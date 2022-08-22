Read full article on original website
Schenectady City Court orders landlord to pay $665,500 in fines for multiple code violations
The city of Schenectady claims a landlord hasn’t been maintaining his properties. Schenectady City Court has found Ahmad Halim guilty of multiple property code violations. He has been ordered to pay $665,500. Now Halim is speaking out. Halim is the general manager of Al Haqq, LLC. His company is...
New 21+ law to buy whipped cream canisters in NY draws mixed reaction
Add whipped cream to the list of things you cannot buy until you turn 21. Many people may not have realized this, but the new law went into effect last November. NewsChannel 13 spoke to a couple of corner stores and gas stations on Wednesday. Many of the employees didn’t know the law was in effect. Whipped cream cans are filled with nitrous oxide, which is often known as laughing gas. If it is used improperly, it can be dangerous.
Storm damage in areas of the Capital Region
Emergency crews spent their day cleaning up after NewsChannel 13’s alert day expired. Places in the capital region like Columbia County and East Greenbush had multiple trees down. Roads were momentarily closed.
Saratoga Springs businesses look forward to more ‘normal’ Travers weekend
Saratoga Springs is busy preparing for Travers weekend. Tens of thousands of people fill the streets of downtown each year, bringing in revenue for local businesses. It’s nothing new for the shops, bars, restaurants and hotels on Broadway. They prepare for this weekend in advance, and after taking a...
Guilderland superintendent: Teacher didn’t violate corporal punishment policy
The Guilderland School District is responding to a recent lawsuit filed against the district. The parents of a now-graduated student filed a suit alleging a teacher hit her. NewsChannel 13 obtained a copy of the complaint. It alleges that teacher John Kauffman walked up behind the student and hit her on the back of her head during an AP European history class in 2019.
Moreau planning board approves fertilizer plant
MOREAU – Despite protests and thousands of petitions, the fertilizer plant in Saratoga County will be making it’s home location in the town of Moreau. As NewsChannel 13 has been reporting, Saratoga Biochar Solutions wants to build a $29 million carbon fertilizer plant off Bluebird Road in the Moreau Industrial Park. It would convert wood waste and human waste into carbon-rich fertilizer. The CEO Raymond Apy says he understands everyone’s not going to be happy, but he believes the project will be beneficial to the community, and they plan to hire locally. “It brings in business growth, it creates jobs, it creates business traffic,” he said.
Montgomery County veteran celebrated as he turns 98
ST. JOHNSVILLE – A Montgomery County veteran is being celebrated in his hometown as he turns 98. Joseph Mastracco is one of just two World War II veterans in St. Johnsville who is still alive. Mastracco was drafted at 18 – just a kid when he left home to...
Troy city leaders say monument was painted without permission
TROY – The Uncle Sam Memorial Pavilion in Troy’s Prospect Park has been painted over. The colorful display has some people seeing red. The Uncle Sam Pavilion was first built 12 years ago. It was all white and paid tribute solely to Uncle Sam. According to the Troy...
Saratoga County family’s dairy celebrating 120 years
Have you seen the King Brothers Dairy milk boxes that are on the front porches of some Capital Region homes?. The family’s dairy farm dates back 120 years. Jan King, one of the current owners, says the family started back up in the milk delivery business 12 years ago.
Bennington man killed trying to cross Massachusetts road
A Bennington, Vermont man is dead after police say he tried to walk across a three-lane highway in Saugus, Massachusetts. The crash happened Tuesday night on Route 1. Police say 45-year-old Carlos Vasquez was crossing the road to meet his girlfriend. They say Vasquez made it to the farthest lane...
Victim out of hospital after Montgomery County dog attack
ALBANY – Marissa Christman, the animal shelter employee who was mauled by two dogs on Monday, was released from Albany Medical Center on Thursday afternoon. The question now is what happens to the dogs? It’s complicated. The two dogs, Golden Lab mixes, were placed at the Ayres Memorial...
Family marks 20 years since mom disappeared in Greene County
It has been 20 years since Audrey May Herron vanished while leaving work as a nurse at Columbia-Greene Long-Term Health Care in Catskill. She left in her black Jeep Grand Cherokee at night – and vanished. Days, weeks, years and now two decades have gone by with no sign...
Notorious Glenville bridge hit by large truck again
GLENVILLE – Another truck hit the Glenville Rail Bridge on Friday. The accident happened despite construction wrapping up last month on a designated turnaround spot to prevent trucks from hitting the bridge. An infrared detection system was also installed in the area, along with flashing lights to alert drivers...
Schoharie limo operator facing 4 more years probation
Naumann Hussain is a “model citizen,” despite his conviction in connection with the deaths of 20 people in the Schoharie limousine crash. That’s what his attorney is saying ahead of Hussain’s sentencing next week. Hussain ran the company that operated the limo. The vehicle’s brakes failed,...
Albany man sentenced in motel homicide
An Albany man was sentenced Wednesday for his role in a murder last year. Serieon Bankston received 19 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision. Bankston shot and killed Shawn Terry at the Red Carpet Inn on Northern Boulevard in Albany last September. He pleaded guilty in June...
Glens Falls church vandalism under investigation
Glens Falls police are working to figure out who vandalized St. Mary’s Church on Warren Street last weekend. Police tell NewsChannel 13 someone drew on a statue, a tent, and a door. They wrote “Allah” in one place and in another, someone wrote “Allah = God in Arabic language.”
Person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after Thruway crash
State police are investigating a serious personal injury crash on the Thruway in Albany. Police say it appears a passenger vehicle rear-ended a tractor-trailer between Exit 23 and Exit 24. The accident happened on the southbound side. The driver of the passenger vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries. Emergency personnel rushed the...
Plans underway to build apartments at former Water Slide World site
The waterpark closed in 2018 after 39 years. The plan is to build an apartment complex with office and retail place at the 12 acre property. Schermerhorn tells NewsChannel 13 the village is in need of housing. Lake George Mayor Bob Blais agrees. Hear his thoughts by watching the video.
Rensselaer man faces murder charges in Albany
ALBANY – Amir Powell says he wasn’t at all shocked when 26-year-old Iaeir Robinson was charged with murdering his sister, because he suspected Robinson all along. “She was a really loving person,” Amir Powell said of his sister, “She wouldn’t ever hurt anyone. She had so many ambitions and goals and her life was just starting when things were just getting good. It’s just really hurtful for everyone.”
Prosecutors: Six sets of remains still missing at Johnstown funeral home
Fulton County District Attorney Amanda Nellis says there are six sets of remains still missing in the case involving the improper handling of bodies at a Johnstown funeral home. Another three sets of remains are unidentified. Ehle-Barnett Funeral Home Owner Brian Barnett was set to plead guilty to third-degree grand...
