to keep their beaches clean. On Tybee Island, they’re celebrating five years of being part of a cigarette litter prevention program that they say has had huge success. “When you see that message, ‘Georgia’s...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
wtoc.com

Twenty-Five Years: A Reflection

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A reflection from Dr. Jack Eades after winning Best Allergist for Best of Savannah- Recently I was privileged to win “Best Allergist” in Savannah once again. It’s a humbling title which has caused me to reflect upon my career. Over two decades ago on a cool November day, Southern Allergy & Asthma, PC was incorporated and opened her doors to patients. Since then, I have had the pleasure and privilege to care for thousands of patients. They have come from near and far, they have referred their loved ones, they have entrusted their care to me. This is an awesome responsibility for which I am deeply grateful: their confidence and trust has been an inspiration. This blessing is truly one from God to whom I must give thanks. He has guided my path putting people in my life who have mentored and assisted me along the way. My staff has been amazing. I could not maintain our level of care without their conscientious dedication to our patients and support of my leadership. They are the “Best Medical Staff “in Savannah. I am likewise blessed to be in this medical community: surrounded by a diverse group of highly trained physicians. I cannot count the number of colleagues who have referred their patients to me and even sought my care for their families. Last, but by no means least, is my lovingly supportive family whose patience and sacrifice has allowed me to practice the lovely art of medicine. Thank you, thank you all. Humbly, Jack Eades, MD.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Jimmy DeLoach Parkway expansion project completed

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A multi-million dollar highway expansion project is complete. It’s one that now officially links the Port of Savannah to Interstate 16 via the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway. The parkway now stretches 12 and a half miles south through Chatham County’s western edge all the from...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Results of public input session for Bryan Co. comprehensive plan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The results are in from two days of public input sessions for Bryan County’s master plan. Staff held workshops this week to hear from community members about how the county should plan through 20-45. Bryan County officials say they the sessions had good turnout and...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Historic review underway for Yamacraw Village

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A historic site review is underway for one of Savannah’s oldest public housing complexes. WTOC has confirmed the review process has further delayed plans by the Housing Authority of Savannah to prepare a federal application to demolish the Yamacraw Village complex. The review is being...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

United Services Automobile Association gives free cars to veterans

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several veterans from our community are the proud new owners of cars. In celebration of United Services Automobile Association turning 100 years old, the company is giving away 100 free cars to veterans across the country. Today they gave away five of those to Georgia veterans...
SAVANNAH, GA
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
wtoc.com

Effingham County warehouse project sparking concerns

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Concern is growing about a new warehouse project in Effingham County. That’s with opponents saying the project will threaten the drinking water supply for Chatham, Bryan, and Effingham Counties. Now, the City of Savannah is getting involved. Effingham County recently authorized industrial zoning near...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Hundreds of tenants facing eviction in a Lowcountry neighborhood

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of people in one Lowcountry neighborhood found eviction notices taped to their doors a few weeks ago, saying they had to be out of their homes in as little as a month. “Over the next 90 days 350 people will be displaced,” Executive Director, HHI...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Tybee Island pilot killed in plane crash in Florida

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A pilot from Tybee Island, Ga. was killed in a plane crash outside the Orlando, Fla. area on Wednesday. According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, Miroslav Velickovich and a passenger from the Peruvian Air Force were killed in the crash. The crash was reported...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce holds Business Expo

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce held their Business Expo earlier today. The event welcomed over 500 members and guests today to network and engage with the community. The event manager says that having local businesses engaging with the people of Savannah and building a connection...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

NASA discusses upcoming Artemis launch

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new era of space exploration and discovery is about to launch from U.S. soil. The first phase of a new program called Artemis will pave the way for humans to go to the Moon and beyond. NASA expert Liliana Villarreal spoke to WTOC on Morning...
SAVANNAH, GA

