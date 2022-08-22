ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

WNYT

New 21+ law to buy whipped cream canisters in NY draws mixed reaction

Add whipped cream to the list of things you cannot buy until you turn 21. Many people may not have realized this, but the new law went into effect last November. NewsChannel 13 spoke to a couple of corner stores and gas stations on Wednesday. Many of the employees didn’t know the law was in effect. Whipped cream cans are filled with nitrous oxide, which is often known as laughing gas. If it is used improperly, it can be dangerous.
ALBANY, NY
Troy, NY
Troy, NY
Troy, NY
WNYT

Guilderland superintendent: Teacher didn’t violate corporal punishment policy

The Guilderland School District is responding to a recent lawsuit filed against the district. The parents of a now-graduated student filed a suit alleging a teacher hit her. NewsChannel 13 obtained a copy of the complaint. It alleges that teacher John Kauffman walked up behind the student and hit her on the back of her head during an AP European history class in 2019.
GUILDERLAND, NY
WNYT

Moreau planning board approves fertilizer plant

MOREAU – Despite protests and thousands of petitions, the fertilizer plant in Saratoga County will be making it’s home location in the town of Moreau. As NewsChannel 13 has been reporting, Saratoga Biochar Solutions wants to build a $29 million carbon fertilizer plant off Bluebird Road in the Moreau Industrial Park. It would convert wood waste and human waste into carbon-rich fertilizer. The CEO Raymond Apy says he understands everyone’s not going to be happy, but he believes the project will be beneficial to the community, and they plan to hire locally. “It brings in business growth, it creates jobs, it creates business traffic,” he said.
MOREAU, NY
WNYT

Montgomery County veteran celebrated as he turns 98

ST. JOHNSVILLE – A Montgomery County veteran is being celebrated in his hometown as he turns 98. Joseph Mastracco is one of just two World War II veterans in St. Johnsville who is still alive. Mastracco was drafted at 18 – just a kid when he left home to...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Troy city leaders say monument was painted without permission

TROY – The Uncle Sam Memorial Pavilion in Troy’s Prospect Park has been painted over. The colorful display has some people seeing red. The Uncle Sam Pavilion was first built 12 years ago. It was all white and paid tribute solely to Uncle Sam. According to the Troy...
TROY, NY
WNYT

Saratoga County family’s dairy celebrating 120 years

Have you seen the King Brothers Dairy milk boxes that are on the front porches of some Capital Region homes?. The family’s dairy farm dates back 120 years. Jan King, one of the current owners, says the family started back up in the milk delivery business 12 years ago.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Bennington man killed trying to cross Massachusetts road

A Bennington, Vermont man is dead after police say he tried to walk across a three-lane highway in Saugus, Massachusetts. The crash happened Tuesday night on Route 1. Police say 45-year-old Carlos Vasquez was crossing the road to meet his girlfriend. They say Vasquez made it to the farthest lane...
BENNINGTON, VT
WNYT

Victim out of hospital after Montgomery County dog attack

ALBANY – Marissa Christman, the animal shelter employee who was mauled by two dogs on Monday, was released from Albany Medical Center on Thursday afternoon. The question now is what happens to the dogs? It’s complicated. The two dogs, Golden Lab mixes, were placed at the Ayres Memorial...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Notorious Glenville bridge hit by large truck again

GLENVILLE – Another truck hit the Glenville Rail Bridge on Friday. The accident happened despite construction wrapping up last month on a designated turnaround spot to prevent trucks from hitting the bridge. An infrared detection system was also installed in the area, along with flashing lights to alert drivers...
GLENVILLE, NY
WNYT

Schoharie limo operator facing 4 more years probation

Naumann Hussain is a “model citizen,” despite his conviction in connection with the deaths of 20 people in the Schoharie limousine crash. That’s what his attorney is saying ahead of Hussain’s sentencing next week. Hussain ran the company that operated the limo. The vehicle’s brakes failed,...
SCHOHARIE, NY
WNYT

Albany man sentenced in motel homicide

An Albany man was sentenced Wednesday for his role in a murder last year. Serieon Bankston received 19 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision. Bankston shot and killed Shawn Terry at the Red Carpet Inn on Northern Boulevard in Albany last September. He pleaded guilty in June...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Glens Falls church vandalism under investigation

Glens Falls police are working to figure out who vandalized St. Mary’s Church on Warren Street last weekend. Police tell NewsChannel 13 someone drew on a statue, a tent, and a door. They wrote “Allah” in one place and in another, someone wrote “Allah = God in Arabic language.”
GLENS FALLS, NY
WNYT

Person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after Thruway crash

State police are investigating a serious personal injury crash on the Thruway in Albany. Police say it appears a passenger vehicle rear-ended a tractor-trailer between Exit 23 and Exit 24. The accident happened on the southbound side. The driver of the passenger vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries. Emergency personnel rushed the...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Rensselaer man faces murder charges in Albany

ALBANY – Amir Powell says he wasn’t at all shocked when 26-year-old Iaeir Robinson was charged with murdering his sister, because he suspected Robinson all along. “She was a really loving person,” Amir Powell said of his sister, “She wouldn’t ever hurt anyone. She had so many ambitions and goals and her life was just starting when things were just getting good. It’s just really hurtful for everyone.”
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Prosecutors: Six sets of remains still missing at Johnstown funeral home

Fulton County District Attorney Amanda Nellis says there are six sets of remains still missing in the case involving the improper handling of bodies at a Johnstown funeral home. Another three sets of remains are unidentified. Ehle-Barnett Funeral Home Owner Brian Barnett was set to plead guilty to third-degree grand...
JOHNSTOWN, NY

