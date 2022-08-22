Read full article on original website
Mountain Democrat
New Mosquito Bridge
Enjoy a new book release, “How to Destroy a River Canyon Area,” by the El Dorado County government. This shall be known as the largest and most costly farce this county has to date ever witnessed. RON SPEAKE. Mosquito.
Mountain Democrat
Missing Bassi Falls hiker’s remains found
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the death of a hiker after days of searching for the man who got separated from his group at Bassi Falls. The remains of Perry Justus, 52, were found Aug. 23 “within the search area of Ice House Road,” according to sheriff’s officials.
Mountain Democrat
Are tiny homes a solution for Grizzly Flat?
El Dorado County will look into options on providing temporary housing to the devastated Grizzly Flat community per Board of Supervisors’ direction. Supervisor George Turnboo, whose district includes Grizzly Flat, presented the idea of having the chief administrative officer explore purchasing pallet homes, or “tiny” homes, for uninsured residents who lost everything to the Caldor Fire.
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office crime log: Aug. 15-18
The following is taken from El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office logs:. 8:36 a.m. Grand theft was reported on Forni Road in Placerville. 10:01 a.m. Grand theft was reported at a business on Enterprise Drive in Diamond Springs. 1:21 p.m Grand theft was reported at a business on Mother Lode...
RV fire that impacted traffic on Hwy 160 extinguished in North Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Fire Department crews doused an RV fire that spread to vegetation in North Sacramento on Wednesday afternoon. According to Sacramento Fire officials, the RV fire happened on the 300 block of Commerce Circle and spread to nearby vegetation and private property. Officials say the fire temporarily impacted traffic on Highway 160.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Traffic Improvement Projects Begin in Folsom
Folsom Starts Two New Traffic Improvements Projects. Folsom residents will soon get some much-needed traffic relief in the area. On Monday, August 22, the City of Folsom commenced work on two important traffic improvement projects. East Bidwell Street Widening. The first project is widening East Bidwell Street from White Rock...
Fox40
California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
Mountain Democrat
South county fire out
A Monday afternoon fire that reportedly started in a barn and shed near Ranch Camp Road in Somerset spread to vegetation and spotted on a nearby hill, burning about 1 acre before firefighters put a stop to the flames. The Pioneer Fire Protection District was dispatched around 12:20 p.m. Additional...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Train Collision Near Yuba City Kills Two Men in Pickup
Accident Near Highway 65 Involving Train Collision Occurs at Uncontrolled Crossing. A train collision with a pickup southeast of Yuba City resulted in the deaths of two people on August 21. The crash occurred in a rural area of Yuba County on a private road close to Highway 65 and Dairy Road at around 1: 00 in the afternoon. The driver of the pickup in question was attempting to cross the railroad tracks in a Chevy Silverado at the time the fatal crash occurred at a crossing that was uncontrolled.
Volunteers who found Kiely Rodni will focus on these mysteries next
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KRON) — The duo behind Adventures With Purpose, a volunteer search team that found 16-year-old Kiely Rodni’s body, will remain in California to continue searching for more missing people. Adventures With Purpose leaders Doug Bishop and Nick Rinn said their next volunteer mission will be to search for 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes, who vanished […]
"Erroneous signal" sent during compliance testing blamed for causing massive El Dorado County power outage
EL DORADO HILLS – PG&E customers across large swaths of El Dorado County dealt with power outages on Wednesday morning. About 73,000 PG&E customers were without power from El Dorado Hills to the Pollock Pines area at the height of the outage. At first, there were more than 80,000 customers without power in the El Dorado County area, according to a PG&E spokesperson. By 11:45 a.m., PG&E said that number had dropped to 1,156 customers. All customers were restored by 2 p.m."Yeah, it was last minute." said Mary Fulmer, owner of Hog Wild BBQ in Placerville. Fulmer said the restaurant was...
Autopsy confirms body found in California reservoir is Kiely Rodni, coroner says
RENO, Nev. — The Nevada County Sheriff-Coroner on Tuesday positively identified the body pulled Sunday from the Prosser Reservoir as missing Truckee, California, teenager Kiely Rodni. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office shared the confirmation via social media Tuesday afternoon, KOLO-TV reported. “The Placer County Sheriff’s Office and the...
What are those cones under California freeways?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Have you ever seen what appears to be upside-down cones underneath Sacramento freeways?. They're called exclusion devices. According to Caltrans, these cheap tools keep birds and bats safe during road construction. The exclusion devices first went up in Aug. 2020 in Sacramento and were originally used...
Crews work quickly to mitigate chemical spill in Lodi
LODI – Authorities say no hazardous material got into the city's drainage system after a spill in Lodi Thursday morning. Lodi Fire says their crews responded to the 2300 block of Maggio Circle for a Hazmat situation. At the scene, crews discovered that a "mild corrosive cleaner" had spilled out of a machine. About 60-75 gallons of cleaner was spilled. First responders were able to mitigate the leak and environmental health workers took over. Officials say no product got into Lodi's drainage system.
Mountain Democrat
In The Know: Aug. 26
Visit the Sherwood Demonstration Garden, 6699 Campus Drive in Placerville, open to the public, 9 a.m. to noon Fridays and Saturdays. See the many plants, trees, succulents, natives and more. Wander through the 16 individual gardens at your own pace or ask a docent for help. Garden may be closed for inclement weather; check the website before visiting: ucanr.edu/sites/EDC_Master_Gardeners/Demonstration_Garden.
rosevilletoday.com
Rocklin water hydrant rupture: Photos captured by Rocklin High School Teacher
Rocklin, Calif. – A water hydrant ruptured near the Walgreens and Wells Fargo Bank on Sunset and Park in Rocklin this morning. Local resident and Rocklin high school teacher Eric Sturgeon happened upon the scene and took some terrific pics to share. The Rocklin Fire Department arrived onsite and...
Mountain Democrat
Poem of the Month: The Firewood Pantoum
To finish up my pile of oaks. Steve Talbert lives in Pollock Pines as long as the cedars will have him. He still frequents the Bay Area for income. He’s in deep retirement and poetry writing is a late life project though a lifelong interest and a self-exploration for the author. “Although, I cringe a bit whenever I find myself preaching in a poem,” Talbert said, “but I do it anyway.”
Mountain Democrat
80,000 PG&E customers affected by outage
PG&E officials estimated more 80,000 customers in El Dorado County experienced a power outage Wednesday morning. PG&E spokesman Jeff Smith told the Mountain Democrat that utility crews were working to restore power as quickly as possible. Placerville residents saw the lights go back on at about 11 a.m. On social...
Multiple children injured in 4-car collision
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to the scene of a four-car crash in Sacramento County on Thursday. The crash took place on Jackson Road, near Camellia Memorial, and Metro Fire responded around 5:45 p.m. According to a tweet from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, there are multiple injuries as a […]
