ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Watch: Kitten rescued from engine compartment of city bus in Virginia

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Virginia came to the rescue of a kitten that ran under a city bus and climbed up into the engine compartment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YfRj3_0hQo2kXv00
awlaarlington/TikTok

The Animal Welfare League of Arlington posted a video to TikTok showing the kitten rescued from the engine compartment of an Arlington Transport -- or ART -- bus.

The rescued cat was dubbed Artie in honor of the ART bus rescue.

"The bus was stopped at N. Randolph and Wilson Boulevard," AWLA representative Chelsea Jones told ARLnow . "The bus driver spotted Artie running across the street and then up under the bus."

AWLA said Artie was given a bath and examined by a veterinarian.

"Artie is doing well and is loving all the attention he's getting from staff and volunteers," AWLA said in a Facebook post . "He will need surgery to repair a hernia, but because of your support, he's going to get all the care he needs!"

@awlaarlington Artie was rescued from inside the engine of a city bus! #kitten #kittenrescue #underthehood #foster #fosterkitten #animalshelter #animalcontrol ♬ original sound - AWLArlington

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
One Green Planet

20-Pound ‘Guard Cat’ Saves Her Human from Home Burglars

Bandit, an adorable 20-pound cat, is being credited with preventing a robbery and possibly saving his human’s life! A retired man in Mississippi named Fred Everitt lives with his cat Bandit in the Tupelo suburb of Belden. When at least two people tried to break in, the cat did everything it could to alert his owner of the intruders, Everitt told Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal.
TUPELO, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compartment#Volunteers#Cat#Tiktok#An Arlington Transport#Animalcontrol#Upi Com
NBC News

Teen dies after going swimming in California lake during hike

A California teenager was found dead after going swimming in a lake during a hike earlier this month, authorities said. The Madera County Sheriff's office said in a statement Thursday that it had received a call at around 8 p.m. local time (11 p.m. ET) on Aug. 10 that the 19-year-old had gone missing from his hiking party near Thousand Island Lake.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Children among 200 people rescued from Carlsbad Caverns after being stranded by flooding

About 200 people have been rescued from Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico after becoming stranded in flash floods, officials say.Tourists and staff at the park’s visitor centre and caravan park were ordered to shelter-in-place on Saturday after roads became impassible. The Eddy County Office of Emergency Management said in an update that more than 200 had been evacuated from the visitor’s centre just before midnight on Saturday.It advised anyone still stranded in cars against trying to cross flooded roads.“Please think before attempting to go through low water crossings. Turn around! Don’t drown!”Robert and Stephanie Saavedra told KOAT they...
EDDY COUNTY, NM
The Independent

Girl, 12, dies crashing car she was driving at 2am with stepdad as passenger

Police are still trying to find out why a 12-year-old girl was driving a car at 2am before she died crashing it into a tree.Josseline Molina-Rivas was killed when the Toyota Corolla veered off the road and hit a tree in Columbia, Maryland, on Sunday.Her 36-year-old stepfather Mario Arturo-Artiga was in the passenger seat and is now said to be in a coma in hospital after suffering serious injuries.Howard County Police said it was unclear why the pair were out driving together with the youngster behind the wheel and what caused the vehicle to leave the roadInvestigators traced the...
COLUMBIA, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
TheDailyBeast

Attempted Abduction of Ohio 6-Year-Old From Front Lawn Caught on Camera

A routine chore turned into a horror story when a 6-year-old Ohio girl was grabbed in front of her home’s front lawn by a passing stranger on Wednesday. The girl was just taking the trash out to the curb when Deric McPherson, 33, allegedly grabbed her private parts and then attempted to pull her along the sidewalk before she quickly escaped, according to court documents. The whole exchange was caught on the family’s home security camera, shared with local NBC affiliate WLWT. Her parents, who were only identified by first name to protect the child’s identity, were just inside the door when they heard their child’s blood-curdling scream, captured on tape. Her furious father, Ricky, decided to chase down McPherson with his car. He caught up to the alleged offender in the parking lot of a local auto-repair shop, a scene also caught by a security camera, where he was found hiding inside an “old Dodge caravan,” Ricky said. McPherson is currently in custody at the Butler County Jail where he’s charged with third-degree felonies including gross sexual imposition of someone under 13.Read it at NBC WESH
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
The Independent

Neighbour arrested after four found dead in small town in Nebraska: ‘Betrayal of trust’

A neighbour suffering serious burn injuries has been arrested in connection with the homicides of four residents of a small town in Nebraska. Nebraska State Patrol announced at a press conference that Jason Jones, 42, had been taken into custody after a SWAT team burst into his home in Elm St, Laurel, just after 2.30am on Friday.Police named the four victims as Michelle Ebling, 53, who lived on the 200 block of Elm St, Gene Twiford, 85, his wife, Janet Twiford, 86, and their 55-year-old daughter Dana, who perished on the 500 block of Elm St.Ms Ebling lived directly...
LAUREL, NE
CBS News

Southern California woman dies while swimming in Lake Tahoe

The 46-year-old woman from San Diego County was swimming in Emerald Bay Sunday (8/14/) when she started struggling in the water. The woman was pulled onto a boat, and bystanders did CPR, but she didn't make it. It's unclear if she had a medical issue, cold shock, or another emergency.
Daily Mail

Funeral of elderly woman descends into mayhem after 'uninvited son' mows mourners down with his car, tips over the casket and causes $20,000 worth of damage at cemetery in Northern California

A mourning family at a funeral of an elderly woman got slammed into by vehicle driven by an uninvited family member at a Northern California cemetery on Saturday. The uninvited attendee, who may be the son of the deceased woman, was allegedly fighting with his sister at Rolling Hills Memorial Park the time of the incident.
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
433K+
Followers
63K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy