Watch: Kitten rescued from engine compartment of city bus in Virginia
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Virginia came to the rescue of a kitten that ran under a city bus and climbed up into the engine compartment.
The Animal Welfare League of Arlington posted a video to TikTok showing the kitten rescued from the engine compartment of an Arlington Transport -- or ART -- bus.
The rescued cat was dubbed Artie in honor of the ART bus rescue.
"The bus was stopped at N. Randolph and Wilson Boulevard," AWLA representative Chelsea Jones told ARLnow . "The bus driver spotted Artie running across the street and then up under the bus."
AWLA said Artie was given a bath and examined by a veterinarian.
"Artie is doing well and is loving all the attention he's getting from staff and volunteers," AWLA said in a Facebook post . "He will need surgery to repair a hernia, but because of your support, he's going to get all the care he needs!"
